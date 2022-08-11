ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverton, CO

Longtime SAR member dies on bike ride in Colorado, remembered for "depth of experience"

By Spencer McKee
 5 days ago
Leo Lloyd. Photo Courtesy: Office of Emergency Management, San Juan County (Search and rescue file photo, Jonathan Wilson).

According to the Office of Emergency Management representing San Juan County, an important member of the Silverton Emergency Services community passed away at the beginning of the month following a cardiac event during a mountain bike ride.

The organization described Leo Lloyd, 60, as the "consummate mountain rescuer who lived by the motto 'that others may live.'" A release about his death noted that Lloyd was a mentor, a teacher, and friend, as well as someone who "brought a humble and approachable style to the mountains" with a "deep knowledge of technical rescue" and a "depth of experience few could match."

According to a report from the Durango Herald, the fatal cardiac event took place on August 4 while Lloyd was on a bike ride with one of his sons in the Twin Buttes area of Durango. The same report notes that Lloyd spent 42 years in emergency services after moving to Durango in 1980.

Condolences go out to those impacted by Lloyd's death.

If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.

