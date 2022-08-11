Summer workshop teaches young students how to do the dansa

WORCESTER — Dance instructor Lila Sylla, accompanied by musicians from Worcester-based Crocodile River Music, taught young students at the Ritmos Dance Studio the West African dance, dansa, during a summer workshop Wednesday evening.

Established in 2002, the Ritmos Academy's mission has been to preserve Latin American culture through dance across the New England area, according to the studio's website .

Ritmos dancers range in age from 4 to 20 and learn both folkloric and modern styles of Latin dance from Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Colombia and Cuba. Ritmos first opened its doors at 344 Chandler St. under the direction of Hilda Ramirez.

In 2011, longtime student Masielle Paulino volunteered to continue Ritmos’ mission, and in 2015 Ritmos relocated to 70 Webster St.

