ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

State Democratic Party files lawsuit over Labor Party candidates in November election

By Matthew Causey
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i3Ifa_0hDa64tD00

The Post & Courier reports a lawsuit has been filed aimed at keeping Labor Party governor and 1st Congressional District candidates off the ballot in November.

The South Carolina Election Commission last week announced the Labor Party candidates would be on the November ballot despite requests from party leaders to keep them off.

The lawsuit from the state Democratic Party claims the Labor Party's nominating convention at the end of July missed state's convention deadline by over two months.

The lawsuit states "Allowing unlawfully nominated Labor Party candidates to appear on the ballot violates state law to the detriment of the Democratic Party and other political parties who followed the rules and seek a fair, lawful electoral contest."

The deadline to finalize candidates for election officials to prepare the ballot is September 24th.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Horry County Republicans seek investigation of June 28 runoff, major changes to how South Carolina elections are handled

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Republicans have approved a resolution asking for an investigation into the county’s June 28 runoff election and major changes to how elections are handled in South Carolina. Party Chairman Roger Slagle plans to present the resolution to Horry County Council members during their meeting Tuesday night. The party […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Democratic Party#Political Parties#State Law#Election State#State Democratic Party#The Post Courier#The Labor Party
The Island Connection

Republican Carroll O’Neal To Run For South Carolina House District 115

Provided by Carroll O’Neal for The Island Connection. Republican Carroll O’Neal has declared his candidacy for state representative in the fast-paced district that includes some of James Island and Johns Island and Kiawah and Seabrook islands. O’Neal desires to initially prioritize the following goals:. 1. Work with...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Center Square

North Carolina lawmakers could consider gas tax rebate bill when they return to session on Aug. 23

(The Center Square) — North Carolina lawmakers could consider a gas tax rebate when the General Assembly returns later this month. The measure, Senate Bill 897, proposed by Raleigh-area Democrat senators Michael Garrett, Dan Blue and Sydney Batch, would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 gas tax rebates to all North Carolina residents over the age of 18 with a valid state driver’s license.
POLITICS
Charleston City Paper

Fordham: The story of South Carolina’s first segregation fight

It was a time of major confusion. An uncouth demagogue had come to power with a mouth filled with profanity and preaching a message of division and hatred that encouraged violence among his followers. This resulted in reactionary laws that set back progress for several decades while “people of good will” were themselves divided, confused and lacking in real leadership in strategy, while the few voices of sense and reason were largely ignored and regulated to obscurity.
POLITICS
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

In Pennsylvania, a scrappy interloper — New Jersey — dominates U.S. Senate race

Any Pennsylvanian with even a passing interest in politics knows who John Fetterman is. The Keystone State’s lieutenant governor has made a name for himself as a working-class antihero in Harrisburg, a persona he has crafted largely in self-deprecating social media posts in which he embraces his notorious aversion to pants, his wife’s gentle ribbing, and his hulking resemblance to a professional wrestler.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bookriot.com

South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding

“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimbrell in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Washington Examiner

Stimulus 2022: South Carolina residents to get up to $700 by December

South Carolina is rolling out tax rebates worth up to $700 following a nearly $1 billion budget surplus. To be eligible, South Carolina taxpayers must file their state income taxes for 2021 by Oct. 17, 2022. The South Carolina Department of Revenue will then determine the amount a taxpayer is eligible to receive and dole out payments via direct deposit or paper checks before Dec. 31.
INCOME TAX
carolinajournal.com

Can House Bill 951 keep winter from coming to North Carolina?

Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
POLITICS
Tennessee Tribune

International African American Museum (IAAM) Receives additional $1 million from Boeing

Charleston, S.C. – The International African American Museum (IAAM) has received an additional $1 million donation from The Boeing Company. This contribution will help thousands of underserved children experience the educational aspects of the museum during its opening year while also helping to support the organization’s broader mission and operations. This most recent gift brings Boeing’s total giving in support of the museum to $2 million. Boeing was the first corporate donor to the museum in 2011.
CHARLESTON, SC
Aiken Standard

Two current or former SC General Assembly members connected to Project Pascalis litigation

At least three current or former members of the South Carolina General Assembly are connected to the litigation over Aiken's Project Pascalis redevelopment project. Filings on the S.C. Judicial Department's website provide information about the attorneys representing the nine people and entities that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit and 40 people and entities named as defendants in the suit.
AIKEN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

How to qualify for South Carolina tax rebate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check may be headed to your mailbox by the end of the year. In order to qualify for the rebate, you must have filed your 2021 Individual Income Tax return by Oct.17, 2022. State lawmakers approved the rebate in June as they passed […]
INCOME TAX
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy