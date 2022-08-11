State Democratic Party files lawsuit over Labor Party candidates in November election

The Post & Courier reports a lawsuit has been filed aimed at keeping Labor Party governor and 1st Congressional District candidates off the ballot in November.

The South Carolina Election Commission last week announced the Labor Party candidates would be on the November ballot despite requests from party leaders to keep them off.

The lawsuit from the state Democratic Party claims the Labor Party's nominating convention at the end of July missed state's convention deadline by over two months.

The lawsuit states "Allowing unlawfully nominated Labor Party candidates to appear on the ballot violates state law to the detriment of the Democratic Party and other political parties who followed the rules and seek a fair, lawful electoral contest."

The deadline to finalize candidates for election officials to prepare the ballot is September 24th.