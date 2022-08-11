Field of Dreams game features a Cubs win, Harry Caray hologram, Ray Liotta tribute and more

DYERSVILLE — This year's Field of Dreams game didn't quite have the fireworks of the 2021 edition, but it was still a nice win for the Chicago Cubs and their many fans in attendance.

Chicago leaned on a three-run first inning en route to a 4-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds Thursday at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville. Quality pitching and just enough timely hitting propelled the Cubs to their third win in the last four games.

Once the dust settled on Thursday's pregame festivities, Chicago jumped on the board early with a plethora of clutch hitting. Four straight two-out baserunners, including RBI knocks from Seiya Suzuki, Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ, handed the Cubs a quick 3-0 lead.

That was more than enough cushion for southpaw Drew Smyly, who struck out nine while surrendering four hits over five scoreless frames. The Cubs added more insurance for him in the fourth on Nick Madrigal's run-scoring single.

The Reds' lone breakthrough arrived in the seventh, when Matt Reynolds doubled home two after Jose Barrero and Jake Fraley reached safely. But overall, it was a frustrating night for a Reds offense that finished 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

9:33 p.m. — To the ninth.

Cubs scored three runs in the first...and there have been three total runs scored since. Do we have any late fireworks on tap?

9:01 p.m. — We head to the bottom of the 8th.

Cubs still holding onto a 4-2 advantage.

8:52 p.m. — Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati Reds 2.

Reds on the board with a two-run double by Matt Reynolds after Jose Barrero's knock and a walk to pinch-hitter Jake Fraley. Cubs going to the bullpen with the tying run at the plate.

8:48 p.m. — OK back to baseball.

Leadoff double from Jose Barrero gives the Reds (in theory) a good scoring chance. Still looking for their first run tonight.

8:31 p.m. — Great outing from Drew Smyly

The Cubs southpaw was brilliant, twirling five scoreless innings with nine strikeouts. Michael Rucker comes in and shuts down the Reds in the sixth after giving up a leadoff hit.

8:18 p.m. — And the Reds' rally dies.

Drew Smyly continues to slice through this Cincinnati lineup. A grounder to third plus a strikeout of Joey Votto leaves a runner at second. Reds are 0-for-8 with RISP.

8:14 p.m. — Reds have a rare runner in scoring position.

Single by Matt Reynolds, who then moves up to second on a passed ball. One in scoring position with one down.

8:08 p.m. — Cincinnati Reds head to the bullpen.

That's all for Nick Lodolo, who pitched decently aside from a rough first inning. Seven hits and four runs allowed with four walks and six strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. Buck Farmer comes in and puts out the fire. To the bottom of the fifth, Cubs still holding a 4-0 advantage.

7:45 p.m. — What a throw by Aristides Aquino.

The Reds right-fielder guns down P.J. Higgins at third to end the top of the fourth on a Willson Contreras flyout. Big double play to keep the deficit at four.

7:51 p.m. — Cubs go three-up, three-down

Quick outs by the Cubs' defense brings us to the top of the fifth inning.

7:42 p.m. — Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati Reds 0.

With two runners on, Nick Madrigal adds to his team's lead after hitting an RBI single. Chicago now leads 4-0.

7:33 p.m. — Drew Smyly wiggles out of another jam.

Just as it seemed that the Cubs were going to make quick work of the Reds, a walk from Joey Votto and a single from Donovan Solano gets two runners on base. Luckily for Cubs' fans, Smyly struck out Albert Almora Jr. to retire the side.

7:25 p.m. — Willson Contreras is back in the game.

After an injury scare in the top of the inning, Contreras is back in the game at catcher.

7:22 p.m. — Nick Lodolo survives again.

After walking two batters and allowing a hit to another, things were looking murky for Lodolo and the Reds' defense. However, they were able to get out of the jam with two key outs.

7:14 p.m. — Willson Contreras goes down with an apparent injury.

While trying to run back to second base, Contreras seemed to have twisted his ankle. He is currently being walked back to the dugout after getting tagged out.

7:12 p.m. — Drew Smyly in and out of trouble.

Three straight strikeouts after the Reds put two on. A 3-0 Cubs lead still as we move to third.

7:01 p.m. — Here comes the Cincinnati Reds.

Leadoff walk to former Cubs legend Albert Almora Jr., then a single by Aristides Aquino. Two on with nobody down.

6:53 p.m. — A much better second inning for Nick Lodolo.

The Reds southpaw settles in and delivers a much cleaner second inning. Three up, three down with three strikeouts. Onto the bottom half.

6:42 p.m. — Drew Smyly escapes.

Joey Votto flies out to left and Donovan Solano flies out to right to end the inning. Votto gave Happ an adventure in left. Cubs with a 3-0 lead as we go to the second.

6:41 p.m. — The Cincinnati Reds have something brewing.

Two on with two out after Kyle Farmer singles for the Reds' first hit. Can Cincinnati match the Cubs' first-inning success?

6:32 p.m. — Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati Reds 0.

Cubs have a crooked number in the first. Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ follow Suzuki's knock with base hits to give Chicago a 3-0 lead. Four straight two-out hits for David Ross' squad.

6:28 p.m. — Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati Reds 0.

Cubs strike first in Dyersville with a two-out run against Nick Lodolo. Patrick Wisdom is plunked with two down, then scores on Seiya Suzuki's RBI double.

6:22 p.m. — We're underway in Dyersville.

Cubs have an early baserunner on a hit by pitch.

