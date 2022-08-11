ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LOOK: Kyrie Irving's Fascinating Tweet On Thursday

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving sent out a fascinating tweet. Irving has also played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in addition to the Nets.

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving sent out a fascinating tweet.

Irving: "When you’re ready to Break free from the media’s control over your subconscious thoughts and emotions, meet me on One of my platforms and let’s chop it up. We the A11Even tribe love our conversations about the TRUTH and what is truly happening. Welcome to the PARADIGM SHIFT"

Irving is coming off another fantastic season where he averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 rebounds per game.

However, the Nets finished the year as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and got swept by the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

Irving has been one of the best players in the NBA since he was drafted with the first overall pick out of Duke in the 2011 NBA Draft.

He started out his pro-career on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and in 2016 they won the NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors.

Irving and LeBron James were one of the better duos in the history of the NBA.

After the Cavs, he was traded to the Boston Celtics in 2017.

He played with Boston for two years before the Nets.

With the Nets, they have won just one playoff series in the three seasons he has been there.

In 2021, the Nets beat the Celtics in the first-round of the playoffs, but they lost to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a Game 7 in the second-round.

Irving got hurt during the series against the Bucks.

James Harden's Viral Tweet On Sunday

On Sunday, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden sent out a tweet that the 76ers would be playing the New York Knicks on Christmas Day (which NBA reporter Marc Stein confirmed). Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers at the trading deadline this past season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York, NY
