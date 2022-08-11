The core element of this athletic center — which represents a new face for athletics at the school — is an arena-style gymnasium that is very open to surrounding corridors and serves as the design’s organizing element. Harkening back to traditional field houses, the barrel vault shape picks up on rooflines at the high school and provides an easily identifiable entrance. Inside, neutral colors complement the highly visible blue school color, a large wall graphic highlights the school’s athletic history and a glass display system showcases athletic accomplishments.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO