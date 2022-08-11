16-year-old dies following Wednesday night shooting in Springfield

A 16-year-old died Wednesday evening after he was shot in the head on the city's east side.

Springfield police said they received two ShotSpotter notifications at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday night in the 2200 block of East Cedar Street. Officers responded to the area and were told of two shooting victims, one with non-life-threatening injuries who arrived at HSHS St. John's Hospital and the 16-year-old, who police said was dropped off at Springfield Memorial Hospital .

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the teen was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. in the emergency room.

The homicide is the sixth this year in Springfield.

The name of the deceased is pending notification of next of kin.

Springfield police and the coroner's office are investigating.

