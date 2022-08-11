ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

BGR.com

Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list

Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
ECONOMY
Popculture

Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens

There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Products#Dairy#Vegetable Oils#Australian#Cnn Travel
Daily Mail

World-famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo is forced to perform life-saving operations in Africa due to restrictions on his work in Australia - with one mum raising $120k to fly her daughter overseas to remove a tumour

Famous 'last chance' brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo is performing operations on Australians in overseas hospitals after being restricted in this country. Dr Teo, who was placed under temporary restrictions a year ago after complaints over his work, has operated at least four times in Spain and South Africa where he has gained a permit to conduct surgery.
WORLD
Popculture

Vodka Recall Issued Over Concerns of Glass in Product

Those with a hankering for dill pickle-flavored vodka may want to think twice before taking a sip. On Aug. 2, Minhas Sask Ventures Inc. recalled Sask Prairie brand Dill Pickle Flavoured Vodka after pieces of glass were found inside at least one bottle. The recall, however, isn't widespread, and only affects consumers Canada.
HEALTH
For centuries, experts have been searching for the Lost City of Caral — an enigmatic ancient city that was lost to time. But now, after extensive excavations, researchers believe they’ve finally found it. What could this lost city possibly have been used for? And why has it remained buried for so long? Read on to find out all about the Lost City of Caral and its mysterious history.
Fast Company

It’s time for a meat tax. Here’s how to make it work

Rearing livestock and growing crops to feed them has destroyed more tropical forest and killed more wildlife than any other industry. Animal agriculture also produces vast quantities of greenhouse gas emissions and pollution. The environmental consequences are so profound that the world cannot meet climate goals and keep ecosystems intact...
AGRICULTURE
12tomatoes.com

How A Model Spent $1800 On A Subway Sandwich

If you’ve never had the opportunity to eat a Subway sandwich before, it really is worth trying. The motto of the food chain, “Eat Fresh,” puts them somewhere between a fast food restaurant and a healthy food option. It also seems as if their sandwiches may come...
WORLD
InsideHook

Not Your Grandparents’ Aruba: A Modern Guide to the Caribbean Island

Imagine finding a photo of your grandfather on a picture-perfect white sandy beach, panama hat on his head, drink in his hand and a large hotel tower looming in the background. The handwritten caption on the back of the print says “our first trip to Aruba, June 1965.” The drink, an Aruba Ariba, is ingrained in your memory by your grandfather’s continued retelling of his and your grandmother’s many vacations to the island.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

When food shortages bite: what to eat and drink in the age of empty shelves

Weather, war and energy prices have put supplies under severe pressure. From British rhubarb to DIY dairy, here are some simple alternatives that could fill the gaps. I — have known about the frailty of the UK’s supply chains for a long time – I first wrote about the problem over a decade ago, and I too survived the great loo roll shortage of 2020. But this spring, I couldn’t get hold of any lettuce – hardly a crisis, except I was writing a book about salad. It wasn’t just one shop – because of strikes in Spain, fuel costs and the weather, none of the supermarkets had any.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Phys.org

Researchers decipher ancient chemistry formulas

Researchers have identified the ingredients in chemistry formulas from an 2,300-year-old Chinese text, revealing ancient metallurgy was more complex than expected. The Kaogong ji was written in China around the middle of the first millennium BC and is the oldest known technical encyclopedia. It details items ranging from swords to musical instruments and how to make them, including six chemistry formulas for mixing the bronze.
CHEMISTRY
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Ditches 'Best Before' Dates, Asks Shoppers to Use Their Own Judgment

Starting in September, shoppers at British supermarket chain Waitrose & Partners may notice a small yet significant difference. Nearly 500 fresh products will no longer have "best before" dates printed on them. This move is designed to reduce food waste by encouraging shoppers to use their own judgment as to whether a product is still good to eat, rather than relying on a printed date.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
