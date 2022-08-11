ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns County school enrollment increases by 4% over 2021 with more than 43K students

By Colleen Michele Jones, St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aJ58s_0hDa5I7v00

St. Johns County Schools started Wednesday, with 43,409, students returning to the classroom, according to district officials. That's an increase of 1,665 students, or 4%, compared to last year.

St. Johns County continues to be one of the fastest growing school districts in the state.

The high school student count was 13,601:

  • 2,260 students at Bartram Trail High School.
  • 2,383 at Creekside High School.
  • 1,371 at Pedro Menendez High School.
  • 2,119 at Allen D. Nease High School.
  • 1,863 at Ponte Vedra High School.
  • 1,615 at St. Augustine High School.
  • 1,809 at Tocoi Creek High School.
  • 181 students at St. Johns Technical High School.

Due to construction delays, Beachside High School, with an enrollment of 1,250, won't open until next week.

Next high school to open:Sneak peek: Beachside High School in St. Johns County gears up for opening next week

College returns:Dorm plans change for some Flagler College students after rooms flood at Ponce de Leon

Middle school attendance totaled 7,136:

  • 634 at Sebastian Middle School.
  • 641 at R. J. Murray Middle School.
  • 835 at Gamble Rogers Middle School.
  • 1,090 at Alice B. Landrum Middle School.
  • 1,182 at Fruit Cove Middle School.
  • 1,382 at Pacetti Bay Middle School.
  • 1,372 at Switzerland Point Middle School.

The district’s K-8 schools counted 10,262 students:

  • 1,581 at Liberty Pines Academy.
  • 1,298 at Patriot Oaks Academy.
  • 1,188 at Valley Ridge Academy.
  • 1,775 at Freedom Crossing Academy.
  • 1,363 at Palm Valley Academy.
  • 1,691 at Mill Creek Academy.
  • 1,366 at Pine Island Academy.

The elementary school population totaled 12,042:

  • 497 at Crookshank Elementary.
  • 592 at Cunningham Creek Elementary.
  • 792 at Durbin Creek Elementary.
  • 560 at W.D. Hartley Elementary.
  • 681 at Hickory Creek Elementary.
  • 525 at R,B. Hunt Elementary.
  • 948 at Julington Creek Elementary.
  • 337 at Ketterlinus Elementary.
  • 588 at Otis Mason Elementary.
  • 782 at Ocean Pines Elementary.
  • 510 at Osceola Elementary.
  • 699 at Palencia Elementary.
  • 818 at Picolata Crossing Elementary.
  • 918 at PVPV/Rawlings Elementary.
  • 511 at South Woods Elementary.
  • 1,131 at Timberlin Creek Elementary.
  • 806 at Wards Creek Elementary.
  • 347 at Webster Elementary.

The elementary count only includes approximately 34% of all kindergarten students since schools stagger the kindergarten start date over a three-day period.

Another 368 students attended the district’s alternative, charter and Department of Juvenile Justice schools.

District spokeswoman Christina H. Upchurch said she was not aware of any major problems on the first day.

"SJCSD staff will continue to monitor attendance numbers, balance classrooms and refine bus routes in the coming weeks," Upchurch added.

Comments / 2

Related
fox13news.com

Gov. DeSantis recruiting veterans into Florida classrooms amid teacher shortage across state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - They served our country and now Gov. Ron DeSantis hopes veterans will also answer the call to serve in the classroom as Florida faces a teacher shortage. Getting teachers in the door is no small task, so the governor is getting creative to help fill the gaps in the state by bringing veterans into schools to teach. He said it’s a program that will be beneficial for both the students and the veterans.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Saint Johns County, FL
Government
Saint Johns County, FL
Education
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Local
Florida Government
pontevedrarecorder.com

Ponte Vedra student named Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen 2022

Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen 2022, Aashna Shah, is a rising 11th-grade honors, AP and dual-enrolled student at Ponte Vedra High School. In 2017, Aashna founded Kindness in a Diverse Society (KIDS), with the aim of helping the whole child. Aashna was inspired by the quote “Helping others is the way we help ourselves” by Oprah Winfrey. She encourages kids to volunteer at a young age.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Encourages Veterans to Apply for Temporary Teaching Certificates

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the launch of a new webpage to help recruit qualified military veterans to join schools across the state. On August 17th, the State Board of Education will consider a rule to formally implement a program for veterans to receive a five-year temporary education certificate while they finish their bachelor’s degree, provided they meet certain criteria. This rule implements SB 896, which Governor DeSantis signed earlier this year after it received unanimous bipartisan support throughout the 2022 Session. To learn more about this program, visit www.fldoe.org/veterans. To watch a video of Governor DeSantis discussing the program, click here.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Flagler College#Bartram Trail High School#Creekside High School#Ponte Vedra High School#St Augustine High School#Tocoi Creek High School#Beachside High School#Ponce De Leon Middle#Sebastian Middle School#Fruit Cove Middle School#Pacetti Bay Middle School#K 8#Liberty Pines Academy#Patriot Oaks Academy#Valley Ridge Academy#Freedom Crossing Academy
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If more than two big storms hit Florida this year, insurers could be in trouble

So here we go, Florida. Peak hurricane season is bearing down on us like that flying saucer in the movie Nope. Insurance insiders say we’re covered — as long as we don’t get more than two major storms. Typically, mid-August through mid-October is when Florida and the southeastern United States face the biggest risk of destructive tropical cyclones. You know the infamous hurricane names: Irma, ...
FLORIDA STATE
guidetogreatergainesville.com

UF Health Shands Hospitals Nationally Ranked in 10 Medical Specialties

University of Florida Health Shands Hospital has the most nationally recognized adult and pediatric specialties among Florida hospitals, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The 2022-23 Best Hospitals report released in July solidifies UF Health’s position as the state’s premier destination for nationally ranked health care specialties.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wogx.com

Florida COVID-19 cases down, deaths top 78,500

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The number of Florida residents testing positive for COVID-19 has decreased in the past two weeks, but the coronavirus has killed more than 78,500 residents since the pandemic started in 2020, according to data released Friday. The state had a reported 54,353 new cases during the week...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Request made for state investigation into electric utility Florida Power and Light

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four members of Florida's House of Representatives wrote a letter Thursday to Attorney General Ashley Moody asking her to investigate alleged corruption, bribery, fraud, fake candidate schemes and campaign-finance violations perpetuated by Florida's largest electric utility Florida Power and Light. In the letter, representatives Anna Eskamani,...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
ORLANDO, FL
trazeetravel.com

Top Spots to Stop Along Florida’s A1A

Looking for a fun road trip? Take to Florida’s A1A, a 300-plus-mile highway following the state’s Atlantic Coast. Where are some of the best spots to stop along this designated Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway? Here are a few ideas:. If you fly into Jacksonville, Florida, to start...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Search for missing Florida doctor after his boat is found

Rescue workers are looking for a Florida doctor whose 33-foot boat was found near the Sanibel Islands, which sit 30 miles off the coast of Fort Meyers. Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen Wednesday morning, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office reports. That’s when his boat Vitamin Sea was said to pull away from Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. The Coast Guard tweeted Thursday the vessel had been located, but the oncologist had not.
FLORIDA STATE
The St. Augustine Record

The St. Augustine Record

2K+
Followers
963
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St. Augustine, FL from St. Augustine Record.

 http://staugustine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy