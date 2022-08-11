Read full article on original website
When the world came to Pocatello – and played soccer
Regardless where you stand on the “diversity controversy” involving the Pocatello City Council, it’s worth noting there was a time when the whole world, it seems, sent representatives to the Gate City — and they all played or coached soccer. It was the mid-1980s, when youth soccer was just getting its bearings in Pocatello, Idaho State University’s American Language institute was welcoming foreigners and teaching them how to speak English, and refugees from southeast Asia were finding work at the Lamb-Weston Plant in American Falls....
Idaho State Journal
Free admission at Zoo Idaho on Saturday
POCATELLO — Zoo Idaho and Connections Credit Union are teaming up to provide free admission to Zoo Idaho on Saturday. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Connections Credit Union will also be hosting a free barbecue with hotdogs and beverages while supplies last. Free...
Idaho State Journal
Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply is celebrating 72 years and will be hosting their annual Customer Appreciation BBQ, this Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by for hot dogs with all of the toppings and cold beverages!. Pocatello Electric is celebrating 120 years! Each week Suzi and her...
Idaho State Journal
Shame on them
Has the city of Pocatello lost its collective mind? Roger Bray is a good man who has served the city with distinction and has given his life to the community. That he would be accused of racism is ridiculous. Speaking of diversity in relation to policing is not racist. And speaking up about budgets is the job of every council member. That a recall effort is now underway is preposterous. If the residents of Pocatello truly want budgetary approval to fall to one man, then by all means have a city manager system. But stop pretending that what is happening...
Idaho State Journal
Transient vs Diversity
We moved here to Pocatello in 2018 and own our own home. Before that I was raised in Colorado, graduated from HS in a class of 43, went on to college, graduated with a Bachelor of science and a Masters in Education. I also maintain a Cosmetology license. Past work experiences include housekeeping, fast food, variety of jobs in banks, teaching, and more. I served on community clean up positions, PTA associations, state legislation commities, school boards, youth commities just to name a few. I have participated in youth exchange programs, traveled abroad and vacationed around the world. When I married, we became transient; working from job to job, living in our vehicle, moving every 3 months with 2 small children under the age of 2. NO home, NO sustainable job, trying to make ends meet, for over 2 years before coming to Idaho. But hey, enough about me....
The Dance Factory brings home to Pocatello several top awards earned at national convention
POCATELLO — When Gina Underwood first started The Dance Factory 27 years ago, she was fresh out of high school and teaching out of a small storage unit on Arthur Avenue in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Now, she owns a 10,000-square-foot building at 5026 Brook Lane in Chubbuck, maintains nearly 400 students and recently had several of her dance teams win top awards at a national dance convention in Anaheim, California. ...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Fire Department welcomes 5 new recruits
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department is proud to introduce five new firefighters to the community. Surrounded by department personnel and their families, the recruits graduated from a ten-week academy last week. They were hired to fill vacant positions resulting from retirements and promotions.
Concern
I read with concern, the moving letter from Dr. Fahim Rahim to Councilman Roger Bray (Idaho State Journal, 8/4/2022). Bray’s comments crediting low crime with a primarily white community is only a symptom of long-standing prejudices, a poignant reminder of similar, sometimes vocal but more frequently whispered, community conversations. The best outcome from recent developments would be a sincere community conversation and a reckoning with those marginalized by misconceptions about those who are different. ...
eastidahonews.com
It’s been a rough year for berry picking in eastern Idaho, but it is improving
Idaho8.com
Sports Line High School Football Preview Series: Pocatello Thunder
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The 2022 season couldn't have come fast enough for the Pocatello Thunder. For Head Coach Dave Spillett and his squad, they have been ready to get after it since their semifinal loss to Skyline last season. "We've had our biggest attendance in the weight room ever...
idahofallsidaho.gov
aha! takes to the skies for the first time in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport and the City of Idaho Falls welcomed the inauguration of new nonstop service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Thursday, Aug. 11. The new service connects eastern Idaho’s gateway to area national parks to the tourism-rich...
ksl.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
Idaho State Journal
What are the priorities of our city?
I have so many thoughts about the sad attempt by a few malcontents and frauds to attempt a recall of the only Pocatello. City Council members who stand for fiscal responsibility and the best interests of their constituants. To those who support this unwarranted.
eastidahonews.com
Ammon man runs boardgaming brand out of his basement
AMMON – For Mark Hanny of Ammon, playtime is serious business. The Rigby High School grad has worked in local media for 40 years and is currently employed with Local News 8. But he moonlights as the owner of Joe Magic Games and creator of numerous boardgames, a passion he has nurtured for decades.
Idaho State Journal
Ferguson, Michael Lance
Ferguson Michael Lance Ferguson Michael Lance Ferguson, 59, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away Sunday night on August 7, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center, with his daughters and wife by his side. Michael was born on January 15, 1963, to his loving parents Barbara A. Tompkins and Robert Ferguson, in San Sebastian, Spain. He was a loving father, son, brother, and grandfather to his family. Always wearing a cheesy grin which was passionately nick-named the "Daddy face". In his early life, Michael had a childhood full of love and fun. After graduating from high school, his first son Ian was born. Michael first thought about joining the Army, but ultimately went into the Navy. After his service in the military, he married Laurie Ferguson. Together, they had two daughters, Megan and Shannon. Michael was an amazing father and loving husband. His daughters gave him 7 wonderful grandchildren whom he always talked and boasted about. He was always caring and such a good friend to the end! Michael loved the outdoors, Oregon, football, family, and having fun. He always wanted everyone to have a good time and love each other more. He seemed to enjoy what life had to offer with the biggest smile on his face. Michael loved all aspects of life and family and will be forever missed. He will always be in our hearts. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara A. Tompkins; his father, Robert Ferguson; a brother; his sister Amber; and his son, Ian Ferguson. Michael is survived by his daughters Shannon and Megan Ferguson; his wife Laurie Ferguson; 7 grandchildren; his father Robert Ferguson; stepfather Ken; sisters Brooke and Crystal; and brothers Todd and Aaron. Cremation arrangements are taking place under the direction of Wilks Funeral Home. No services planned at this time. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
KHQ Right Now
Idaho Department of Corrections searching for walkaway from Boise worksite
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from his job in the community on Saturday. Michael Frangesh was last seen at a job site near Boise Airport around at 8 a.m. on Aug. 13. He...
Idaho8.com
Bandits hold on to late lead to advance to American Legion World Series Championship
SHELBY, North Carolina (KIFI) - One game. One win. That's all that separates the Idaho Falls Bandits from winning their third straight American Legion World Series, something that has never been accomplished in Legion Baseball history. The Bandits advanced to the championship game by holding on to a late lead...
Idaho State Journal
A response to Councilman Bray’s comments
The Pocatello NAACP has and continues to work with elected officials, institutions, businesses, and other organizations in our community to help ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of ALL persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. Recently the Pocatello NAACP was very concerned about a comment made...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – August 15, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Moose Fire is now 34% contained and is still under investigation. The Woodtick Fire is currently burning 5,543 acres as of the latest report. 2. Idaho’s trigger law abortion ban will be...
