ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Suspect’s self-inflicted gunshot wound ends 5-hour standoff with police near Belleville

Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

A St. Louis man has been charged with numerous crimes, including four counts of attempted first-degree murder, after shooting at St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies during an overnight standoff Thursday.

Dion Flenoid, 30, of the 1300 block of Union Blvd. in St. Louis, is in police custody at a St. Louis area hospital as he recovers from an apparent self-inflicted wound, according to a sheriff’s department release. In addition to the attempted murder counts, he has been charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer and three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Bond has been set at $1 million.

An sheriff’s deputy who was hit by flying debris after shots were fired was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

According to St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bruce Fleshren, deputies were dispatched to a reported domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Bradford Place shortly after midnight. As they approached the apartment, shots were fired from the inside through the front door.

Both deputies retreated as a female ran out of the apartment, Fleshren said in a release.

Flenoid briefly exited as well, but was armed and did not surrender, the release stated. He re-entered the home and fired shots at members a tactical response team that included sheriff’s deputies and Belleville police officers.

None were hit, Fleshren said.

Officers from Smithton and Freeburg also assisted at the scene.

Bradford Place is an apartment complex near the intersection of Carlyle Avenue and Greenmount Road, east of the Belleville city limit.

When officers were able to enter the home at approximately 5 a.m., they found Flenoid with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported by Arch Helicopter to a St. Louis hospital where he remains. His condition has not been released.

Gloria Bullock, who lives in the apartment complex, said she heard the commotion and saw the law enforcement vehicles outside her building. She said officers announced their arrival over a loud speaker.

“We didn’t know what was going on until we heard police announce over the speaker and said they were wanting whoever was in the building,” Bullock said. “They never did, it was like six hours. It just escalated from there.”

Bullock said she heard “four gunshots” and saw officers on the tactical unit team break down the door with a “battering ram.”

Bullock said nothing about her neighbors had seemed suspicious and that everything about Thursday morning’s standoff is “brand new.”

The investigation is still on-going according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belleville, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Bradford, IL
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Belleville, IL
Saint Clair County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Smithton, MO
City
Smithton, IL
City
St. Louis, MO
County
Saint Clair County, IL
City
Freeburg, IL
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Freeburg, MO
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Bradford Place
tncontentexchange.com

Jury convicts St. Charles woman of murdering husband in 2018

ST. CHARLES — A jury late Friday found a St. Charles woman guilty of murdering her husband in 2018 by stabbing him. Brenna Davis, 40, was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 26, 2018, killing of Orville A. Davis, 40, in the 1700 block of Lynnbrook Drive.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSDK

Byers' Beat: CBC student dead, suspected hit-and-run driver released, what's next

ST. LOUIS — Taken Under Advisement. It’s a term prosecutors use when police bring them a case that they aren’t ready to issue. Police use it as a verb. “They TUA’d it,” police sources told me Tuesday after investigators applied for charges against a 25-year-old man they believe is to blame for a fatal hit-and-run outside of Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 dead in South City shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot Friday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Alaska around 11:45 a.m. The men were not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police later told News 4 that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Charges allege Bridgeton woman struck, killed 1-year-old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A Bridgeton woman was charged Thursday with striking and killing a child in April. Police said 26-year-old Madeleine Escalante was in a relationship with the child’s father at the time the child died. Court documents say Escalante was caring for the 23-month-old child on April 8 when she called 911 and reported the child was unresponsive.
BRIDGETON, MO
foxillinois.com

Woman found dead, person of interest arrested

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The body of a 43-year-old woman was found on Friday in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with the death investigation. When...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Former Woodson Terrace officer indicted after camera captures him kicking surrendering suspect to plead guilty

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) – A former Woodson Terrace police officer who was caught on camera kicking a suspect in the head was indicted Thursday for his actions. Dash cam video showed Officer David Maas kicking a suspect after he surrendered. The incident happened near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden in north St. Louis County in April of 2019.
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton man arrested for alleged DWI following crash in High Ridge

A 41-year-old Fenton man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident that occurred late Thursday afternoon, Aug. 11, in on Hwy. 30 east of High Ridge Boulevard in High Ridge that left a Hillsboro man injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m.,...
FENTON, MO
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
2K+
Followers
207
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy