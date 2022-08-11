Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
biztoc.com
School districts across America will do anything for more teachers
School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
Expert talks DFW homestead exemptions & local schools deal with staffing crisis
Grapevine homeowners age 65 and older as well as people with disabilities will have their city property tax bills frozen at the January 2023 amount regardless of the city's tax rate or a home's appraised value in future years. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) On the Aug. 12 episode of...
Tarrant's top property tax appraiser suspended
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Tarrant Appraisal District suspended its chief appraiser Friday, and he in turn, suspended his director of residential appraisals.One board member wanted chief appraiser Jeff Law to be fired over the public fallout from his mismanagement of an official complaint to the state against a man who tries to help homeowners lower their property values and tax bills for free.The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation this week found there was insufficient evident that tax consultant and realtor Chandler Crouch had broken any laws or rules in assisting tens of thousands of property owners.With home values soaring...
fortworthreport.org
‘H comes before P’: Fort Worth tackles confusion over panhandling reports
Beverly Feirtag has lived in the north Fort Worth Park Glen neighborhood for 14 years. A few years ago, the problem of panhandling started to crop up with increasing frequency in the area, she said. “It’s morning to evening, on every single corner,” she said. Feirtag initially reported...
fortworthreport.org
Can short-term rentals be restricted by homeowner’s associations or the city? Here’s what legal experts say.
A legal fight may be on Fort Worth’s horizon. As the City Council considers updating the city’s short-term rental regulations, people are questioning the legality of restrictions both in public comment and community conversations. Proponents of short-term rentals have argued homeowners associations and city governments alike don’t have...
dallasexpress.com
Boarding Home Allegedly Evicts Tenants Illegally
A Dallas boarding home allegedly removed residents before their lease ended without following the proper legal procedure. A video shared by attorney Mark Melton on July 31 on Facebook shows the tense scene as Elaine Shockley and several other tenants were evicted from a Buckner Terrace neighborhood boarding home on the east side of Dallas.
asumag.com
Hurst-Euless-Bedford (Texas) district moves forward with $47 million replacement elementary
A $47 million replacement for Bellaire Elementary School is being constructed in Hurst, Texas. The district will donate land next to Hurst Community Park and the city will donate land to expand Bellaire Elementary, reports the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The community will be able to use the playground at the...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. OLIVER, FRANK MCDONALD JR; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED;...
starlocalmedia.com
The Colony could have a new catalytic converter theft prevention law
In an effort to thwart a rise in catalytic converter thefts, The Colony City Council will consider an ordinance amending the city's code to enact penalties and require proof of ownership for them. If approved, the ordinance will hold that any person or entity that is not a metal recycler...
keranews.org
RJ Construction declares bankruptcy amid legal battle with Arlington school district
Filings in the Northern District of Texas U.S. Bankruptcy Court list the value of his company assets for RJ Construction between $1 million and $10 million and up to 199 creditors. His South Carolina business listing, RJC Carolina, lists between $100,000 and $600,000 in assets and up to 49 creditors.
dmagazine.com
Can ScriptCo Upend the Pharmacy Industry With an At-Cost Membership Model?
The nation’s only membership-based wholesale pharmacy is right down the road from Dallas and is paying big dividends for patients. ScriptCo is a Waco-based pharmacy whose only profits come from an annual membership for members, selling medications at cost to members with what are often significant savings. Co-founders Mark...
dallasexpress.com
Local Apartments Flooded With Sewage
Tenants on the ground floor of an apartment complex in southwest Oak Cliff awoke on Sunday to “a foul odor and flooding” from a raw sewage leak that covered their entire floors. “My whole room flooded. You’re talking about something sitting in feces,” complained a tenant.
starlocalmedia.com
Learn about the past, present and future of Mesquite's Town East Mall
Since 1971, Town East Mall has stood as a gathering space for shoppers within Mesquite and from outside the city limits. As it has continued evolving over the past 50 years, Mesquite’s Town East district has drawn a plethora of businesses that have created the largest contributor of sales and property taxes to the city, according to Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Free and Reduced School Lunch Program Requirements Changing for Some Districts
For many families right now shopping for groceries can be challenging. "I'm on a super small budget so whatever deals are for the week is how I shop," shopping mother Jessica Kelly said. That could also affect what goes in a child's lunchbox. "I feel like the kids are suffering...
Back to school brings new stressors to students, parents, and teachers
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The three largest North Texas school districts – Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington – begin classes on Monday.With that, many parents said they're stressed about all the challenges that can bring. Before kids head to school, parents have a lot on their mind, from health concerns..."We're still worried about COVID and whether or not the schools have completely taken away any kind of protection," said parent Karen Sweeton. To bus delays..."That's a little problem we are having at the moment is the busing, trying to get her on the bus to go," said parent Vanessa Avran. And making sure their...
dallasexpress.com
Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir
As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
Richardson ISD Launches Pilot Program That Keeps Phones Out of Student's Hands During School
Richardson ISD is looking to keep cell phones out of the classroom with new pilot program.Annie Spratt/Unsplash. After deliberation and hearing comments from parents, Richardson ISD launched a pilot program that will keep phones out of students' hands during the entire school day. Fox 4 reports that this was originally going to be rolled out district-wide, but many concerns were made by some parents, so they made it a pilot program at Forest Meadow Junior High School.
UPDATE: Device involved in Ganado phone threat registered out of Garland
GANADO, Texas – The Ganado Police Department continues to investigate the incident from Thursday morning. Within minutes of the incident, the District Attorney’s Office quickly issued a subpoena for information. YK Communications, a local telephone company, and their General Manager, Bill Rakowitz, quickly worked to track the call. Ganado Police Department worked with AT&T to trace the call. They tracked...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD's Franklin D. Roosevelt High School Unveils New Renovations
It is back to school Monday for the third and final wave of Dallas ISD students. 800 of those learners are set to step foot into the newly renovated Franklin D. Roosevelt High School of Innovation. The campus received a nearly 64 million dollar facelift under a 2015 bond. Excitement...
Guess Who Was Invited to Be a Preservation Dallas Board Member?
Our publisher, Candy Evans joins the board of Preservation Dallas this year. As we celebrated this honor at CandysDirt.com, I thought our readers might enjoy learning about the board and the new members. Donovan Westover, events and development director at Preservation Dallas, gave me some insight. “We have a board...
