Sachse, TX

biztoc.com

School districts across America will do anything for more teachers

School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Tarrant's top property tax appraiser suspended

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Tarrant Appraisal District suspended its chief appraiser Friday, and he in turn, suspended his director of residential appraisals.One board member wanted chief appraiser Jeff Law to be fired over the public fallout from his mismanagement of an official complaint to the state against a man who tries to help homeowners lower their property values and tax bills for free.The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation this week found there was insufficient evident that tax consultant and realtor Chandler Crouch had broken any laws or rules in assisting tens of thousands of property owners.With home values soaring...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
City
Sachse, TX
Local
Texas Government
fortworthreport.org

Can short-term rentals be restricted by homeowner’s associations or the city? Here’s what legal experts say.

A legal fight may be on Fort Worth’s horizon. As the City Council considers updating the city’s short-term rental regulations, people are questioning the legality of restrictions both in public comment and community conversations. Proponents of short-term rentals have argued homeowners associations and city governments alike don’t have...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Boarding Home Allegedly Evicts Tenants Illegally

A Dallas boarding home allegedly removed residents before their lease ended without following the proper legal procedure. A video shared by attorney Mark Melton on July 31 on Facebook shows the tense scene as Elaine Shockley and several other tenants were evicted from a Buckner Terrace neighborhood boarding home on the east side of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. OLIVER, FRANK MCDONALD JR; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Colony could have a new catalytic converter theft prevention law

In an effort to thwart a rise in catalytic converter thefts, The Colony City Council will consider an ordinance amending the city's code to enact penalties and require proof of ownership for them. If approved, the ordinance will hold that any person or entity that is not a metal recycler...
THE COLONY, TX
dmagazine.com

Can ScriptCo Upend the Pharmacy Industry With an At-Cost Membership Model?

The nation’s only membership-based wholesale pharmacy is right down the road from Dallas and is paying big dividends for patients. ScriptCo is a Waco-based pharmacy whose only profits come from an annual membership for members, selling medications at cost to members with what are often significant savings. Co-founders Mark...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Apartments Flooded With Sewage

Tenants on the ground floor of an apartment complex in southwest Oak Cliff awoke on Sunday to “a foul odor and flooding” from a raw sewage leak that covered their entire floors. “My whole room flooded. You’re talking about something sitting in feces,” complained a tenant.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Learn about the past, present and future of Mesquite's Town East Mall

Since 1971, Town East Mall has stood as a gathering space for shoppers within Mesquite and from outside the city limits. As it has continued evolving over the past 50 years, Mesquite’s Town East district has drawn a plethora of businesses that have created the largest contributor of sales and property taxes to the city, according to Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram.
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Back to school brings new stressors to students, parents, and teachers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The three largest North Texas school districts – Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington – begin classes on Monday.With that, many parents said they're stressed about all the challenges that can bring. Before kids head to school, parents have a lot on their mind, from health concerns..."We're still worried about COVID and whether or not the schools have completely taken away any kind of protection," said parent Karen Sweeton. To bus delays..."That's a little problem we are having at the moment is the busing, trying to get her on the bus to go," said parent Vanessa Avran. And making sure their...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir

As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Richardson ISD Launches Pilot Program That Keeps Phones Out of Student's Hands During School

Richardson ISD is looking to keep cell phones out of the classroom with new pilot program.Annie Spratt/Unsplash. After deliberation and hearing comments from parents, Richardson ISD launched a pilot program that will keep phones out of students' hands during the entire school day. Fox 4 reports that this was originally going to be rolled out district-wide, but many concerns were made by some parents, so they made it a pilot program at Forest Meadow Junior High School.
RICHARDSON, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Device involved in Ganado phone threat registered out of Garland

GANADO, Texas – The Ganado Police Department continues to investigate the incident from Thursday morning. Within minutes of the incident, the District Attorney’s Office quickly issued a subpoena for information. YK Communications, a local telephone company, and their General Manager, Bill Rakowitz, quickly worked to track the call. Ganado Police Department worked with AT&T to trace the call. They tracked...
GANADO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD's Franklin D. Roosevelt High School Unveils New Renovations

It is back to school Monday for the third and final wave of Dallas ISD students. 800 of those learners are set to step foot into the newly renovated Franklin D. Roosevelt High School of Innovation. The campus received a nearly 64 million dollar facelift under a 2015 bond. Excitement...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Guess Who Was Invited to Be a Preservation Dallas Board Member?

Our publisher, Candy Evans joins the board of Preservation Dallas this year. As we celebrated this honor at CandysDirt.com, I thought our readers might enjoy learning about the board and the new members. Donovan Westover, events and development director at Preservation Dallas, gave me some insight. “We have a board...
DALLAS, TX

