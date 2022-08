Duke researchers say warming temperatures is costing NC in lost productivity, increased need for healthcare

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Teddy Ray, a comedian and actor who appeared on the HBO Max series “PAUSE with Sam Jay,” has died, authorities confirmed on Saturday. He was 32. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office and the county's coroner's office confirmed that the death of the comedian, whose legal name was Theadore Brown, was reported Friday morning in the desert community of Rancho Mirage, the Los Angeles Times reported. Sheriff's Sgt. Brandi Swan, who said deputies responded to a call about the death at a private residence, said that the cause of death was unknown.

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO