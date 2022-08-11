ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Duke researchers say warming temperatures is costing NC in lost productivity, increased need for healthcare

By Brian Shrader, WRAL anchor/reporter
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

North Carolina Rep. Adams tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., announced on Sunday that she's tested positive for COVID-19. Adams, who represents the 12th Congressional District, said in a news release that she tested positive Sunday morning and has mild symptoms. Adams, who said she has received four COVID-19 vaccine doses, placed herself in quarantine and is resting.
U.S. POLITICS
WRAL News

Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

WASHINGTON — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party’s longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan. For...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WRAL News

NC Highway Patrol in the mix for 2022's best looking cruiser

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is once again in the nationwide Best Looking Cruiser contest. A promotional photo for the patrol showed two of their cars at the Boylan Avenue bridge in Raleigh with the city skyline in the background. The contest has been organized in recent years by...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

North Carolina deputy killed; search on for shooter

RALEIGH, N.C. — A sheriff’s deputy was killed after stopping along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina, prompting authorities to launch a manhunt for whoever fired the shots late Thursday night. “We will find who’s responsible for this loss. Even in the midst of the hurt...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Ward
WRAL News

How they voted: NC congressional votes for the week ending Aug. 11

YEAS: Burr R-NC NOT VOTING: Tillis R-NC IMMIGRATION AND ASYLUM CLAIMS: The Senate has rejected a motion to waive a point of order applied to an amendment sponsored by Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., to a tax and spending bill (H.R. 5376). The amendment would have required the Surgeon General to develop a plan for handling changes in immigration levels that would result from ending a suspension of asylum claims due to the federal government's declared Covid emergency. The vote, on Aug. 6, was 56 yeas to 44 nays, with a three-fifths majority required for approval.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL News

Troubling questions unresolved in latest end to Till case

By her own telling, Mississippi authorities provided Carolyn Bryant Donham with preferential treatment rather than prosecution after her encounter with Emmett Till led to the lynching of the Black teenager in the summer of 1955. Instead of arresting Donham on a warrant that accused her of kidnapping days after Till’s...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WRAL News

Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result.
KANSAS STATE
WRAL News

Actor and comedian Teddy Ray dies in Southern California

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Teddy Ray, a comedian and actor who appeared on the HBO Max series “PAUSE with Sam Jay,” has died, authorities confirmed on Saturday. He was 32. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office and the county's coroner's office confirmed that the death of the comedian, whose legal name was Theadore Brown, was reported Friday morning in the desert community of Rancho Mirage, the Los Angeles Times reported. Sheriff's Sgt. Brandi Swan, who said deputies responded to a call about the death at a private residence, said that the cause of death was unknown.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy