Duke researchers say warming temperatures is costing NC in lost productivity, increased need for healthcare

North Carolina Rep. Adams tests positive for COVID-19
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., announced on Sunday that she's tested positive for COVID-19. Adams, who represents the 12th Congressional District, said in a news release that she tested positive Sunday morning and has mild symptoms. Adams, who said she has received four COVID-19 vaccine doses, placed herself in quarantine and is resting.
NC DOT worker killed while on road duty; man later charged
SIMS, N.C. — A North Carolina Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree, the State Highway Patrol said. A man was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene. Anna Bradshaw, 60, was struck Friday morning by...
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
WASHINGTON — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party’s longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan. For...
11-year veteran of NC DOT killed in hit-and-run while trying to divert traffic around fallen tree
Sims, N.C. — An 11-year veteran of the North Carolina Department of Transportation was killed Friday while trying to divert drivers away from a tree that had fallen in Wilson. Anna Bradshaw, 60, was helping clean up debris and divert traffic after a storm when a Honda Accord traveled...
Voting site conflicts involving NC election observers prompt effort to curb interference
During the state’s primary elections a few months ago, election observers posed a problem to voters in Davidson County. There to monitor that votes were entered and tabulated properly, these private citizens hovered or moved awkwardly through polling places in an effort to make sure election workers were doing their jobs correctly.
NC Highway Patrol in the mix for 2022's best looking cruiser
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is once again in the nationwide Best Looking Cruiser contest. A promotional photo for the patrol showed two of their cars at the Boylan Avenue bridge in Raleigh with the city skyline in the background. The contest has been organized in recent years by...
North Carolina deputy killed; search on for shooter
RALEIGH, N.C. — A sheriff’s deputy was killed after stopping along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina, prompting authorities to launch a manhunt for whoever fired the shots late Thursday night. “We will find who’s responsible for this loss. Even in the midst of the hurt...
Conspiracies complicate voting machine debate in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. — The need for Louisiana to replace its voting machines is not in dispute. They are badly outdated — deployed in 2006, the year after Hurricane Katrina struck -- and do not produce paper ballots that are critical to ensuring election results are accurate. What...
How they voted: NC congressional votes for the week ending Aug. 11
YEAS: Burr R-NC NOT VOTING: Tillis R-NC IMMIGRATION AND ASYLUM CLAIMS: The Senate has rejected a motion to waive a point of order applied to an amendment sponsored by Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., to a tax and spending bill (H.R. 5376). The amendment would have required the Surgeon General to develop a plan for handling changes in immigration levels that would result from ending a suspension of asylum claims due to the federal government's declared Covid emergency. The vote, on Aug. 6, was 56 yeas to 44 nays, with a three-fifths majority required for approval.
Troubling questions unresolved in latest end to Till case
By her own telling, Mississippi authorities provided Carolyn Bryant Donham with preferential treatment rather than prosecution after her encounter with Emmett Till led to the lynching of the Black teenager in the summer of 1955. Instead of arresting Donham on a warrant that accused her of kidnapping days after Till’s...
Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result.
Actor and comedian Teddy Ray dies in Southern California
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Teddy Ray, a comedian and actor who appeared on the HBO Max series “PAUSE with Sam Jay,” has died, authorities confirmed on Saturday. He was 32. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office and the county's coroner's office confirmed that the death of the comedian, whose legal name was Theadore Brown, was reported Friday morning in the desert community of Rancho Mirage, the Los Angeles Times reported. Sheriff's Sgt. Brandi Swan, who said deputies responded to a call about the death at a private residence, said that the cause of death was unknown.
