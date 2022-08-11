ATM stolen from east side coffee shop during overnight break-in

MADISON, Wis. — An ATM was stolen from an eastside coffee shop early Wednesday morning, according to local police.

The general manager of EVP Coffee on East Washington Avenue told officers with the Madison Police Department he found signs that someone broke into the building when he arrived at work Wednesday.

Police said the perpetrator destroyed a wall inside the shop in order to take the ATM. Other items inside the shop, including potted plants and windows, were also damaged.

Authorities said their investigation is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.