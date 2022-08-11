ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

ATM stolen from east side coffee shop during overnight break-in

By Logan Rude
 3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — An ATM was stolen from an eastside coffee shop early Wednesday morning, according to local police.

The general manager of EVP Coffee on East Washington Avenue told officers with the Madison Police Department he found signs that someone broke into the building when he arrived at work Wednesday.

Police said the perpetrator destroyed a wall inside the shop in order to take the ATM. Other items inside the shop, including potted plants and windows, were also damaged.

Authorities said their investigation is ongoing.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

