Pregnant! ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Janelle and Kody Brown’s Daughter Maddie Is Expecting Baby No. 3
Pregnant! Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown’s daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) is expecting baby No. 3 with husband Caleb Brush. “The picture says it all! The Brush family is growing by one early February [sic],” Maddie, 26,...
Popculture
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Gets Married Following Divorce From TLC Show Marriage
Jorge Nava is a married man again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who stepped into the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua Sunday in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
The Hollywood Gossip
Sister Wives Season 17 Trailer: Christine is Outta There! And Kody is Pissed!
It’s all over between Christine Brown and Kody Brown. This has been the case for months, of course. By the time Sister Wives Season 17 airs, it will have been the case for nearly a year. Courtesy of an extended trailer for upcoming episodes, however, we’re about to get...
Dina Manzo Shares Cryptic Quotes About “Walking Away” On Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Day
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice finally married her prince, Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, 2022, at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey. As always, there was plenty of drama surrounding the wedding. Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, decided not to attend the festivities. According to […] The post Dina Manzo Shares Cryptic Quotes About “Walking Away” On Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Day appeared first on Reality Tea.
The Hollywood Gossip
Why Do RHOBH Fans Think Dorit Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky Are Having an Affair?
Rumors about various Real Housewives can range from things that are true to things that are absurd. One rumor that has followed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for years claims that there is an ongoing affair. Dorit Kemsley is already married to PK. Mauricio Umansky is happily married to...
The Hollywood Gossip
Carlin Bates Hospitalized With Serious Medical Condition; Fans Fear For Reality Star's Life
For 10 seasons, the Bates family of Tennessee starred in a WeTV reality show called Bringing Up Bates. The show was canceled in January, but the members of the Bates family are still popular and beloved figures on social media. So the news that 24-year-old Carlin Bates has been hospitalized...
90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3
Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Sold Her Stake in Coyote Pass Property
The division of Coyote Pass was one of the Brown family's biggest battles. Christine Brown has left her marriage and has sold her stake in the property.
See the Gorgeous Pics From ‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
It was a Bravo affair on August 6, 2022, when Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice married Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The couple, who began dating in 2019 and got engaged in Greece in October 2021, tied the knot at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in Brunswick, New Jersey, in front of 220 guests.
’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9: Emily Learns a Shocking Secret About Kobe’s Family
'90 Day Fiancé' Season 9 Episode 14, 'Temperature Check,' featured a shocking revelation about Kobe Blaise's family.
Fashionista! Katey Duggar Poses in Cute Jeans With Her and Husband Jed Duggar’s Son True: Photo
Stylish mama! Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) looked cute wearing jeans with her and husband Jed Duggar’s newborn son, Truett. “My two favorite things in life!” Jed, 23, captioned a sweet photo of Katey,...
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiancé's Ariela denies plastic surgery but opted for filler and botox
Ariela Weinberg’s mother said that she looked like a “princess” on her wedding day. Biniyam Shibre and Ariela tied the knot during July 31st’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé. The two have appeared on the TLC series for three years and in 2022, and many fans are asking whether Ariela has had plastic surgery.
Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage
Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
realitytitbit.com
How old is Patricia on Southern Charm and what's her net worth?
Southern Charm star Patricia may be way past retirement age but she’s still making her mark on reality TV. She continues to take part in all the drama, gossip, and glamour of the Bravo series, so just how old is she?. The mansion that Patricia calls home was built...
Candace Cameron Bure Rocks Daisy Dukes After Apologizing To JoJo Siwa: Photos
Channeling 'Clueless'! Candace Cameron Bure wore a yellow plaid sweater over daisy dukes as she stepped out on July 27 after apologizing to JoJo Siwa.
International Business Times
Melissa, Joe Gorga Didn't Blindside Teresa Giudice, Sent Notice They Won't Attend Wedding: Report
Teresa Giudice reportedly received a heads up ahead of her wedding that her brother and sister-in-law wouldn't be attending. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star tied the knot with businessman Luis Ruelas in a lavish ceremony in New Jersey Saturday. But while her children and many of her fellow Bravo stars were in attendance at the nuptials, Giudice's brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga were notably missing.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Leon: ‘Forever Proud of This Kid’
Nothing like a mother’s love. Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared a touching tribute to her child Leon Brown for their 27th birthday while gushing over “Leo the Lion.” The reality star included a carousel of pictures on the Friday, July 29, Instagram post, sharing precious moments in their life.
People
Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding
Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
Little People’s Tori Roloff leaks proof about reality show’s future after fans vow to boycott series
LITTLE People, Big World star Tori Roloff has revealed the show's fate after it received harsh reviews from fans. Viewers recently vowed to boycott the series amid the family's feud over the future ownership of Roloff farms. Fans believe Zach Roloff's wife, Tori, 31, may have hinted that the long-running...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?
Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
