Hypebae
Savage x Fenty Releases 'Dolled Up' Collection Starring Rihanna
Savage X Fenty just unveiled its all-new “Dolled Up” collection with a fiery campaign that stars Rihanna herself. Showcasing a range of vintage-inspired lingerie in inclusive sizing, the new collection introduces colorways like bright orange, dusky blue and mint green complete with delicate floral designs. Priced from $14.95...
I've tested dozens of denim brands as a style editor, but I pretty much only buy jeans from this one affordable brand
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Good jeans can feel impossible to shop for. Trying new brands is always a total crapshoot, and it can be really hard to get the fit right when the same size is so different from brand to brand.
Fashion Icons Say This Sandal Is The Shoe Of The Summer
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Fashionable wedges are a must-have for your wardrobe this summer. Whether you’re planning a vacation, a special night out or just a day at the office, these cute and comfortable wedges will be sure to turn heads wherever you go. If you’ve been a fan of TOMS original slip-on shoes, you’ll love this platform style.
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
Nordstrom Rack Jaw-Dropping 60% Off Sandal Deals: Kate Spade, Sam Edelman, Jeffrey Campbell, and More
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom Rack Is Having a Major Sale on Sandals — Save Up to 73% on Steve Madden, Birkenstock and More
Now you can get ready for days in the sun and lounging at the beach with Nordstrom Rack's Sandals Sale, featuring up to 73% off sandals styles from major brands like Madewell, Steve Madden, Sam Edelman, Crocs and so many more. Summer is here, which means it's time to slip...
goodmorningamerica.com
Shop 13 shoes up to 70% off during Macy's flash sale, today only!
Macy's is holding a one-day-only flash sale on sneakers, sandals and other shoe styles. The sale features brands like Calvin Klein, Juicy Couture, Franco Sarto, Tommy Hilfiger and COACH at discounts up to 70% off. If you're in need of a summer shoe refresh or want to scout out your...
ETOnline.com
DSW BOGO Sale: The Best Shoe Deals on Must-Have Brands
Perhaps you've already put together a collection of cute summer dresses for this season. Or maybe you've stocked up on the coolest, TikTok-approved denim staples (ahem, mom jeans). But now, it's time for the final pieces of your summer outfit: shoes. You're in luck, because DSW is currently offering a Buy One Get One Free sale. In other words, this is the perfect time to get in on the summer shoe trends you've been eagerly waiting to wear.
The M&S Boston Birkenstock leopard print dupes could save you over £100
Birkenstocks have had a huge revival in recent years, catapulting from ugly dad shoe to cool girl chic once again, and there’s no sign of that changing anytime soon.Collaborating with huge designers such as Jil Sander and Manolo Blahnik, they’ve had the fashion moguls’ seal of approval, and ours too by the looks of things, with numerous styles selling out.But, they aren’t cheap. Arizona’s retail for around £90, Buckley for £115 and the Boston for £90 and up, so don’t expect to bag a bargain with the suede sandals anytime soon. Unless, of course, you’re happy with a dupe –...
Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Hold Hands On Date Night In Santa Monica: Photos
Jeff Bezos, 58, and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52, were spotted holding hands on a dinner date! The couple stepped out for a meal at famed celebrity hot spot (and known to be one of Rihanna’s favorite spots) Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Thursday, Aug. 11. They twinned in neutrals as they exited the Italian establishment, both rocking wire frame sunglasses. Lauren looked stunning, as she sported beige Gianvito Rossi heels and a floral skin-tight dress.
Observer
The Best Athleisure to Shop From the Outdoor Voices Summer Sale
Celeb-approved activewear brand Outdoor Voices is known for their comfy yet stylish workout and lounge essentials, from their signature colorblock leggings to their cult favorite exercise dress. If you’re currently on the lookout for an adorable matching workout set, leisurely sweatsuit or just want to fill in the gaps in your current activewear wardrobe, you’re in luck, as Outdoor Voices is running a 30 percent off sale starting Friday, August 5.
Ashley Graham Glams Up for Modern Bridal Dressing in Suit & Hidden Heels for New Pronovias Collection
Ashley Graham is celebrating bridal fashion this summer, thanks to her new collection with Pronovias Group. The bridal group and Graham’s second collection, highlighting the 2023 season, has launched just in time for warmer days ahead. The supermodel posed with a group of models for her collection’s campaign in...
Lauren Conrad’s First Fragrance Is for the Romantic at Heart
Click here to read the full article. It’s been more than 20 years (!!!) since Lauren Conrad, or LC, graced our screens in Laguna Beach. Since then, she’s become a successful businesswoman, with clothing lines, fashion accessories and beauty products with her name on the label. She’s also gotten married and become a mom, which inspired her first-ever fragrance: Lauren Conrad Loved. It’s out now and perfect for any romantic at heart. “Loved was inspired by touch, one of the most important love languages, and the familiar feeling of a warm embrace,” Conrad said in a statement. “Scent and memory are...
hypebeast.com
Eastpak Rejoins UNDERCOVER for Bag Collection
Legendary Japanese designer Jun Takahashi and his iconic label UNDERCOVER have reconnected with prominent American backpack brand Eastpak for a range of bags. The duo have an extensive collaborative history which has included Kubrick-inspired bags in 2018 and an Autumn/Winter 2022 outerwear collection. Now, the pairing reunites to outfit three bag types with UNDERCOVER’s “Chaos/Balance” theme.
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save up to 95% off Boots, Jackets, Sweaters and More Fall Fashion
Fall is just around the corner, so it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to shop for the best cozy sweaters, leggings, and combat boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section has deals up to 95% off, and these sales are unbeatable.
Ashanti Doubles Down on Dolce & Gabbana in Matching Bralette & Leggings With Ankle Boots
Click here to read the full article. Ashanti doubled down on Dolce & Gabbana in her instagram story on Tuesday. The singer posted a mirror selfie that showed off her luxury labels. The matching Dolce & Gabbana set featured a cropped top with thick straps and scoop neck. The thick elastic band that ran across the bottom featured branding written in block letters. The top also featured a white base with a blue colored pattern. Ashanti’s leggings also mirrored her top with a matching pattern that ran down each of her legs. The bottoms were tucked into her pointed toe, ankle-high footwear,...
Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The Denim Wave
Denim shorts, ’90s skater jeans, inventive shapes and remixes on the Canadian tuxedo were some of the leading styles that took the runway denim trend to new heights. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, who are seen as fashion oracles in some circles, predict denim short-shorts, jeans and a variety of Canadian tuxedos will be the must-have items come next spring. Prada said the collection “was about clothes that people could really wear.” Simons echoed that he was also attracted to “the idea of ‘normal’ clothing” that is transformed through “different materializations” and via mixing classic garments in new configurations. There is nothing more “normal” than a pair of jeans, and their collection pushed this norm-core view into a sleek social concept.
Hypebae
LOEWE Celebrates FW22 With Harrods Pop-Up
Centered around the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 women’s runway show in Paris, LOEWE is hosting a pop-up at London‘s iconic Harrods store. Taking over the retailer’s ground floor exhibition space, the pop-up features a giant installation of leather pumpkin sculptures, designed by London-based artist Anthea Hamilton. Elsewhere, the pop-up will showcase key pieces from the collection, displayed on counters and podiums made from paper, brass and felt.
Dancing Feet: Harry Styles Makes a Statement in Adidas x Gucci Sneakers
Harry Styles is no stranger to turning heads in his custom Gucci looks on tour, but it’s his fancy footwear game that’s garnering some new attention these days. Related: Where to Find Cheap Harry Styles Tickets Online The singer has been pairing his custom ensembles by Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele with classic adidas Gazelle sneakers, reworked as part of a new collaboration with the Italian fashion house. The adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers combine two iconic brands into one versatile shoe, as suitable for the stage as it is for casual errands around town. Crafted from a luxe velvet material with generous suede...
AOL Corp
Hurry! The iconic Bose Wave Music System with 'astounding sound' is a whopping $170 off right now
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sure, the digital era is great and all, but there's still a lot to be said for the sound of physical media and good 'ol over-the-air radio. If you're one of those people who can’t let go of your CDs and love tuning in the FM or AM band, the Bose Wave Music System IV is just what you’ve been searching for.
InsideHook
