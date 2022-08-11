ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hypebae

Savage x Fenty Releases 'Dolled Up' Collection Starring Rihanna

Savage X Fenty just unveiled its all-new “Dolled Up” collection with a fiery campaign that stars Rihanna herself. Showcasing a range of vintage-inspired lingerie in inclusive sizing, the new collection introduces colorways like bright orange, dusky blue and mint green complete with delicate floral designs. Priced from $14.95...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Fashion Icons Say This Sandal Is The Shoe Of The Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Fashionable wedges are a must-have for your wardrobe this summer. Whether you’re planning a vacation, a special night out or just a day at the office, these cute and comfortable wedges will be sure to turn heads wherever you go. If you’ve been a fan of TOMS original slip-on shoes, you’ll love this platform style.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
goodmorningamerica.com

Shop 13 shoes up to 70% off during Macy's flash sale, today only!

Macy's is holding a one-day-only flash sale on sneakers, sandals and other shoe styles. The sale features brands like Calvin Klein, Juicy Couture, Franco Sarto, Tommy Hilfiger and COACH at discounts up to 70% off. If you're in need of a summer shoe refresh or want to scout out your...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

DSW BOGO Sale: The Best Shoe Deals on Must-Have Brands

Perhaps you've already put together a collection of cute summer dresses for this season. Or maybe you've stocked up on the coolest, TikTok-approved denim staples (ahem, mom jeans). But now, it's time for the final pieces of your summer outfit: shoes. You're in luck, because DSW is currently offering a Buy One Get One Free sale. In other words, this is the perfect time to get in on the summer shoe trends you've been eagerly waiting to wear.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Jean King
Person
Ralph Lauren
The Independent

The M&S Boston Birkenstock leopard print dupes could save you over £100

Birkenstocks have had a huge revival in recent years, catapulting from ugly dad shoe to cool girl chic once again, and there’s no sign of that changing anytime soon.Collaborating with huge designers such as Jil Sander and Manolo Blahnik, they’ve had the fashion moguls’ seal of approval, and ours too by the looks of things, with numerous styles selling out.But, they aren’t cheap. Arizona’s retail for around £90, Buckley for £115 and the Boston for £90 and up, so don’t expect to bag a bargain with the suede sandals anytime soon. Unless, of course, you’re happy with a dupe –...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Hold Hands On Date Night In Santa Monica: Photos

Jeff Bezos, 58, and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52, were spotted holding hands on a dinner date! The couple stepped out for a meal at famed celebrity hot spot (and known to be one of Rihanna’s favorite spots) Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Thursday, Aug. 11. They twinned in neutrals as they exited the Italian establishment, both rocking wire frame sunglasses. Lauren looked stunning, as she sported beige Gianvito Rossi heels and a floral skin-tight dress.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Observer

The Best Athleisure to Shop From the Outdoor Voices Summer Sale

Celeb-approved activewear brand Outdoor Voices is known for their comfy yet stylish workout and lounge essentials, from their signature colorblock leggings to their cult favorite exercise dress. If you’re currently on the lookout for an adorable matching workout set, leisurely sweatsuit or just want to fill in the gaps in your current activewear wardrobe, you’re in luck, as Outdoor Voices is running a 30 percent off sale starting Friday, August 5.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Prl#Custom Slim
StyleCaster

Lauren Conrad’s First Fragrance Is for the Romantic at Heart

Click here to read the full article. It’s been more than 20 years (!!!) since Lauren Conrad, or LC, graced our screens in Laguna Beach. Since then, she’s become a successful businesswoman, with clothing lines, fashion accessories and beauty products with her name on the label. She’s also gotten married and become a mom, which inspired her first-ever fragrance: Lauren Conrad Loved. It’s out now and perfect for any romantic at heart. “Loved was inspired by touch, one of the most important love languages, and the familiar feeling of a warm embrace,” Conrad said in a statement. “Scent and memory are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Eastpak Rejoins UNDERCOVER for Bag Collection

Legendary Japanese designer Jun Takahashi and his iconic label UNDERCOVER have reconnected with prominent American backpack brand Eastpak for a range of bags. The duo have an extensive collaborative history which has included Kubrick-inspired bags in 2018 and an Autumn/Winter 2022 outerwear collection. Now, the pairing reunites to outfit three bag types with UNDERCOVER’s “Chaos/Balance” theme.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save up to 95% off Boots, Jackets, Sweaters and More Fall Fashion

Fall is just around the corner, so it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to shop for the best cozy sweaters, leggings, and combat boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section has deals up to 95% off, and these sales are unbeatable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ashanti Doubles Down on Dolce & Gabbana in Matching Bralette & Leggings With Ankle Boots

Click here to read the full article. Ashanti doubled down on Dolce & Gabbana in her instagram story on Tuesday. The singer posted a mirror selfie that showed off her luxury labels. The matching Dolce & Gabbana set featured a cropped top with thick straps and scoop neck. The thick elastic band that ran across the bottom featured branding  written in block letters. The top also featured a white base with a blue colored pattern. Ashanti’s leggings also mirrored her top with a matching pattern that ran down each of her legs. The bottoms were tucked into her pointed toe, ankle-high footwear,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
WWD

Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The Denim Wave

Denim shorts, ’90s skater jeans, inventive shapes and remixes on the Canadian tuxedo were some of the leading styles that took the runway denim trend to new heights. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, who are seen as fashion oracles in some circles, predict denim short-shorts, jeans and a variety of Canadian tuxedos will be the must-have items come next spring. Prada said the collection “was about clothes that people could really wear.” Simons echoed that he was also attracted to “the idea of ‘normal’ clothing” that is transformed through “different materializations” and via mixing classic garments in new configurations. There is nothing more “normal” than a pair of jeans, and their collection pushed this norm-core view into a sleek social concept.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

LOEWE Celebrates FW22 With Harrods Pop-Up

Centered around the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 women’s runway show in Paris, LOEWE is hosting a pop-up at London‘s iconic Harrods store. Taking over the retailer’s ground floor exhibition space, the pop-up features a giant installation of leather pumpkin sculptures, designed by London-based artist Anthea Hamilton. Elsewhere, the pop-up will showcase key pieces from the collection, displayed on counters and podiums made from paper, brass and felt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

Dancing Feet: Harry Styles Makes a Statement in Adidas x Gucci Sneakers

Harry Styles is no stranger to turning heads in his custom Gucci looks on tour, but it’s his fancy footwear game that’s garnering some new attention these days. Related: Where to Find Cheap Harry Styles Tickets Online The singer has been pairing his custom ensembles by Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele with classic adidas Gazelle sneakers, reworked as part of a new collaboration with the Italian fashion house. The adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers combine two iconic brands into one versatile shoe, as suitable for the stage as it is for casual errands around town. Crafted from a luxe velvet material with generous suede...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AOL Corp

Hurry! The iconic Bose Wave Music System with 'astounding sound' is a whopping $170 off right now

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sure, the digital era is great and all, but there's still a lot to be said for the sound of physical media and good 'ol over-the-air radio. If you're one of those people who can’t let go of your CDs and love tuning in the FM or AM band, the Bose Wave Music System IV is just what you’ve been searching for.
ELECTRONICS
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy