Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“The Doctors Told My Husband I May Not Make It Through the Night”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgetown, SC
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
One of the Best Soul Food Restaurants in Georgetown, SCKennardo G. JamesGeorgetown, SC
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
Wbaltv.com
Hundreds of teaching positions unfilled in Maryland as first day of school nears
TOWSON, Md. — Hundreds of teaching positions across Maryland remain unfilled with just a few more weeks of summer to go. Administrators said they knew closing the gap on teacher shortages would not be easy, but most said they're still making progress as they inch closer to the first day of school.
Wbaltv.com
Father-son duo to ride 100 miles in Bike 4 Chai to raise funds so sick children can go to camp
PIKESVILLE, Md. — A Maryland father and son will bike 100 miles to raise money for Chai Lifeline, an organization that supports sick children and their families. The Bike 4 Chai ride starts in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania and continues into New York. While biking 100 miles isn't easy, Ben and Yogi Weiskind said the reason behind their long ride makes it all worthwhile.
Wbaltv.com
Partly sunny for most of Maryland, pop-up showers possible
Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says today will be a bit warmer than yesterday with partly sunny skies and temps reaching the low 80's. There is a small chance for a pop-up shower throughout the day as the sun gradually breaks through the cloud cover. Temps will continue to climb as it...
Wbaltv.com
Cloudy and wet start to Monday for Maryland, temps only in 70's
Meteorologist Taylor Grenda say it will be mostly cloudy and much cooler for Monday with passing showers possible throughout the day. The temps will only get into the upper 70's with the sun staying covered for most of the day. It will begin to warm back into the mid 80's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wbaltv.com
Small businesses hope patrons shop during Maryland tax-free week
An end-of-summer tradition is now underway statewide. It is Shop Maryland Tax-Free week. It is not just shoppers benefitting from tax-free week, some Baltimore small business owners, who said the week is crucial for them too. Inside The Pied Piper at The Village of Cross Keys, owner Rosemary Schneider is...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Peace of Mind: How parents can effect overall wellness of their children
In this Maryland Peace of Mind, self-care and overall wellness, and how we can incorporate elements of a healthy lifestyle into our children's lives. With August being "National Wellness month" we have with us, Dr. Theresa Nguyen, assistant chair of pediatrics at GBMC Healthcare.
Wbaltv.com
Consumer Alert: Scams are targeting college students
College students must spend money on tuition payments and school supplies as they prepare for the new year. But scammers are taking this opportunity to try to steal some of that money through various schemes and scams. Joining us with more is president of the Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland, Angie Barnett.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Lottery, casinos, sports wagering breaks income records with $1.511B in 2022
A record $1.511 billion in gaming profits was contributed to Maryland in fiscal year 2022, according to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The new record for contributions to the state -- which includes funds from the Maryland Lottery, casino gaming, sports wagering and fantasy competitions (daily fantasy sports) -- beat the prior mark set last year by $120 million.
Comments / 0