Garden City, SC

Wbaltv.com

Father-son duo to ride 100 miles in Bike 4 Chai to raise funds so sick children can go to camp

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A Maryland father and son will bike 100 miles to raise money for Chai Lifeline, an organization that supports sick children and their families. The Bike 4 Chai ride starts in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania and continues into New York. While biking 100 miles isn't easy, Ben and Yogi Weiskind said the reason behind their long ride makes it all worthwhile.
Wbaltv.com

Partly sunny for most of Maryland, pop-up showers possible

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says today will be a bit warmer than yesterday with partly sunny skies and temps reaching the low 80's. There is a small chance for a pop-up shower throughout the day as the sun gradually breaks through the cloud cover. Temps will continue to climb as it...
Wbaltv.com

Small businesses hope patrons shop during Maryland tax-free week

An end-of-summer tradition is now underway statewide. It is Shop Maryland Tax-Free week. It is not just shoppers benefitting from tax-free week, some Baltimore small business owners, who said the week is crucial for them too. Inside The Pied Piper at The Village of Cross Keys, owner Rosemary Schneider is...
Wbaltv.com

Consumer Alert: Scams are targeting college students

College students must spend money on tuition payments and school supplies as they prepare for the new year. But scammers are taking this opportunity to try to steal some of that money through various schemes and scams. Joining us with more is president of the Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland, Angie Barnett.
Wbaltv.com

Maryland Lottery, casinos, sports wagering breaks income records with $1.511B in 2022

A record $1.511 billion in gaming profits was contributed to Maryland in fiscal year 2022, according to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The new record for contributions to the state -- which includes funds from the Maryland Lottery, casino gaming, sports wagering and fantasy competitions (daily fantasy sports) -- beat the prior mark set last year by $120 million.
