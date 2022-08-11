ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State Fall Camp Observations: Practice 13

By Dustin Lewis,Logan Robinson
 3 days ago

The Seminoles hit the field at UNF for the first time on Thursday morning.

The back half of the preseason is here with less than three weeks remaining until Florida State hits the field against Duquesne. The Seminoles traveled to Jacksonville following Wednesday's session for two practices at the University of North Florida. The experience will help the players and coaches simulate an away game scenario and build chemistry.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell, coordinators discuss FSU's first preseason scrimmage

— Another back and forth day for the offense and defense during practice. The offense found some success early but then the defense responded with pressure and multiple interceptions. It's been encouraging throughout camp that one side hasn't completely dominated the other.

— Pretty good day from Jordan Travis after dominating during Wednesday's practice. Travis hooked up with wide receiver Johnny Wilson in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. Later, he threw another high ball for Wilson, who made a ridiculous play by reeling in the pass and getting a foot down. Norvell was excited about the catch as any other moment on the day.

— True freshman AJ Duffy has strung together some promising moments over the last week or so. He's gained the confidence to go through progressions without getting rattled. On one play, the first read wasn't open which forced Duffy to throw a bullet to wide receiver Joshua Burrell in a tight window with a defensive back in the area. Duffy put enough force into the pass to sneak it by the defender. You still see the signs of his youth. On the next snap, Duffy was intercepted by Demorie Tate while throwing into the end zone.

— Freshman running back Rodney Hill was the highlight player from day one in Jacksonville. Hill broke open multiple runs, one of them being a double cut back reading the defense perfectly and finding wide open grass to take it for six. Running backs coach David Johnson and coach Norvell were very pleased with what they saw today from the freshman. Later in practice he scored a really impressive touchdown in the red zone that made Norvell fired up. His explosiveness with his added size is a threat. Breakout day for the true freshman.

— Running back Lawrance Toafili scored two times in team drills, one of them being the first play of practice against the defense. Toafili looked smooth throughout the practice. Norvell called him one of the stars of preseason camp following the session.

— Wide receivers Johnny Wilson and Malik McClain stood out for the unit on Thursday. Wilson, in particular, was excellent once again. He's been solid during the course of preseason practices but his performance has ramped up to a different level over the last few days. McClain got a touchdown pass off a deflection from a defensive back. Terrific body control and concentration to adjust and come down with the ball.

— The defensive line put a ton of pressure on the quarterbacks throughout practice. Patrick Payton, Fabien Lovett, Robert Cooper, Jared Verse, and Bishop Thomas were a few members of the group who seemed like they were constantly in the backfield. There seemed to be a focus on blitzing today and it helped things play in the favor of the defense.

— Defensive back Demorie Tate had his best day of camp. He came away with an interception in the end zone and then later on had a nice tackle to cut off a touchdown. You’d like to see it be a consistent rhythm for him as he tries to jump into that heavy defensive back room.

— Defensive back Sam McCall had a nice day alongside Tate. He intercepted a pass in the end zone to nullify an offensive possession at the goal line.

READ MORE: Florida State quarterback target decommits from Purdue

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

