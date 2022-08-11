Read full article on original website
18 - Javontez Spraggins
The 2022 College Football season is fast approaching, and the Tennessee Volunteers are one of the most intriguing teams entering the season.
KPD joins ABLE Project aimed at improving accountability
The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio.
Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation
The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states.
More development is on the way to downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tons of new development is happening in downtown Knoxville. City leaders said it is all being done to make the city a better place to work, live and play. "We've taken a lot of efforts over many years really to make downtown an attractive area for folks to visit,” said Rick Emmett, Knoxville's downtown urban coordinator.
English Mountain residents fight for clean water in Sevier County
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The residents of English Mountain have a water problem. Some have gone weeks, even months, without water. Others that have water are concerned about its quality and its permanence. "You're constantly worried if we're gonna run out tomorrow," Jerry Hayes who lives on the mountain...
Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns.
State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it's flooding locally in Knoxville, waters that cause a mass evacuation at a Gatlinburg campsite or widespread flooding in Cocke County, Tennessee has seen how destructive flooding can be over the last year. Understanding the dangers of flood waters, state and local leaders met...
Elder Care Attorneys in Knoxville
Some of us understand what elder abuse is but assume that it could never happen to someone we care about. After all, we believe that the seniors in our lives would speak up if somebody wronged them, or we would pick up on it ourselves. Sadly, that doesn’t always happen. According to the National Council on Aging (NCOA), half of the seniors with dementia have experienced some form of abuse or neglect. Lonely seniors may trust scammers so that they have somebody to talk to, while caregivers and even family members can abuse a senior’s trust.
Family of Blount Co. deputy awaits a new heart
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County deputy Lydia Sharp has returned home to Sweetwater after her most recent visit to Vanderbilt Medical Center. "We're just staying strong," Sharp's daughter Brianna Wilson said. Wilson said her mom isn't just a member of law enforcement but also one of...
TopGolf opens in Knoxville
Katie Inman takes in the new TopGolf in West Knox County. August 12, 2022-4pm.
New Campground, The Drop Inn, Opens Soon Beside Urban Wilderness
A new campground is opening soon in an amazing spot bordering Ijams, Marie Myers Park, and Baker Creek Preserve. Just off the road at 4507 Sevierville Pike, the site includes sixteen wooded acres with wetlands. Trails have been added for great fun on the site, including a black diamond trail (Murphy’s Law), but the trails also connect with all the surrounding parks, wildlife areas, and wilderness which include fifty miles of trails and another four hundred acres to explore.
Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request
The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio.
Sevierville homeowner catches injured cub on camera
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — It was barely past noon when a Sevierville homeowner received a notification on her phone. Far away in Ohio, she turned on her security camera to check what was going on. To her surprise, a group of bears was passing by her home. One of the...
19 - Walker Merrill
Edward Houser, 15, was last seen on August 6.
KFD responded to overdoses 61 times during week ending Aug. 12
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the span of a week, the Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to 61 overdoses. That's a call about an overdose around every 3 hours. The number include calls from August 5 through August 12. They announced that they would start releasing statistics surrounding overdose...
Sun and heat for the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday! We have a few clouds with us to start Saturday and it’s also much better in terms of humidity. You can actually see the drier air’s boundary on radar late Friday! The flow is from the northeast-to-southwest, and that brings a clearer and cooler night. You may want a jacket Saturday morning - for real - for temps, not rain! If we can get to 59 degrees at McGhee Tyson, that would be the coolest temp in nearly two months, dating back to June 20th.
Omari Thomas
Blount County Sheriff James Berrong also asked for the community’s thoughts and prayers as Deputy Sharp prepared for surgery. SARA will let teachers and staff send alerts with the press of a button. Catch up Quick. Updated: 8 hours ago. Your headlines from 8/12 in 8 minutes or less....
East Tennessee human trafficking group sees rise in men, youth trafficking clients
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking has continued to expand its reach to help human trafficking clients. It’s part of the reason why the group said it’s seeing more male and youth clients. Adam Woldt is a pastor at The Point Knox who also...
Car of missing Gatlinburg woman found in Cocke County
A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.
Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside vehicle
COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cocke County deputy responded to an unusual call this week: a bear had locked itself inside a vehicle in Cosby. The deputy arrived at 1960 Middle Way on Wednesday to find a large black bear stuck inside a White Honda Pilot SUV, a police report obtained by WVLT News stated. Two Cosby residents called the police after they heard a car door shut and realized that a bear had jumped inside their vehicle.
