ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Before you dig call 811 says IL American Water

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vbi3Y_0hDa2baz00

BELLVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Illinois American Water asked residents to contact 811 before any home or outdoor projects.

Each day, an underground utility is damaged, said Illinois American Water, because the individual did not contact 811.

They said that when you call 811 you will be connected to a local 811 center. Doing so will allow them to call the appropriate utility companies.

Professional locators will then arrive at the site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint, or both. The markers include locations for water system infrastructures such as water mains and other utilities, said Illinois American Water.

“Calling 811 is the only way to know which utilities are buried in your area so that you can dig safely. It helps to protect not only critical infrastructure but also residents and neighborhoods,” said Beth Matthews, Vice President of Operations for Illinois American Water.

“Striking a single line can cause injury, repair costs, inconvenient outages, and fines. Every digging project, no matter how large or small, warrant contacting 811 by phone or online. Installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree, and laying a patio are some examples of digging projects that require a free 811 request at least a few days before breaking ground.”

The company said that the depth of the lines varies because of erosion, previous projects, and uneven surfaces. The utility lines need to be marked to avoid the risk of hitting an underground utility line.

For more information visit their website and call 811.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Route 45 closing in Effingham for Rebuild Illinois project

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of U.S. Route 45/Third Street in Effingham will be closing next week as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project being worked on in Effingham will be a $2.9 million reconstruction of the road between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Street. Construction will begin on Monday and will […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Dalton City under boil order

DALTON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Dalton City said the village is under a boil order. Officials issued the order Thursday because of a water main break from the supplier. The village is not sure when the water service will work back to normal. This is a developing story.
DALTON CITY, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies woman found dead in car

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has identified a woman who was found dead inside a car in Bloomington on Tuesday. Dr. Kathleen Yoder identified the woman as 46-year-old Brittany Mitchell of Normal. Mitchell was found inside a car that was parked in the area of Font Street and Morris Avenue; she was […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Missing Macon Co. teenager found

(UPDATE) Officers said Floyd returned home Thursday morning. She is safe. MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office still needs help finding a missing teenager. Officers with the sheriff’s office said 13-year-old Kalen Floyd left her home in rural Harristown Wednesday night. Investigators checked with various contacts and no one has heard […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
WCIA

Coroner identifies man killed by train

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the man who was hit and killed by a train in Springfield on Friday. Allmon identified the deceased individual as Darrell Hall, 51 of Springfield. Allmon said that Hall was walking in the 1500 block of Percy Avenue when he was hit. Hall was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man dead in overnight Decatur shooting

Update at 2:07 p.m. on 8/14/2022 Macon County Coroner Michael Day has identified the victim as Arrion L. McClelland. An autopsy conducted on Sunday indicated that he died from a penetrating gunshot wound to the head. Decatur Police are still investigating and are treating this as a homicide. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for help in deadly shooting investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police and Macon County Crime Stoppers need your help in solving a shooting death. Police responded to Golden Fox Brewery at 2 a.m. on July 31 at the end of North Dineen Street near East Pershing Road. They said a graduation party was happening there and four people had been […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man found guilty of armed violence, meth possession

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man was found guilty on Thursday to a pair of charges related to a domestic disturbance. Jeremy Taylor, 45, was found guilty of armed violence (a Class X felony) and possession of methamphetamine with a prior conviction (a class 3 felony) following a jury trial. Shelby County State’s Attorney […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Urban Construction#Illinois American Water#Operations
WCIA

Football players react to cancellation of season

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Outside the classroom, Friday night lights brings the community together while giving student athletes a chance to compete at a higher level. But the Urbana Tigers varsity football team has played just one game in the last three seasons, and on Wednesday, the district announced the varsity team will not play […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Urbana cancels varsity football this fall

URBANA (WCIA) — Urbana football won’t field a varsity team this fall. The school district released a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing it will only play a JV schedule in 2022, electing to cancel all its varsity games. “After evaluating the roster numbers during this week’s practices, the decision was made that there are not enough […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Child in critical condition after crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after a car crash southeast of Rochester Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 8:42 a.m. at the intersection of Cardinal Hill and Hunter Roads. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said a car driven by a 17-year-old girl stopped at and then drove into […]
ROCHESTER, IL
WCIA

Teen arrested after domestic violence situation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from has been arrested following a domestic violence situation early Sunday morning. Decatur Police received a report of the situation around 1 a.m. and dispatched officers to a house located near Calhoun and Main Streets. Inside, they found a 43-year-old woman with a head injury and immediately rendered medical […]
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Water System
WCIA

Macon Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing girl

HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. Deputies said the girl, whose name is Kalen, left her Harristown-area home voluntarily at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and is beleived to be in danger. She is approximately 5′ 6″ tall, weighs 110 pounds and […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man dies in fire in Chatham

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Chatham Fire Department responded to a fire on Mansion Road in Chatham early Friday morning. The Sangamon County Coroner said they will release the name of a man that died in a fire in Chatham after contacting next of kin. Coroner Jim Allmon confirms that a 76-year-old male died at the […]
CHATHAM, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police respond to large gathering; shots fired

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign Police said they responded to a large gathering outside of an apartment complex around 3:55 a.m. on August 13. CPD said they arrived to the intersection of 100 South Third and South Fourth Streets, to a report of a fight at a large gathering. Officers said upon arrival they observed […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man charged in connection to burglary

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County state’s attorney said a Decatur man was arrested and charged in connection to a burglary. In a news release, State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Jeffrey Pettyjohn was charged regarding a burglary at 32 Below. She said that Pettyjohn is accused of going into the building on April […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

2 Paris men in custody after death investigation

Editorial note: Gabriel Wallace was arrested according to ISP for home invasion, aggravated battery, and mob action. Preston Wallace for first degree murder. Original piece had names switched. PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police reported on Saturday that they arrested two Paris men after conducting an investigation into a death. The ISP arrested […]
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Local nursing homes fined by state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy