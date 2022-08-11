Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Young Mother Survives Stroke
The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. 37 year old Julie Hetherington is a busy, working mom who suffered a stroke- out of the blue. Julie...
Eyewitness News
ANSWER DESK: Answering your questions about the essential worker’s program
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Last week the state launched the essential worker’s Premium Pay program, which gives essential workers up to $1,000 in financial relief for their work during the pandemic. Essential worker’s program: https://www.ctessentialworkerrelief.org/. Ever since the program launched, applicants have been saying that they have had...
Rockville General gets poor marks
VERNON — Rockville General Hospital has been rated two stars out of a possible five by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to a July report from the federal agency. The rating summarizes information on various aspects of hospital quality into one single star rating, according...
Eyewitness News
Something’s Cooking: Exploring new flavors at Hartford Public Schools
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first day of the fall semester is right around the corner. Connecticut schools are great places to learn, but this year they are also great places to eat. In this back-to-school edition of Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News headed to cafeterias of the Hartford School District....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Connecticut Hospitals Ranked Within Nation’s Best
I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
State expands access to farmers markets with food assistance programs
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — State officials and activists walked around the Middletown Farmers Market on Friday, highlighting food assistance programs that help increase access to fresh, locally grown food at farmers' markets across the state. Bryan Hurlburt, Connecticut Department of Agriculture Commissioner, explained that farmers markets bring fresh food and...
NBC Connecticut
Senior Community Safe From Deadly Bacteria
Concern has subsided about a deadly bacteria at a Windsor Locks senior living community. Stonebrook Village discovered legionella, the bacteria that can cause Legionnaire’s Disease, in its hot water system in July. Now, they've taken measures to curb its spread, according to Stacey Crerar, the executive director of Stonebrook...
NBC Connecticut
East Hartford Barbershop to Give Students Free Back-to-School Haircuts
An East Harford barbershop is offering a seat in their chairs before students find a seat at their desks. With school right around the corner, Exclusive Cuts Barbershop is helping youth in East Hartford transition back to school with a fresh, new look. It's part of a program to get...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTNH.com
Back to School Sports Safety with Hartford HealthCare Rehabilitation Network
New Haven, CT (WTNH) Sports are a great way to keep your kids active and engaged during the school year, but they can come with their fair share of injuries. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Stefanie Bourassa, Sports Medicine Clinical Program Director at Hartford HealthCare Rehabilitation Network, for some practical tips to keep kids safe on the court or on the field this fall.
WTNH.com
Nyberg: Popular Milford brunch spot to bring delicious dishes to new location
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A restaurant and foodtruck owner in Milford is bringing his popular brunch spot, The Plate, on the road with a new destination. The new gig, in West Haven, is dubbed The Side Plate. Ryan Trevethan, owner of The Plate, explained that the restaurant opened back...
New Britain Herald
PET OF THE WEEK: Skitch
*I want to live with cat savvy kids over age 14. *I prefer to be the only pet so I can get all the attention. *I am a great cat with lots of potential. I need a patient family that has owned shy cats before and will give me space as I adjust to a new home.
Gov. highlights expansion of food assistance programs
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – In honor of national farmers market week, the state is highlighting a recent expansion of food assistance programs that allows for better access to locally grown products. Governor Lamont visited the Middletown Farmers Market on Friday where nearly 90% of its clients are seniors who rely on these programs for fresh […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
outdoors.org
Charter Oak Greenway, Manchester/East Hartford/Hartford (B3C) (Moderate)
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Sunday, August 14, Charter Oak Greenway, Manchester/East Hartford/Hartford (B3C) (Moderate) A point-to-point hikeof around 8 miles on the western half of the greenway, a paved multiuse path which is part of the East Coast Greenway. Includes a walk through Manchester Community College campus and along river in East Hartford and Hartford but includes a stretch of roadwalk. Some hills but nothing too steep. Rating on CFPA Trail Day scale: Moderate. Meet for car spot at Riverside Park in Hartford at 9:00 am. Dogs welcome. Rain cancels. Bring lunch and water. No need to use pandemic-era online registration system but RSVP by phone to landline as hike will be cancelled if there are no RSVPs by 9 pm the night before. Take I-91 to Exit 33 and go east on Jennings Rd, take next right onto Leibert Rd and left into Riverside Park. Address 20 Leibert Road. L Pat Kennedy 860-644-4684 (morning of hike only: (C) 860-805-1652). CL Trail Dog Callie.
Eyewitness News
Shoreline residents asked to conserve water due to drought conditions
MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - Some shoreline residents are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut water says one of their water systems reached stage 2 drought conditions. The hot temperatures and lack of rain are not a good combination. Connecticut water customers around the area are being asked to reduce their...
NewsTimes
West Hartford’s Zaytoon’s Bistro fails 2 health inspections in 6 months, records show
WEST HARTFORD — Zaytoon’s Bistro failed two routine health inspections in the last six months, records show. The first report from Feb. 23 details unlabeled sauces, food stored in employee hand sink, heavy grease buildup and a dead mouse in the basement. The report noted “general cleaning of establishment needed.”
clearpublicist.com
Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme
A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut Clear the Shelters Kitty Cam
NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are once again working to Clear the Shelters this year. From August 1 through August 31, we are partnering with local shelters to help you find your forever friend. Above is our Kitty Cam set up at the Connecticut Humane Society in Newington.
NBC Connecticut
Southington Couple Is Gifted Dream Wedding From Community
Weddings can be stressful with a lot of organizing, from the cake and the wedding favors, to the venue and catering. And a Southington woman was gifted it all so she could have her dream wedding. "Here we are 24 days until my wedding and everything is already in place,"...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead in Cheshire Crash
One person has died after a crash in Cheshire early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Diamond Hill Road and South Meriden Road around 5 a.m. after getting a report of a single-vehicle crash. When police arrived, they said the driver and only occupant of the vehicle had died from...
NBC Connecticut
2 Public Pools in New Britain Close for Season This Weekend
Two public pools in New Britain are closing for the season this weekend. Mayor Erin Steward said Saturday is the last day that the AW Stanley and Willow Brook pools will be open this season. She added that the reason is because a lot of the pool's lifeguards have to...
Comments / 0