Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Sunday, August 14, Charter Oak Greenway, Manchester/East Hartford/Hartford (B3C) (Moderate) A point-to-point hikeof around 8 miles on the western half of the greenway, a paved multiuse path which is part of the East Coast Greenway. Includes a walk through Manchester Community College campus and along river in East Hartford and Hartford but includes a stretch of roadwalk. Some hills but nothing too steep. Rating on CFPA Trail Day scale: Moderate. Meet for car spot at Riverside Park in Hartford at 9:00 am. Dogs welcome. Rain cancels. Bring lunch and water. No need to use pandemic-era online registration system but RSVP by phone to landline as hike will be cancelled if there are no RSVPs by 9 pm the night before. Take I-91 to Exit 33 and go east on Jennings Rd, take next right onto Leibert Rd and left into Riverside Park. Address 20 Leibert Road. L Pat Kennedy 860-644-4684 (morning of hike only: (C) 860-805-1652). CL Trail Dog Callie.

23 HOURS AGO