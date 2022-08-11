ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville football unveils 'Iron Wings' uniform, and Cardinals fans have mixed reactions

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
 6 days ago

Louisville football and Adidas are going industrial with a new alternate uniform for the 2022-23 season.

The Cardinals took to social media Thursday morning to unveil their " Iron Wings ," a gray jersey/pants combo that is drawing mixed reactions from fans for several reasons.

The first point of contention is the most obvious: the color gray. There was no shortage of fire emojis on Twitter from those who are into the alternate look, but others stood firm in their disapproval.

"Gray is literally the color of dull," one fan argued on Twitter before conceding "all that matters is if the players and (recruits) like them."

Louisville football schedule: What to know about the Cardinals' 2022 slate: Kickoff times, TV info, streaming

For the record, four-star 2023 quarterback commit Pierce Clarkson tweeted, "OMG. They went too crayyy on that new uni" with a fire emoji thrown in for good measure. One of his future teammates, four-star edge commit Adonijah Green , called the uniforms "tuff."

Louisville and Adidas opted to liven the uniform up with red accents, helmets, cleats, socks and gloves, but that move does not appear to have been enough to win over the skeptics, many of whom took issue with the fact that gray is not one of U of L's official colors.

"Our colors are RED, BLACK, and WHITE…..its not hard to figure out," one fan wrote on Twitter .

"Most people who say they are ugly don’t have swag themselves," another fired back .

Another feature of the new uniform dividing the Twitterverse is "The Ville" logo in U of L's signature font across the chest. One person complained the logo "looks like a basketball jersey design" but is "awful and tacky on a football jersey."

Others echoed their sentiment.

Louisville football: Ranking the Cardinals' top 5 newcomers most likely to have a major impact in 2022

"I’m not a fan of anything branded with 'The Ville,'" one fan wrote.

"Love my team, but I would be totally good if we never used the term 'The Ville' again," another added.

The "Iron Wings" jerseys go on sale to the public Monday, according to Louisville football's Twitter account. It's unclear if — or when — the alternate uniforms will make their on-field debut.

"I'ma give my verdict once I see them on the field," one fan wrote . "The Models don't have field swag so they always look meh."

Check out more reactions to the "Iron Wings" uniforms below:

Monty Montgomery: Why 'rock star' Louisville linebacker is predicting a huge season

Twitter reacts to Louisville football's new 'Iron Wings' uniforms

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville football unveils 'Iron Wings' uniform, and Cardinals fans have mixed reactions

