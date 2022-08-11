Read full article on original website
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Northlake Notes — August 2022
The summer heat wave is on us with seeming little relief in sight. The cost of power and fuel has been a shock to us as it continues to climb with the temperature. Many have expressed concern about the number of power conservation warnings, so it comes with some relief that the power reliability in our area has been good and it appears that we’ll be fine to get through this summer.
Robson Ranch Rambler — August 2022
I’m retired and I just returned from a vacation… from my retired life. On one hand, I sought a change of scenery, gulf breezes and white sand beaches instead of green fairways and live oak trees. But equally important, I enjoyed having nothing to do and all day to do it.
Foodie Friday: Awesome Times
Any restaurant whose slogan is “Less haters. More taters.” is guaranteed to be a favorite of ours! And just like the name implies, we really did have an awesome time visiting Awesome Times in Highland Village. Owners Tamara and Jerry Lisby opened Awesome Times to become a fixture in the community they have raised their family in for the last 15+ years. Since opening, they have loved getting to know their customers and look forward to finding more ways to give back and support Highland Village and the surrounding communities.
Lantana Update — August 2022
Lantana may soon have a new crime-fighting tool at its disposal. The two Fresh Water Supply District boards in July approved entering into a two-year agreement with Flock Safety for 12 automated license plate-reader cameras. The solar-powered cameras, to be installed at each Lantana entrance, will capture images of vehicle...
LISD trustees disapprove of DCAD budget, citing ‘erosion of trust’
This week, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees joined the Denton County Commissioners Court and other local town councils in disapproving of the Denton Central Appraisal District budget, saying Chief Appraiser Hope McClure’s actions “have caused a significant erosion of trust in the ability of DCAD to function effectively.”
Flower Mound restricts outdoor watering
The town of Flower Mound announced Tuesday that “it’s time to get real about reducing water usage.”. The town is now entering a modified version of Stage 2 of its Emergency Water Demand Management Plan, according to the town news release. On top of the established Stage 2 requirements, the town is taking additional measures to reduce water usage by restricting outdoor watering to no more than two days per week.
Amazon donates school supplies for 1,500 Northwest ISD students
Over the weekend, Northwest ISD held its annual Back-to-School Fair at Hatfield Elementary School in Justin to support more than 1,500 students in need. Through items donated by Amazon, each child received a variety of school supplies and a backpack to prepare for the new school year, according to a district news release. Other area businesses and organizations also provided services to support these students and their families, such as free dental screenings, haircuts, sports physicals and more.
‘FloMo Convos’ experiment a success, town to hold more community meetings
Flower Mound town staff didn’t know what to expect when they launched the first round of “FloMo Convos” community meetings last month, but the experiment was a “home run,” Town Manager James Childers said. FloMo Convos, Childers’ idea for an innovative way to get feedback...
Denton County back down to low COVID-19 community level
In this week’s COVID-19 update, Denton County Public Health reported Friday that hat the county is back down to low COVID-19 community level, based on three key COVID-19 data points, after about a month at the medium level. The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people was 31.8 in...
Eads: Denton County earns national recognition
The National Association of Counties (NACo) recognized Denton County with two 2022 Achievement Awards this year in two categories – Health and Human Services. It was an honor to receive both achievement awards during the annual NACo convention last month, where officials from across the country met to learn the latest information available for county governments.
Local students heading back to school this week or next
Many local kids are seeing their summers end this week. Others will have a little bit more time before they head back to school next week. Lewisville ISD is the first district in southern Denton County to begin the 2022-23 academic year, with the first day of school scheduled for Wednesday. Denton ISD follows close behind on Thursday.
Meat market coming to Flower Mound
Wild Fork Meat Market is coming to Flower Mound. Wild Fork Foods is renovating a former bank building in the southeast corner of Dixon Lane and FM 2499 in Flower Mound, according to town documents. The in-store and online meat and food shop is expanding the existing building and will sell pre-packaged food items, according to documents submitted to the town.
Local pastor accompanies parishioners on Judgment Day bike ride
Late last month, a local pastor joined two of his parishioners on a “how tough are you” challenging bike ride called Judgment Day. Once a year in late August, the road cyclist community holds an annual event called Hotter than Hell where they ride 100 miles of mostly flat roads around Wichita Falls. Not to be outdone, the local mountain bike community, Dallas Off-Road Bicycle Association, chooses the last weekend in July to hold their version of such an event called Judgment Day.
Flower Mound approves future HTeaO shop
During the most recent Flower Mound Town Council meeting, the council voted unanimously to approve a site plan for a new HTeaO drive-thru shop on the southwest corner of Morriss Road and FM 1171. Franchisees and Lantana residents Allie and Aaron Mattlage will own and operate the shop, which will...
NCTC opening new career training center in southern Denton County
North Central Texas College will open a new facility this month near Texas Motor Speedway that will offer specialized training for industries most affected by economic conditions sparked by the pandemic. NCTC was recently awarded a Texas Reskilling and Upskilling Education (TRUE) grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board...
Swimmer, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville
A young man drowned Wednesday afternoon while swimming in Lake Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Fire Department spokesman. A group of boys/young men were swimming off the shore of Lewisville’s Lake Park in the late afternoon hours when they swam out to a buoy, according to the LFD spokesman. Three of them attempted to swim back to shore, and while doing so, a 20-year-old man went under the water and didn’t resurface.
Local firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud
Rescue crews from Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly Argyle Fire District) and the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department rescued a Belgian horse that was stuck in thick mud in Copper Canyon on Sunday morning. Firefighters, veterinarians, volunteers and local residents helped rescue the horse, which was laying...
Dirty Cajun restaurant opens in Flower Mound
A new eatery inspired by the sights and flavors of New Orleans opened Friday in Flower Mound. Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen is currently in a soft opening next to Tony Cao Salon, 1913 Justin Road. Cao said his son, Dylan, owns the eatery, which had been previously in business in Carrollton, but had to move out due to the building’s failing foundation, and Dylan held off on opening a new location for a few years.
News from Double Oak Town Hall — August 2022
As you may have noticed, the contractor has completed revisions to the Double Oak town logo on the elevated water storage tank at Simmons Road and FM 407. Everyone was surprised at the small, light blue initial rendition, and the Town is thankful that Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation and the contractor stepped up to make it right!
McNeill’s Appliance store headed for auction
After McNeill’s Appliance announced last week that it was closing its doors after 90 years in business (in various forms), several potential buyers emerged and the business is likely going to be auctioned off. FC McNeill started the business in 1931 selling wringer washing machines out of the back...
