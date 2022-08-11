Any restaurant whose slogan is “Less haters. More taters.” is guaranteed to be a favorite of ours! And just like the name implies, we really did have an awesome time visiting Awesome Times in Highland Village. Owners Tamara and Jerry Lisby opened Awesome Times to become a fixture in the community they have raised their family in for the last 15+ years. Since opening, they have loved getting to know their customers and look forward to finding more ways to give back and support Highland Village and the surrounding communities.

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO