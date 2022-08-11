Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
Paul George Reacts to Dejounte Murray vs. Paolo Banchero Beef
LA Clippers star Paul George weighed in on the NBA's latest beef
Why Don't The New York Knicks Sign This Former 4th Overall Pick?
Josh Jackson was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, and he is currently a free agent on August 12. I think the New York Knicks should consider trading for him.
Sixers’ Tobias Harris Laughs Off Kevin Durant Trade Rumors
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris doesn’t spend much time on social media. However, on occasion, the veteran will scan through some of the comment sections related to him to respond to fans who have something to say, whether it’s positive or negative. After getting married last weekend, ...
Lakers News: NBA Insider Reveals Date of First 'Battle of LA' vs Clippers
The Athletic's Shams Charania leaked the date of the first Lakers-Clippers regular season game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league
The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
Suns Land Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant In Crazy Trade Scenario
The Phoenix Suns are the team where Kevin Durant wants to end up on ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. The problem? It still remains to be seen how they are going to manage to pull that off. There were added complications to the Suns’ pursuit of Deandre Ayton being...
NBA Schedule Leaks: Lakers, Warriors, Grizzlies, Mavs, More
The 2022-23 NBA regular season schedule has yet to be formally released, but there already are some leaks.
Yardbarker
Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, And Tony Parker Are The Only Three Players That Have Won More Than 70% Of Their Games While Playing At Least 1000 Games
The San Antonio Spurs are one of the greatest dynasties of all time, winning five championships during the Tim Duncan era. The trio of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili won four out of five of those championships together, and they are clearly one of the winningest trios of all time.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season
Hasheem Thabeet was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, but his time in the league did not last long. He spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his first six seasons, but then found himself out of the league.
Kevin Durant trade speculation with Phoenix Suns renewed after report of Arizona visit
A report that Kevin Durant was coming to Phoenix on Thursday renewed speculation about the Phoenix Suns potentially trading for the Brooklyn Nets and NBA superstar. "I'm hearing, and take it for what it's worth, ok? I'm hearing that Kevin Durant is expected to be in the Valley tonight," John Gambadoro said on...
Yardbarker
Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"
Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
NBA Schedule: LeBron vs. Steph Opening Night, Luka's Mavs vs. Lakers
The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: James Banks Dunks On 4x NBA All-Star Paul Millsap At AEBL
Former Georgia Tech Basketball star James Banks threw down a dunk on four-time NBA All-Star Paul Millsap at AEBL in Atlanta. Millsap has played for the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
Could Kevin Durant’s Massive Bonuses Help Holdout?
The trade request that Kevin Durant made to the Brooklyn Nets is one that surprised a lot of people. It came after Kyrie Irving opted into his contract, ensuring that the duo would have at least one more NBA season playing with each other. But that has not deterred him in his mission to be traded to a new team.
Spurs Land Russell Westbrook In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
If you’re an NBA player, you’ve thought about your legacy. Having gotten as far s you already have gives people enough reason to remember you as it is. Wouldn’t you want them to remember you as kindly as possible?. Russell Westbrook’s legacy is…complicated. He’s a former MVP...
Warriors To Face Lakers On Opening Night | NBA Tracker
The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mavericks Lands Kyrie Irving In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Dallas Mavericks had every reason to enter this offseason with their expectations sky-high. Those hopes should have only climbed after they were able to trade for versatile offensive big man Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets for a collection of players that scarcely saw the floor for them along with the 26th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Dodgers: Infamous Moneyball Record Matched by LA After Friday’s Win
2022 Dodgers match 2002 "Moneyball" Oakland Athletics record after Friday's win in Kansas City.
Cal Golf Alums Collin Morikawa, Max Homa Qualify for Next Leg of FedEx Cup Playoffs
Morikawa finishes in a tie for fifth, Homa shares 42nd at the St. Jude Championship.
LOOK: Kevin Durant Tells A Twitter User "Please Block Me"
On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant told a Twitter user to block him.
Comments / 0