Idaho State Journal
Free admission at Zoo Idaho on Saturday
POCATELLO — Zoo Idaho and Connections Credit Union are teaming up to provide free admission to Zoo Idaho on Saturday. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Connections Credit Union will also be hosting a free barbecue with hotdogs and beverages while supplies last. Free...
Idaho State Journal
VENERABLE VET: Local veterinarian named president-elect of American Veterinary Medical Association
POCATELLO — To many veterinarians around the area, Rena Carlson is a friendly face. Carlson, who owned Alpine Animal Hospital from 1993 to 2018 and tended to many furry friends as a veterinarian there, has been providing relief work to veterinary clinics around southern Idaho after she and her business partner Scott Higgins sold the clinic in 2018.
Inmate convicted in Bannock County walks away from worksite
The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from his job in the community. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at a job site near Boise Airport around at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Frangesh, 60, is white, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Frangesh’s criminal record in Idaho includes a conviction for aggravated driving under the influence in Bannock County. He has been eligible for parole since Feb. 6, 2020. His sentence was to be discharged on Feb. 17, 2029. People with information about Frangesh's whereabouts should call 911.
Local girl airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in dirt bike crash
A local girl was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after crashing her dirt bike below Palisades Dam along the Snake River. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. and left the 14-year-old girl from Idaho Falls with serious injuries, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. The girl was airlifted via Air Idaho helicopter from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The Sheriff's Office said she's expected to survive. The girl's name has not been released. Bonneville County sheriff's deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance also responded to the crash.
Man and child seriously injured in motorcycle crash on south Pocatello road
POCATELLO — A man and young girl were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash that temporarily shut down a south Pocatello road. The man and girl under age 10 were on a motorcycle that crashed around 3:30 p.m. while heading westbound on the South Valley Connector, authorities said. Both were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries following the crash,...
The Dance Factory brings home to Pocatello several top awards earned at national convention
POCATELLO — When Gina Underwood first started The Dance Factory 27 years ago, she was fresh out of high school and teaching out of a small storage unit on Arthur Avenue in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Now, she owns a 10,000-square-foot building at 5026 Brook Lane in Chubbuck, maintains nearly 400 students and recently had several of her dance teams win top awards at a national dance convention in Anaheim, California. ...
eastidahonews.com
Woman charged after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from local home
IDAHO FALLS – A woman recently appeared in court after she was charged with multiple felonies for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from an Idaho Falls home. Catherine Hernandez, 40, was charged with two counts of felony grand theft after allegedly stealing jewelry, football helmets and...
Unforgettable Overnights in Idaho Hotel with Secret Rooms, Two Way Mirrors and More
If you're looking for a cool new place to have a getaway, without having to go too far, check out the Lions Gate Manor in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. Constantly a recommendation from locals and visitors and only about four hour drive from Boise. Lava Hot Springs Idaho has a...
eastidahonews.com
Ammon man runs boardgaming brand out of his basement
AMMON – For Mark Hanny of Ammon, playtime is serious business. The Rigby High School grad has worked in local media for 40 years and is currently employed with Local News 8. But he moonlights as the owner of Joe Magic Games and creator of numerous boardgames, a passion he has nurtured for decades.
Idaho Man Ran Over after Hitting Deer with Motorcycle
MCCAMMON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho authorities say a Bancroft man was found dead Saturday after hitting a deer with his motorcycle and then was struck by another vehicle. According to Idaho State Police, the 58-year-old man was on a newer Harley Davidson motorcycle headed west on U.S. Highway 30 at around 11:55 p.m. when he struck a deer in the road and was thrown from the bike. The man was then struck by an unknown vehicle sometime after the collision with the deer. The man was dead when emergency crews arrived. Traffic was blocked for roughly three hours. ISP is asking anyone with information on the crash to come forward.
One man dies, three people injured in three separate weekend motorcycle crashes
One man died and three people were injured in three separate East Idaho motorcycle crashes this weekend. The first incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, according to Idaho State Police. Mark Allan Waller, 58, of Bancroft, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway, authorities said. ...
KTVB
Idaho man dies after being thrown from motorcycle after hitting deer, ran over by other driver
BOISE, Idaho — A Bancroft man was killed after striking a deer while on his motorcycle and then being run over on Highway 30 near McCammon Saturday night, according to Idaho State Police (ISP). Just before midnight, the 58-year-old man was riding westbound on a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle...
eastidahonews.com
Bonneville County home a total loss after fire causes $350,000 in damage
IDAHO FALLS – A home in Bonneville County was destroyed after catching fire Friday afternoon. It happened in the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive and was reported just after 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. A neighbor reported there was smoke and large flames coming from the house and they didn’t know if anybody was inside.
F&G Commission approved three new land deals across Idaho. Here’s how hunters, anglers and wildlife will benefit
Good news if you’re an Idaho hunter or angler. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved the purchase of three properties that will provide over a thousand acres of new hunting and fishing access, as well as improved habitat for deer, elk, upland game, fish and more. Two of...
eastidahonews.com
Locals can experience ‘the best greek food this side of Athens’ at annual festival
POCATELLO — As their annual fundraiser event approaches, the congregation of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello wishes all an enthusiastic “kali orexi” — the Greek equivalent of “bon appétit.”. The Greek Festival brings thousands to the church grounds...
ksl.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
eastidahonews.com
It’s been a rough year for berry picking in eastern Idaho, but it is improving
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls firefighters respond to house fire
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department are currently on the scene of a structure fire. The call came in around 2 p.m. off Foxrun Drive at a house. Several firefighter trucks are at the fire. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is providing traffic control.
Stranded motorcyclists rescued from Southeast Idaho mountain
Two motorcyclists were rescued from a local mountain after becoming stranded in the rough terrain. The motorcyclists — a woman from Chubbuck and a man from Utah — called the Bannock County Sheriff's Office around 6 p.m. Wednesday to ask for help getting down from Haystack Mountain northeast of McCammon, Bannock County Search and Rescue reported. The motorcyclists were stuck in the rugged terrain and were becoming dehydrated because they...
