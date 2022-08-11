ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

JPD investigates two cases, one involving two juveniles

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing that happened within hours of each other. According to officers, the first shooting happened on West Monument Street just before midnight Saturday. Officers said a man was shot in both of his legs. He was transported to Baptist where he is in stable condition.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Deputy injured, suspect arrested in Warren County chase

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Warren County deputy was injured during a chase that landed the suspect in jail on Friday, August 12. Vicksburg Daily News reported the deputy tried to stop a Grand Marquis that was driving south on Fisher Ferry Road around 11:00 p.m. The driver didn’t stop, and a chase headed […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Man wanted for burglarizing vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted for burglarizing a vehicle. JPD says the incident occurred in the Industrial Drive area on Thursday. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or online at p3tips.com. Want...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MS
County
Warren County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Warren County, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

2 arrested after meth lab raid in Warren County

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested after a raid at a methamphetamine production operation in Warren County. Vicksburg Daily News reported the two suspects, 32-year-old Richard Courtier and 73-year-old Linda Courtier, appeared in court on Wednesday. Richard has been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl, and Linda was charged with hindering […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Nine auto burglaries in Warren County solved with one arrest

Nine auto burglaries are believed to be solved when Warren County Sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from the public, arrested a suspect. “We were plagued in the county with some auto burglaries that began back in July. The first was reported around July 11th through August 9th,” said Sheriff Pace. “Some very alert patrol deputies had a call of suspicious vehicles off of Fisher Ferry road responded to the scene. They arrested Tylon Williams, 30, arrested him actually in the process of breaking into an automobile.”
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

JPD vehicle, school bus involved in crash on TV Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police car and a school bus were involved in a crash in Jackson on Thursday, August 11. The crash happened at TV Road and Robinson Road after 4:30 p.m. A WJTV 12 News crew saw a female police officer at the scene. A bus driver and one student were […]
JACKSON, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Vicksburg, MS - Double Tractor-Trailer Injury Crash on I-20 Near MM 8

Vicksburg, MS (August 08, 2022) - Highway patrol troopers, fire crews, and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene of an accident on Friday, August 5th in Vicksburg. According to sources, the incident took place at about 10:00 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the interstate close to mile marker 8, when, for reasons still under investigation, two tractor-trailers collided with one another.
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle Lake#Burglary#Property Crime#Central Ms
Magnolia State Live

Deputies thwart attempt to break into Mississippi church

Deputies say they thwarted an attempt to burglarize a small town Mississippi church. The attempted burglary was reported on Monday at a church in the Bovina community. Just after 7 a.m., Warren County Sherriff Martin Pace said, Sheriff Deputies responded to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church on Warriors Trail. Pace...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLBT

Deadly hand-to-hand fight in Canton leads to murder charge

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A deadly fight in Canton has led to a murder investigation. Canton Police Department Chief Otha Brown said Charles Hull, 26, is charged with the murder of Christopher Pendergrass, 57. It happened Tuesday afternoon. Police say a fight broke out about 3 p.m. at an RV...
CANTON, MS
Vicksburg Post

City of Vicksburg declares emergency to fix lift station

Problems with a sewer lift station on Paxton Road have forced the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen to declare an emergency to repair the pump and get the station functioning. The board approved the emergency declaration on Wednesday. Declaring the emergency allows the city to hire a contractor without...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

New chapel under construction at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced construction is now underway on a chapel at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) in Rankin County. Commissioner Burl Cain was joined Friday by MDOC staff, supporters, and inmates who shoveled dirt toward the construction of a 6,400-square-foot interfaith chapel. The chapel […]
PEARL, MS
Vicksburg Post

City of Vicksburg approves changes to part-time EMT schedules

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution regarding changes to policy in the shift schedules of part-time EMTs in the Vicksburg Fire Department at its weekly board meeting on Wednesday. The resolution highlights the reasons for adopted changes. The document states that studies have shown shift work...
VICKSBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy