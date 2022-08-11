Read full article on original website
Mississippi deputy injured after traffic stop turns into a pursuit
A Mississippi deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries while apprehending a suspect who fled during a traffic stop on Friday night. A Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries while apprehending a suspect who fled during a traffic stop on Friday night, according to Sheriff Martin Pace. Warren County Sheriff Martin...
WAPT
JPD investigates two cases, one involving two juveniles
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing that happened within hours of each other. According to officers, the first shooting happened on West Monument Street just before midnight Saturday. Officers said a man was shot in both of his legs. He was transported to Baptist where he is in stable condition.
Deputy injured, suspect arrested in Warren County chase
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Warren County deputy was injured during a chase that landed the suspect in jail on Friday, August 12. Vicksburg Daily News reported the deputy tried to stop a Grand Marquis that was driving south on Fisher Ferry Road around 11:00 p.m. The driver didn’t stop, and a chase headed […]
WLBT
Man wanted for burglarizing vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted for burglarizing a vehicle. JPD says the incident occurred in the Industrial Drive area on Thursday. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or online at p3tips.com. Want...
2 arrested after meth lab raid in Warren County
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested after a raid at a methamphetamine production operation in Warren County. Vicksburg Daily News reported the two suspects, 32-year-old Richard Courtier and 73-year-old Linda Courtier, appeared in court on Wednesday. Richard has been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl, and Linda was charged with hindering […]
vicksburgnews.com
Nine auto burglaries in Warren County solved with one arrest
Nine auto burglaries are believed to be solved when Warren County Sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from the public, arrested a suspect. “We were plagued in the county with some auto burglaries that began back in July. The first was reported around July 11th through August 9th,” said Sheriff Pace. “Some very alert patrol deputies had a call of suspicious vehicles off of Fisher Ferry road responded to the scene. They arrested Tylon Williams, 30, arrested him actually in the process of breaking into an automobile.”
JPD vehicle, school bus involved in crash on TV Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police car and a school bus were involved in a crash in Jackson on Thursday, August 11. The crash happened at TV Road and Robinson Road after 4:30 p.m. A WJTV 12 News crew saw a female police officer at the scene. A bus driver and one student were […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Vicksburg, MS - Double Tractor-Trailer Injury Crash on I-20 Near MM 8
Vicksburg, MS (August 08, 2022) - Highway patrol troopers, fire crews, and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene of an accident on Friday, August 5th in Vicksburg. According to sources, the incident took place at about 10:00 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the interstate close to mile marker 8, when, for reasons still under investigation, two tractor-trailers collided with one another.
WAPT
Jackson police investigating 86th homicide of 2022 after woman's body found behind church
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating the city's 86th homicide of 2022 after finding the body of a woman behind a Jackson church Monday morning. Jackson police Chief Deputy Deric Hearn said 45-year-old Allena Allen was found shot to death behind Evangelist Temple Church on University Boulevard Monday morning.
Mississippi police officer arrested on stolen firearm charge
A Mississippi police officer has been arrested for having a stolen firearm. WAPT News in Jackson reports that Jackson police officer Jacquez Brown was arrested by officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested for being in possession of a stolen firearm. A Jackson Police spokesperson said...
Deputies thwart attempt to break into Mississippi church
Deputies say they thwarted an attempt to burglarize a small town Mississippi church. The attempted burglary was reported on Monday at a church in the Bovina community. Just after 7 a.m., Warren County Sherriff Martin Pace said, Sheriff Deputies responded to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church on Warriors Trail. Pace...
Three arrested after drug raid turns up meth lab, fentanyl in Mississippi house.
An early morning raid on Tuesday at a home in the 100 block of Clear Creek Drive in the Bovina community resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine lab components and fentanyl and the arrest of three people, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said. Arrested were Richard Anthony Jordan “A.J.” Courtier,...
WLBT
Hinds County DA announces verdict for woman who ‘viciously stabbed’ fiancée to death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Thursday, Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II, announced that a Hinds County jury reached the verdict for the woman who stabbed her fiancée in 2018. On June 21, 2018, officers with the Jackson Police Department responded to the NorthPointe Apartments in reference...
WLBT
Deadly hand-to-hand fight in Canton leads to murder charge
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A deadly fight in Canton has led to a murder investigation. Canton Police Department Chief Otha Brown said Charles Hull, 26, is charged with the murder of Christopher Pendergrass, 57. It happened Tuesday afternoon. Police say a fight broke out about 3 p.m. at an RV...
WLBT
Family, friends raise $10,000 in reward money in hopes of getting justice for Crystal Springs murder
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been one year to the day since a Crystal Springs man was shot and killed in his sleep. Alex Rosamond’s family and friends have since raised $10,000 in reward money for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to a conviction. Rosamond...
WLBT
Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora oil tank explosion that happened in July. The fundraiser will be at Old South Monuments on Highway 15 on August 20. “It’s a horrible situation for all the families,”...
Vicksburg Post
Ameristar Casino & Hotel opens Supercharger station for electric vehicles
As a major thoroughfare of the I-20 corridor, Vicksburg has been added to Tesla’s global network with the installation of a Supercharger station at the Ameristar Casino & Hotel property. To celebrate Vicksburg’s newest amenity, a ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 13 at the...
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg declares emergency to fix lift station
Problems with a sewer lift station on Paxton Road have forced the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen to declare an emergency to repair the pump and get the station functioning. The board approved the emergency declaration on Wednesday. Declaring the emergency allows the city to hire a contractor without...
New chapel under construction at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced construction is now underway on a chapel at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) in Rankin County. Commissioner Burl Cain was joined Friday by MDOC staff, supporters, and inmates who shoveled dirt toward the construction of a 6,400-square-foot interfaith chapel. The chapel […]
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg approves changes to part-time EMT schedules
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution regarding changes to policy in the shift schedules of part-time EMTs in the Vicksburg Fire Department at its weekly board meeting on Wednesday. The resolution highlights the reasons for adopted changes. The document states that studies have shown shift work...
