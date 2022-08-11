Read full article on original website
Janice Vandevender resigns from Spickard Special Road District Board
The Spickard Special Road District Board accepted the resignation of President Janice Vandevender at a special meeting on August 11th. Removing Vandevender from the checking account and adding Board Member Tyler Etter was approved. Approval was also given to advertising in the paper for a new board member. The board...
Princeton Board of Education to hear ball field updates at meeting on Monday
The Princeton R-5 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing and its regular meeting next week. Both will be held in the high school library on August 15th. The hearing will start at 5:15 in the evening. The proposed tax rate is $5.2445 per $100 of assessed valuation, which is an increase of $.0688 from last year.
Galt Board of Aldermen approve tax rate
The Galt Board of Aldermen approved the tax rate at a meeting on August 10th. The rate was set at $1 per $100 of assessed valuation, which City Clerk Ashley Bonnett reports is the same as last year. The assessed valuation for Galt is estimated at $996,029 for the current...
Mercer County Public Water Supply District issues boil advisory for portion of Mercer County
The Mercer County Public Water Supply District has issued a precautionary boil advisory for a portion of western Mercer County. The boundaries of the precautionary boil advisory are the Iowa state line on the north, the Weldon Fork of the Grand River on the east, Highway 136 on the south, and the Thompson River on the west.
Trenton Rotary Club hears presentation from THS student on preparations for student exchange program
At the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on August 11th, a Trenton High School sophomore discussed her preparations for the Rotary Student Exchange program. Sophia Currie will leave for Spain on September 3rd. She will live and attend school there for the 2022-2023 school year. She will live with two families...
Putnam County Health Department to hold immunization clinic
The Putnam County Health Department in Unionville will observe August being National Immunization Awareness Month. An immunization clinic will be on August 18th from 8:30 to noon and 1 to 4 o’clock. Individuals with questions about the immunization status or recommended vaccines for them or their children should contact...
Grundy County youth wins “Best of Show” in woodworking at Missouri State Fair
Grundy County 4-H reports a county resident won Best of Show in woodworking at the Missouri State Fair. Owen Sharp’s entry is titled Country Side Intarsia. A North Central Missouri Fair spokesperson says Sharp’s woodworking was entered in the junior division at the fair in Trenton and was displayed at the Rock Barn.
Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association to hold annual show beginning August 19th
The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association will hold its 59th annual show next weekend. The event will be at 834 Northwest Osage Drive of Hamilton from August 19th through 21st. August 19th will include a tractor cruise, threshing, and an uptown parade. The Stanley Steamers Band will perform...
Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for Thursday, August 11, 2022
Several defendants were sentenced to prison and/or probation when they appeared Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court. A Trenton resident, John Mayes Burman, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm as of July 25th. Burman was sentenced to seven years on each count with the Department of Corrections. The terms would run concurrently. Execution of the sentence was suspended and Burman was placed on five years of supervised probation. He’s to enter and successfully complete the Salvation Army adult rehab substance abuse program in Kansas City and follow all recommendations.
Mazzie Boyd notches big victory in state representative’s race
Harrison County, MO: Mazzie Boyd, a newcomer from Hamilton, ran away with Harrison County’s vote over current state representative Randy Railsback in the Republican 2nd District state representative’s race on Tuesday. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 15-21
Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route E – CLOSED around-the-clock for permit work/pipeline repairs at the Long Branch Bridge, through Aug. 19. Route Z – CLOSED for...
Carrollton Resident Takes Grand Champion At Missouri State Fair
A Carrollton resident took Grand Champion in the Missouri State Fair Bacon competition. The Grand Champion was shown by Grant Owen, son of Laura and Abe Owen of Carrollton. He is a member of the Bosworth Fireballs 4-H Club. His bacon weighed in at 9.16 pounds.
The Farmer's Bank Building in Norborne, Missouri was built in 1892
Farmers Bank Building in Carroll County, Missouri is on the list of historic places.Keith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Farmers Bank Building also referred to as the Citizens Bank of Norborne is a historic bank building that was built in 1892. It's located in Norborne, Missouri in Carroll County. It's a two-story cut-stone building and an architectural design known as Romanesque Revival. Norborne is about 65 miles to the northeast of Kansas City and 12 miles west of the county seat of Carrollton.
Audio: Serve Trenton Promotional Sunday is August 14th
August 14th is Serve Trenton Promotional Sunday. Spokesperson Doctor Kevin Harris says Serve Trenton ambassadors in local churches will discuss the initiative to be held on September 24th and 25th. Spokesperson Kasey Bailey explains about half of the churches in Trenton have an ambassador who is a point of contact...
Obituary & Services: Don “Ed” Stiles
Don Edward “Ed” Stiles, 66, Princeton, MO, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at KU Medical Center. He was born on September 27, 1955, in Milan, MO, the son of Harley Edward and Amber (Haley) Stiles. Ed was a graduate of Princeton R-V School in 1974. He farmed...
Busy Day For The Chillicothe Police Department
The Chillicothe Police Department had a busy day, responding to 137 calls for service on Thursday. 8:20 am, Report of subject jumping out of a car somewhere on US 36 by Chillicothe and the subject tried to get back into the vehicle. Officers and Deputies checked and were unable to locate them.
Highway Patrol Reports One Arrest
Missouri Highway Patrol reported an arrest in the local area. 5:20 pm – 32-year-old Travis D Oldridge of Cameron was arrested for alleged failure to stop at a red light with a misdemeanor warrant. He is being held in the Dekalb County Jail on bond.
Thousand Hills State Park re-opens as hunt for murder suspect continues
Missouri State Parks reports that, after consultation with law enforcement officials, Thousand Hills State Park near Kirksville reopened on August 12th at 8 am. This includes the campground, store, marina, dining, and lodging operations. The park had been closed due to law enforcement searching for Jesse Rongey, a Kirksville man...
Senior citizen arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol in Daviess County faces multiple drug allegations
Multiple allegations face a woman from Holt after she was arrested early Monday morning in Daviess County. Seventy-one-year-old Linda Doran was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The patrol accused Doran of possession of controlled substances listed as amphetamines, synthetic narcotics, and marijuana. She’s also accused...
Obituary & Services: Carolyn Joyce Butts
Carolyn Joyce Butts, age 81, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her residence. Carolyn was born the daughter of Harold and Wilhelmine (Becker) Hanna on October 7, 1940, in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was a 1958 graduate of Central High School, St. Joseph, Missouri. Carolyn met the love of her life, Garland “Leroy” Butts at a basketball game. They were united in marriage on August 8, 1959, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He survives of the home. She worked as a meat wrapper at A&P for many years. Carolyn then worked as a dietician for Hedrick Medical Center for several years. She attended the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Carolyn enjoyed antiques, playing bridge, flowers and plants, and her trip to Kauai. She loved sports and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan, and especially Kansas Jayhawks basketball.
