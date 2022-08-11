ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janice Vandevender resigns from Spickard Special Road District Board

The Spickard Special Road District Board accepted the resignation of President Janice Vandevender at a special meeting on August 11th. Removing Vandevender from the checking account and adding Board Member Tyler Etter was approved. Approval was also given to advertising in the paper for a new board member. The board...
SPICKARD, MO
Princeton Board of Education to hear ball field updates at meeting on Monday

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing and its regular meeting next week. Both will be held in the high school library on August 15th. The hearing will start at 5:15 in the evening. The proposed tax rate is $5.2445 per $100 of assessed valuation, which is an increase of $.0688 from last year.
PRINCETON, MO
Galt Board of Aldermen approve tax rate

The Galt Board of Aldermen approved the tax rate at a meeting on August 10th. The rate was set at $1 per $100 of assessed valuation, which City Clerk Ashley Bonnett reports is the same as last year. The assessed valuation for Galt is estimated at $996,029 for the current...
GALT, MO
Putnam County Health Department to hold immunization clinic

The Putnam County Health Department in Unionville will observe August being National Immunization Awareness Month. An immunization clinic will be on August 18th from 8:30 to noon and 1 to 4 o’clock. Individuals with questions about the immunization status or recommended vaccines for them or their children should contact...
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for Thursday, August 11, 2022

Several defendants were sentenced to prison and/or probation when they appeared Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court. A Trenton resident, John Mayes Burman, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm as of July 25th. Burman was sentenced to seven years on each count with the Department of Corrections. The terms would run concurrently. Execution of the sentence was suspended and Burman was placed on five years of supervised probation. He’s to enter and successfully complete the Salvation Army adult rehab substance abuse program in Kansas City and follow all recommendations.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 15-21

Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route E – CLOSED around-the-clock for permit work/pipeline repairs at the Long Branch Bridge, through Aug. 19. Route Z – CLOSED for...
MISSOURI STATE
The Farmer's Bank Building in Norborne, Missouri was built in 1892

Farmers Bank Building in Carroll County, Missouri is on the list of historic places.Keith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Farmers Bank Building also referred to as the Citizens Bank of Norborne is a historic bank building that was built in 1892. It's located in Norborne, Missouri in Carroll County. It's a two-story cut-stone building and an architectural design known as Romanesque Revival. Norborne is about 65 miles to the northeast of Kansas City and 12 miles west of the county seat of Carrollton.
NORBORNE, MO
Audio: Serve Trenton Promotional Sunday is August 14th

August 14th is Serve Trenton Promotional Sunday. Spokesperson Doctor Kevin Harris says Serve Trenton ambassadors in local churches will discuss the initiative to be held on September 24th and 25th. Spokesperson Kasey Bailey explains about half of the churches in Trenton have an ambassador who is a point of contact...
TRENTON, MO
Obituary & Services: Don “Ed” Stiles

Don Edward “Ed” Stiles, 66, Princeton, MO, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at KU Medical Center. He was born on September 27, 1955, in Milan, MO, the son of Harley Edward and Amber (Haley) Stiles. Ed was a graduate of Princeton R-V School in 1974. He farmed...
PRINCETON, MO
Busy Day For The Chillicothe Police Department

The Chillicothe Police Department had a busy day, responding to 137 calls for service on Thursday. 8:20 am, Report of subject jumping out of a car somewhere on US 36 by Chillicothe and the subject tried to get back into the vehicle. Officers and Deputies checked and were unable to locate them.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Highway Patrol Reports One Arrest

Missouri Highway Patrol reported an arrest in the local area. 5:20 pm – 32-year-old Travis D Oldridge of Cameron was arrested for alleged failure to stop at a red light with a misdemeanor warrant. He is being held in the Dekalb County Jail on bond.
CAMERON, MO
Thousand Hills State Park re-opens as hunt for murder suspect continues

Missouri State Parks reports that, after consultation with law enforcement officials, Thousand Hills State Park near Kirksville reopened on August 12th at 8 am. This includes the campground, store, marina, dining, and lodging operations. The park had been closed due to law enforcement searching for Jesse Rongey, a Kirksville man...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Senior citizen arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol in Daviess County faces multiple drug allegations

Multiple allegations face a woman from Holt after she was arrested early Monday morning in Daviess County. Seventy-one-year-old Linda Doran was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The patrol accused Doran of possession of controlled substances listed as amphetamines, synthetic narcotics, and marijuana. She’s also accused...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
Obituary & Services: Carolyn Joyce Butts

Carolyn Joyce Butts, age 81, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her residence. Carolyn was born the daughter of Harold and Wilhelmine (Becker) Hanna on October 7, 1940, in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was a 1958 graduate of Central High School, St. Joseph, Missouri. Carolyn met the love of her life, Garland “Leroy” Butts at a basketball game. They were united in marriage on August 8, 1959, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He survives of the home. She worked as a meat wrapper at A&P for many years. Carolyn then worked as a dietician for Hedrick Medical Center for several years. She attended the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Carolyn enjoyed antiques, playing bridge, flowers and plants, and her trip to Kauai. She loved sports and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan, and especially Kansas Jayhawks basketball.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

