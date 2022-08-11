Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Hartford man charged after witnesses said he pulled out a gun during dispute at Stamford soccer game
STAMFORD — A Hartford man allegedly pulled a gun at a crowded city park on Saturday following a dispute at a soccer game, police said. Capt. Richard Conklin said police responded to a “very crowded” Lione Park on Saturday afternoon on reports of a man who brandished a gun following an argument at an organized soccer game.
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven man charged in February social club shooting in Hamden
HAMDEN — A New Haven man is in custody after his arrest in a February social club shooting. Montrell Brewer, 30, was arrested on a warrant at Superior Court in Meriden July 26, Hamden police said Tuesday. He was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. It wasn’t clear why police announced his arrest Tuesday.
NBC Connecticut
Court Documents Detail What Led Up to Shooting Death of Waterbury Club Owner
Ramon Rodriguez faced a judge Monday on multiple charges including murder, breach of peace and tampering with evidence, in connection with the shooting death of club owner Dennis Santos late Saturday night. “This is a big loss, big loss for his family and friends,” said Harvey Brar, who has a...
Register Citizen
Police: Intoxicated woman was on phone when she hit pedestrian and state trooper in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — A Tolland County woman was arrested after state police said she was intoxicated and using her phone when she struck a pedestrian, state trooper and police cruiser Monday night. Hope Elizabeth Herzog, 26, of Columbia, was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving...
Register Citizen
Plymouth police report arrests after discovery of “underground gambling house”
An illegal gambling operation in Plymouth, complete with poker table and a game of chance wheel, was veiled behind a curtained storefront, police said Monday. Two arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said. Police discovered the “underground gambling house” on May 19 at 1:36 a.m. when officers...
Eyewitness News
Intoxicated woman arrested after burglary, combative behavior
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Early yesterday morning, Naugatuck police officers were dispatched to a home on Park Avenue for a possible burglary. Officers found 21-year-old, Ashley Schultz of Naugatuck, in an intoxicated state. Police say Schultz entered the residence claiming it to be a friend’s home, and began drinking alcohol...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Two dead after violent altercations in Waterbury
Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. Their department released body cam video from it. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist...
Eyewitness News
Police investigate two separate deadly shootings in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in Waterbury after violent altercations escalated into deadly shootings. Both shootings started out as fights over the weekend and ended in loss of life, according to police. Investigators continued to try and piece together how they unfolded on Monday morning. On Sunday...
Man accused of abusing children facing additional charges
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Naugatuck man who was previously accused of forcing a child to sleep in a closet and drink hot sauce has been charged with additional cruelty to persons charges. Naugatuck Police charged Kevin Grant with intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a child, and second-degree reckless endangerment related to […]
Hartford police investigating a non-fatal shooting on Park Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting on Park Street in Hartford Monday night. Hartford police officers responded to the area of Francis Avenue at Park Street on a Shot Spotter Activation, police said. While police officers were at the crime scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a hospital in the local […]
Man in critical condition after Franklin Avenue shooting in Hartford: police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is in critical but stable condition after being shot on Franklin Avenue Monday night, according to the Hartford police. Hartford police officers responded to Hartford Hospital on the report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment just after 9 p.m., officials said. Upon arrival at the hospital, officers met […]
Eyewitness News
A violent weekend in Waterbury ends in multiple deaths
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. “We provide mental health services training for mental health services after manmade or natural disasters,” said Carol. Shots fired in Killingworth. Updated: 10 hours ago. State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little...
Register Citizen
Two men shot in one hour in Hartford, police say
HARTFORD — Police said they responded to two shootings in less than an hour Monday night. Both happened in the southern half of the city, but in different neighborhoods. The first happened about 9:10 p.m. on Franklin Avenue, and the second less than an hour later on Francis Avenue, police said. They are not believed to be connected, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Tuesday.
Register Citizen
State police: CT biker seriously hurt after rear-ending SUV in Shelton
SHELTON — A Naugatuck motorcyclist was seriously injured Monday night after state police said he rear-ended an SUV on Route 8. The crash occurred around 8:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes about a quarter-mile north of Exit 12, state police said. Troopers said the bike, a 2001 Honda CBR900RR,...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man pleads guilty in Norwalk barbershop arson case
STAMFORD — A Bridgeport man has pleaded guilty to starting a fire at a Norwalk barbershop weeks before it was set to open in 2020. Roselio Morales, 44, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and conspiracy to commit second-degree arson as a part of deal offered by a judge during a remote hearing at the state Superior Court in Stamford Tuesday.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man charged with killing Ansonia man outside club
BRIDGEPORT — They were three young men whose families made the decision early on to move out of the city to keep them safe. But police said the lure of the city’s nightclub scene drew them back late Saturday. That same night, Troy Walker, 21, of Ansonia, died...
Authorities: Hartford DCF employee arrested for helping client evade police
Authorities say a Department of Child and Families employee was arrested in Hartford for helping a client evade police.
Register Citizen
Hartford police: Man shot near Franklin Avenue Family Dollar
HARTFORD — A man is in the hospital after he was shot near the Family Dollar on Franklin Avenue Monday night, according to police. The man, who is in his 20s, is in critical, but stable, condition as of 10 p.m., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in a news release.
Eyewitness News
Playground fire in Hartford is suspected arson
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A playground in Hartford was left in ruins because of a fire on Tuesday afternoon. The Hartford Fire Department believes it was suspected arson. Firefighters were called to the Joseph Cronin Playground on Granby Street. A Channel 3 crew on the scene saw the charred remains...
Police identify man killed in Cheshire crash
Diamond Hill Road and South Meriden Road are closed as police investigate a fatal car crash Sunday morning.
