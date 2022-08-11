ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie TV reporter charged with fake stalking claims appears in court

By Matt Mathias
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWx0I_0hDa1kVJ00

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A preliminary hearing was held Thursday at the Tri-Community District Court in Erie for local TV reporter Haley Potter.

Magisterial Judge Lisa Ferrick heard the case against Potter for false reports of stalking.

The prosecution presented three different witnesses, two of which were Pennsylvania State Police members involved with the investigation.

Erie TV reporter accused of fake stalking claims

Potter’s defense is looking to prove that she did no wrong and wants to have several charges removed.

As a result of the preliminary hearing on Aug. 11, both felony charges Potter was facing were dropped. One misdemeanor, access device fraud, was also dropped.

Potter is still facing 9 misdemeanor charges that have been held over for court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AdWeek

2 Felony Charges Dropped Against Erie Anchor Accused of Making Up Stalker Story

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Haley Potter, the Erie NBC and CBS affiliate anchor, who has been accused of making false reports of stalking was in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Franklin Man Accused of Unauthorized Use of Motorcycle

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for reportedly operating a Sandy Lake man’s motorcycle without permission. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Austin Wayne Sanford in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on August 12.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Suspect in custody after Country Fair burglary

One man is behind bars and facing a number of charges after an alleged burglary. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called out to The Country Fair Store located in the 4000 block of Buffalo Road in Harborcreek around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

State Police Release Details of Kidnapping in Erie County

ERIE CO., Pa. – State police have released information regarding an incident of kidnapping that recently occurred in Amity Township, Erie County. Corry-based State Police say this incident happened as a 14-year-old female victim was reported missing from her residence in Amity Township, Erie County, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Erie Tv#Pennsylvania State Police#Nexstar Media Inc
explore venango

Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Accident in Cherrytree Township

CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a hit-and-run crash that occurred last Friday on State Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the hit-and-run accident happened around 11:03 p.m. on Friday, August 5,...
FRANKLIN, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Police Seek Suspect Who Broke Into Popular Jamestown Restaurant

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly broke into a popular local restaurant. Detectives with the Jamestown Police Department released a security camera photo of a suspect accused of breaking-into La Cucina Della Nonna on West Third Street in Jamestown overnight on July 27.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Fentanyl, Cocaine During Raid

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 49-year-old Jamestown man is facing several drug charges after police raided his southside apartment on Thursday. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 57 Colfax Avenue, where Jason Parker was taken into custody. During a search of the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Officials React to Friday's Attack at Chautauqua Institution

Several officials at the local, state and federal levels reacted on Friday to the incident at Chautauqua Institution, where author Salman Rushdie was attacked on the Amphitheater stage right before he was scheduled to give a lecture. Rushdie was transported to a trauma center in Erie after he was apparently stabbed in the neck by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident. The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and assault.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Jailed in Cattaraugus County on Family Court Warrant

A Jamestown man was arrested Monday on a warrant out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reports that 43-year-old Theodore Hannold was taken into custody at the 7-Eleven in Randolph on the warrant, which was issued for a violation of the Family Court Act. Hannold was arraigned in Conewango Town Court and then transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail to be held on $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

25-year-old seriously injured in Chautauqua County ATV accident

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating an ATV accident that seriously injured a 25-year-old Pennsylvania man over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, deputies along with firefighters from the Sherman Fire Department were called to French Creek Road in the town of Sherman just before 3:20 p.m. Saturday for reports of an ATV accident.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Investigation pending following fatal shooting of 16-year-old

Several weeks after a shooting in the City of Erie, authorities are still investigating the death of a 16-year-old. Erie Police arrested a 13-year-old after the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old that took place in July. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of Wayne Street in Erie on July 16. The victim was taken […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Meadville Mayor Charged with Welfare Fraud

City of Meadville Mayor Jaime Kinder has been charged with welfare fraud, according to court records. The Office of the State Inspector General filed the misdemeanor charge Monday. Kinder received $966 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, 2019, after she did not report...
MEADVILLE, PA
WDTN

Salman Rushdie stabbed at NY lecture, airlifted to Erie hospital

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. New York State Police reported the 75-year-old author was stabbed at least once in the neck, and at least once […]
ERIE, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy