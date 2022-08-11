Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg board approves $30,000 to help Travelers Rest program
Travelers Rest Christian Academy is receiving a total of $30,000 from the city of Vicksburg following action by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to help the school’s afterschool tutoring program for preschool and elementary school children. The board on Monday approved $10,000 in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA)...
Vicksburg Post
William Watts among Mississippi’s Entergy Community Power Scholarship Recipients
William Watts of Vicksburg is among five Mississippi high-school graduates who have received $5,000 scholarships from the Entergy Community Power Scholarship program. Established for children of Entergy employees, the scholarship program recognizes students for their community service, academic performance, leadership and work experience. Watts is a 2022 graduate of River City Early College High School and Warren Central High School.
mississippifreepress.org
Fifty Students Earn GEDs and Diplomas through West Jackson CDC’s YouthBuild Program
Fifty students from the West Jackson Community Development Corporation YouthBuild program, decked in black caps and gowns, walked in front of family and friends on July 23, 2022, with instructors handing them the GEDs and diplomas they worked so hard to earn. YouthBuild is an eight-month program that helps students...
Vicksburg Post
James Daniel Hobson Jr.
James Daniel Hobson Jr. passed away peacefully early Monday morning at River Region Hospital in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Jim was born on July 25, 1947, in Memphis, Tennessee to James Daniel Hobson and Ruth Sessums Hobson. Jim briefly lived in Walnut, Mississippi before settling in Jackson, Mississippi. Jim attended Murrah High School and played football for the legendary Jack Carlisle. Jim graduated from Murrah High School in 1965 and later attended Mississippi State University.
The Daily South
Experience the Remarkable Spirit of Jackson, Mississippi
In its 200th year, Mississippi's capital city is inviting everyone to drop in, and the timing couldn't be any better. Over the past two years, Jackson has made quite the splash, largely thanks to Jackson State University (JSU). First, former NFL pro Deion Sanders signed on as head football coach at the HBCU (historically Black college or university). The following season, he led the team to its first championship in 14 years. Then, the class of 2022's No. 1 football recruit spurned both the University of Georgia and Florida State University to sign with JSU. In March, former NBA All-Star and Jackson native Mo Williams became the school's men's head basketball coach.
Vicksburg Post
Juanita Lanier
Juanita Lanier died Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was 90. A native of Elkmont, AL, she was the daughter of the late John Franklin and Purnie Mae Hambrick. She graduated high school in Cleveland, MS and had been a resident of Vicksburg since 1949. After her children entered high school, she worked for J.C. Penney for a number of years. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. he enjoyed cooking and gardening. She loved her church and her family. She was an amazing woman that never met a stranger and always had a smile for everyone. She always told you like it was even if you didn’t want to hear it. She was a great storyteller and could always make you laugh.
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
Vicksburg Post
Four Vicksburg businesses issued medical cannabis licenses
The state of Mississippi has issued four businesses in Vicksburg a license to dispense medical cannabis. On Aug. 5, the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program released a list of licensed medical cannabis businesses in the state. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he was looking forward to the businesses joining the...
Vicksburg Post
Former Texas death row inmate arrested in Warren County
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information Friday afternoon from the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office that an individual who was indicted on Friday morning on a charge of capital murder may have been in Vicksburg. A grand jury capias had been issued for his arrest. Deputy Vicksburg...
Vicksburg Post
‘Working for God’: Tradition drives effort to keep St. Mary’s Episcopal Church going
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is supported by a key element that is stronger than the red brick protecting it from the elements and the frame that keeps it standing. The element is tradition — duties and responsibilities passed down through the years since the church was organized in 1885, 137 years ago.
Jackson Chamber pens letter on city’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership sent a letter to local, state and congressional leaders regarding the City of Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. A citywide boil water notice was issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. The city issued its own notice the next day due […]
Vicksburg Post
Little Miss Vicksburg Madison Grace Sullivan competes for state title
Little Miss Vicksburg Madison Grace Sullivan will be a contestant in the state-wide Little Miss and Mr. Magnolia State Pageant finals in Vicksburg on Sept. 24-25. Sullivan is the daughter of Megan Sullivan and Marcus Wilson. Contestants ages zero to 11 years old will compete in the state finals to win one of the coveted titles of Little Miss or Mr. Magnolia State.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg board puts animal shelter project out for bid
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen moved forward with the city’s proposed new animal shelter, authorizing City Clerk Walter Osborne to put the project out for bids. Community Development Director Jeff Richardson said after the meeting the city could possibly award a contract by September. “It takes 30 days...
Top rated hotels in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
Madison County Journal
Responders to receive COVID-19 hazard pay
RIDGELAND — Local law enforcement and firefighters who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for a premium hazard pay bonus of $1,000 from the state of Mississippi. Mayor Gene McGee said the money will come from the state but it will be the city’s job to distribute....
MSNBC
Mississippi's got issues
A grand jury decided to not indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman whose accusations led to the lynching of Emmett Till 67 years ago. However, that's not the only issue that's haunting the state of Mississippi. Maisie Brown and Mayor Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi join Tiffany Cross to discuss racial, economic, and social issues that impact the state.Aug. 13, 2022.
bobgermanylaw.com
Vicksburg, MS - Suspect in Custody, Deputy Injured Following Pursuit on Fisher Ferry Rd
Vicksburg, MS (August 14, 2022) - One person was arrested and a Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy was hospitalized for injuries after a chase on Friday, August 12th in Warren County. At about 11:00 p.m., a deputy from Warren County initiated a traffic stop with a southbound Grand Marquis on...
WAPT
First-year teacher gets down to business when students return to class
JACKSON, Miss. — For new teachers, the first week of school can be hectic, but also an exciting first step. Students returned to class at Pecan Park Elementary School with their bags packed and first-day outfits bright and shiny. For first-time fifth-grade math teacher Teri McDaniel, that means game-time.
‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
