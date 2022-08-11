Juanita Lanier died Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was 90. A native of Elkmont, AL, she was the daughter of the late John Franklin and Purnie Mae Hambrick. She graduated high school in Cleveland, MS and had been a resident of Vicksburg since 1949. After her children entered high school, she worked for J.C. Penney for a number of years. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. he enjoyed cooking and gardening. She loved her church and her family. She was an amazing woman that never met a stranger and always had a smile for everyone. She always told you like it was even if you didn’t want to hear it. She was a great storyteller and could always make you laugh.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO