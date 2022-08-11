ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg board approves $30,000 to help Travelers Rest program

Travelers Rest Christian Academy is receiving a total of $30,000 from the city of Vicksburg following action by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to help the school’s afterschool tutoring program for preschool and elementary school children. The board on Monday approved $10,000 in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA)...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

William Watts among Mississippi’s Entergy Community Power Scholarship Recipients

William Watts of Vicksburg is among five Mississippi high-school graduates who have received $5,000 scholarships from the Entergy Community Power Scholarship program. Established for children of Entergy employees, the scholarship program recognizes students for their community service, academic performance, leadership and work experience. Watts is a 2022 graduate of River City Early College High School and Warren Central High School.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

James Daniel Hobson Jr.

James Daniel Hobson Jr. passed away peacefully early Monday morning at River Region Hospital in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Jim was born on July 25, 1947, in Memphis, Tennessee to James Daniel Hobson and Ruth Sessums Hobson. Jim briefly lived in Walnut, Mississippi before settling in Jackson, Mississippi. Jim attended Murrah High School and played football for the legendary Jack Carlisle. Jim graduated from Murrah High School in 1965 and later attended Mississippi State University.
VICKSBURG, MS
The Daily South

Experience the Remarkable Spirit of Jackson, Mississippi

In its 200th year, Mississippi's capital city is inviting everyone to drop in, and the timing couldn't be any better. Over the past two years, Jackson has made quite the splash, largely thanks to Jackson State University (JSU). First, former NFL pro Deion Sanders signed on as head football coach at the HBCU (historically Black college or university). The following season, he led the team to its first championship in 14 years. Then, the class of 2022's No. 1 football recruit spurned both the University of Georgia and Florida State University to sign with JSU. In March, former NBA All-Star and Jackson native Mo Williams became the school's men's head basketball coach.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Juanita Lanier

Juanita Lanier died Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was 90. A native of Elkmont, AL, she was the daughter of the late John Franklin and Purnie Mae Hambrick. She graduated high school in Cleveland, MS and had been a resident of Vicksburg since 1949. After her children entered high school, she worked for J.C. Penney for a number of years. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. he enjoyed cooking and gardening. She loved her church and her family. She was an amazing woman that never met a stranger and always had a smile for everyone. She always told you like it was even if you didn’t want to hear it. She was a great storyteller and could always make you laugh.
VICKSBURG, MS
CBS 42

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Vicksburg Post

Four Vicksburg businesses issued medical cannabis licenses

The state of Mississippi has issued four businesses in Vicksburg a license to dispense medical cannabis. On Aug. 5, the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program released a list of licensed medical cannabis businesses in the state. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he was looking forward to the businesses joining the...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Former Texas death row inmate arrested in Warren County

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information Friday afternoon from the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office that an individual who was indicted on Friday morning on a charge of capital murder may have been in Vicksburg. A grand jury capias had been issued for his arrest. Deputy Vicksburg...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Chamber pens letter on city’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership sent a letter to local, state and congressional leaders regarding the City of Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. A citywide boil water notice was issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. The city issued its own notice the next day due […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Little Miss Vicksburg Madison Grace Sullivan competes for state title

Little Miss Vicksburg Madison Grace Sullivan will be a contestant in the state-wide Little Miss and Mr. Magnolia State Pageant finals in Vicksburg on Sept. 24-25. Sullivan is the daughter of Megan Sullivan and Marcus Wilson. Contestants ages zero to 11 years old will compete in the state finals to win one of the coveted titles of Little Miss or Mr. Magnolia State.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg board puts animal shelter project out for bid

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen moved forward with the city’s proposed new animal shelter, authorizing City Clerk Walter Osborne to put the project out for bids. Community Development Director Jeff Richardson said after the meeting the city could possibly award a contract by September. “It takes 30 days...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Top rated hotels in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Madison County Journal

Responders to receive COVID-19 hazard pay

RIDGELAND — Local law enforcement and firefighters who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for a premium hazard pay bonus of $1,000 from the state of Mississippi. Mayor Gene McGee said the money will come from the state but it will be the city’s job to distribute....
RIDGELAND, MS
MSNBC

Mississippi's got issues

A grand jury decided to not indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman whose accusations led to the lynching of Emmett Till 67 years ago. However, that's not the only issue that's haunting the state of Mississippi. Maisie Brown and Mayor Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi join Tiffany Cross to discuss racial, economic, and social issues that impact the state.Aug. 13, 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

First-year teacher gets down to business when students return to class

JACKSON, Miss. — For new teachers, the first week of school can be hectic, but also an exciting first step. Students returned to class at Pecan Park Elementary School with their bags packed and first-day outfits bright and shiny. For first-time fifth-grade math teacher Teri McDaniel, that means game-time.
JACKSON, MS

