theorangetimes.com
Milford Resident To Be Featured At Times Square
Ava Skye Perrella of Milford will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 17 as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visible way.
Brien McMahon ’72; Old-Fashioned Flea Market returns; Golf tourney benefit
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Golf tourney to benefit Senior Center, Meals On Wheels. The Brien McMahon High School Class of 1972’s 50th Reunion is planned for Saturday Sep. 17 from 7 until 11 p.m. at St. Ann’s Club, 16 Hendricks Ave., Norwalk, according to a news release. The evening’s agenda will include cocktails, dinner, a DJ and a cash bar. Tickets cost $79 per person. Fill out the attached form and mail it with your check to the address indicated. RSVP deadline is Monday Aug. 15. Get more info by emailing Lisa Palladino at [email protected] or Jolene (Cardillo) DeBoer at [email protected]. The BMHS Class of 1972 Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057232369387.
greenwichfreepress.com
Stamford Downtown Presents 2022 Summer Restaurant Weeks, Aug 15-28
Stamford Downtown presents 2022 Summer Restaurant Weeks, beginning Monday, August 15 through Sunday, August 28. An exciting experience awaits, as 30 Stamford Downtown restaurants join together to participate in this two-week event. Offerings include prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at value-oriented prices. Many menu items will feature locally grown herbs...
Register Citizen
Derby mayor dances for children’s charity in Valley competition
SHELTON — Derby Mayor Richard Dziekan rocked from side to side, his gait a bit unsteady despite his rapt concentration. Dziekan normally wears heavy duty work boots when he goes out to observe firefighters or supervise public works projects. But on Wednesday, Dziekan had on his dancing shoes, moving in time with Hanson’s “MMMBop” at the Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Shelton, while dance teacher Amanda Meador called out instructions.
Register Citizen
How did Stamford’s Alive at Five do this summer? 15,000+ tickets sold despite heat wave and a COVID cancellation
STAMFORD — Another Alive at Five series is in the books with a total of about 16,000 tickets sold this summer. It was the concert series’ second year at the city’s Mill River Park. The Stamford Downtown Special Services District previously held the shows at Columbus Park.
$50k Powerball tickets sold in NYC, Ontario County
A winning ticket has four matching numbers and a matching Powerball.
connecticuthistory.org
A Metal Giant in Wilton
Kenneth Lynch was an accomplished blacksmith who was a longtime resident of Wilton and created some of the most memorable pieces of metalwork found in the Northeast. Part of a family with a 300-year tradition of metalworking, in addition to performing repairs on the Statue of Liberty and the weathervane at Boston’s Old North Church, Lynch produced such famous works as the iron gates at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Art Deco steel doors of the Chrysler Building, and the giant rings held aloft by Atlas at Rockefeller Center.
bkreader.com
City Park’s Summerstage Presents The ‘Spread Love Hip Hop Jam’ in Brooklyn, Hosted by Ralph McDaniels
Brooklyn are you ready for the hottest hip hop performance this summer?. City Park’s Summerstage presents the “Spread Love Hip-Hop Jam” hosted by DJ “Uncle Ralph” McDaniels, a free performance on Thursday, August 11 at the Coney Island Amphitheater. Coming to the stage is Kool...
connect-bridgeport.com
New Look Holiday Inn Express Celebrates with Ribbon Cutting
The Holiday Inn Express at White Oaks in Bridgeport will look significantly different to guests as full-sail renovations have now been completed. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new-look hotel took place on Thursday morning and the public had the opportunity to see the interior changes later Thursday evening during an open house.
Cine‑4 Closes, Becoming Early Ed Campus
The lights are off and the popcorn’s all gone from a decades-old independent movie theater on Middletown Avenue — which new nonprofit owners aim to convert to a bustling campus for affordable early childhood education. Those are the latest developments with the Ciné 4 movie theater property at...
NewsTimes
Annabelle, other 'haunted' items of Ed and Lorraine Warren at center of viral TikTok: 'Where are you taking them'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On Aug. 7, TikTok user @ghostdude1 posted a now-viral video on the social media platform of him transporting Annabelle the doll as well a number of other "haunted" items from the Warren Occult Museum in Monroe. The man behind...
Register Citizen
Watch: Family of bears spotted playing in CT backyard
AVON — An Avon family was visited by a family of bears Sunday, who spent a few minutes playing in the family’s backyard. The bears, including some cubs, tumbled on the hammock and climbed on chairs set up in the yard. Justin Mathews, who sent along video of...
PLANetizen
The Tide Has Turned Against Open Streets
Winnie Hu reports for the New York Times about the slow retreat of New York City’s Open Streets initiative:. The city’s Open Streets initiative, which bans or restricts traffic at designated hours up to seven days a week year-round, became one of the few bright spots during the pandemic. But two and a half years later, this ambitious experiment has turned out to be much harder to maintain than expected.
Greenwich HS Grad To Appear On New Amazon Reality Show 'Cosmic Love'
A Fairfield County man will be featured on a new reality television series that seeks to help contestants find their perfect match based on their star signs. All 10 episodes of the Amazon Prime Series "Cosmic Love" are set to be released on Friday, Aug. 12. Chris Ragusa, a 27-year-old...
Scribe
204 Flax Hill Road
The IVE at 204 Flax - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that’s why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has modern interiors, sustainable features, and a tremendous location, all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient heating systems put more money in your pocket. Washer/Dryer unit in the apartment home means never having to carry your laundry to a Laundromat. Located steps from Downtown SoNo it’s a shopper’s paradise with quick access to all of the top retailers in America, restaurants, I-95, and the train station!
New Britain Herald
PET OF THE WEEK: Skitch
*I want to live with cat savvy kids over age 14. *I prefer to be the only pet so I can get all the attention. *I am a great cat with lots of potential. I need a patient family that has owned shy cats before and will give me space as I adjust to a new home.
WTNH.com
Nyberg: Popular Milford brunch spot to bring delicious dishes to new location
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A restaurant and foodtruck owner in Milford is bringing his popular brunch spot, The Plate, on the road with a new destination. The new gig, in West Haven, is dubbed The Side Plate. Ryan Trevethan, owner of The Plate, explained that the restaurant opened back...
Beautiful & Charming $1.9M Colonial is Two Historic New England Homes in One
Who doesn't love peeking inside million dollar homes?. It's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's the fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see how grand these houses are.
TAKE 5 $18K Top-Prize Sold in The Bronx
BRONX, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was purchased for the August...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Connecticut mega-mansion with 30-car garage lists for $33.8M
This home functionally comes with its own car dealership. A sprawling estate in a secluded, forested corner of affluent Greenwich, Connecticut, has hit the market, and its owners need never worry about finding a legal parking spot again. An expansive, lower-level garage at the 10-bedroom, 14½-bathroom compound can accommodate up...
