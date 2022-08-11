ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Register Citizen

Police: Greenwich fountain ‘soaped’ in weekend prank as bubbles flow and grow

GREENWICH — Passersby spotted a curious sight at the Pickwick Plaza office complex off East Putnam Avenue — a mound of soap suds growing in the outdoor fountain. The trend that has been spread by YouTube and other social media appears to have sparked the recent prank in central Greenwich, following a number of other soap-sud stunts in the region and around the country.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

JoyRide comes to an end for Westport cycling studio

WESTPORT — After 11 years in business, serving over 30,000 riders, JoyRide in Westport is set to close on Sept. 2, according to owners Amy Hochhauser and Rhodie Lorenz. The duo announced the closure in an email sent Monday afternoon. “The past 2 ½ years have been an incredible...
WESTPORT, CT
Register Citizen

‘I feel like part of my childhood is being ripped away’: Cine 4 closes after 51 years

NEW HAVEN — When Dorothy Logan went to see “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” at Cine 4 earlier this month, she didn’t know it was her last opportunity to see a movie there. “I feel terrible,” she said. “Just the other night, I was online, looking up what was going to be there this weekend and I got nervous because it didn't say anything and I said, ‘Oh that's not a good sign.’”
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday

Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...
GREENWICH, CT
Greenwich, CT
Connecticut Lifestyle
Greenwich, CT
Register Citizen

Le Petit Café in Branford announces closing after 25 years

Le Petit Café, the celebrated French restaurant on the Branford Green, has announced plans to close after 25 years. Owners Roy Ip and Winnie Lui posted a statement to the restaurant's Facebook page Saturday, explaining the decision. "Unfortunately, we were recently informed that, due to regulatory and insurance requirements,...
BRANFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery

Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Tri-Town repeats as Tri-State champions

WATERBURY — The No. 1 Tri-Town Trojans and No. 3 Bethlehem Plowboys saved their best game for last in Game Two of the Tri-State Baseball League’s best-of-three championship series Monday night at Waterbury’s Municipal Stadium. The Trojans won their second Tri-State title in a row in a...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

‘Not just a dog’: Media attention, reward helped recover dog stolen in Milford car robbery

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the longest 25 hours of Emanuel Castillo’s life. Castillo, a Seymour resident, was visiting family in Milford on Aug. 4. He stopped at a sandwich shop to pick up a take-out order, leaving his 2-year-old golden doodle Leo in his car with the air conditioning on. Castillo was inside for only a few minutes, and during that time, his car was stolen, and with it his best friend.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

New Danbury principal named to replace retiring head of Reach/Endeavor

DANBURY — A new principal has been named the head of the public schools’ Reach/Endeavor programs following the retirement of a longtime educator. Rodney Powell will take over for retiring Principal Jackie DiNardo, the girls’ basketball coach who worked for Danbury schools for over 35 years. Powell...
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Police: New Haven man charged in February social club shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN — A New Haven man is in custody after his arrest in a February social club shooting. Montrell Brewer, 30, was arrested on a warrant at Superior Court in Meriden July 26, Hamden police said Tuesday. He was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. It wasn’t clear why police announced his arrest Tuesday.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

CT state parks reach parking capacity, close to new visitors

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several state parks have closed to new visitors Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park, located in New Fairfield, was the first to close around 11:40 a.m., officials...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Bridgeport man pleads guilty in Norwalk barbershop arson case

STAMFORD — A Bridgeport man has pleaded guilty to starting a fire at a Norwalk barbershop weeks before it was set to open in 2020. Roselio Morales, 44, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and conspiracy to commit second-degree arson as a part of deal offered by a judge during a remote hearing at the state Superior Court in Stamford Tuesday.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Property transfers in Trumbull

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Aug. 6 through Aug. 12. 811 Daniels Farm Road. Stephen Kelemencky to Diana C. Lochridge. $488,000. 1216 Arganese Place, Unit 106. Santander Bank to Alberto...
TRUMBULL, CT

