Register Citizen
Police: Greenwich fountain ‘soaped’ in weekend prank as bubbles flow and grow
GREENWICH — Passersby spotted a curious sight at the Pickwick Plaza office complex off East Putnam Avenue — a mound of soap suds growing in the outdoor fountain. The trend that has been spread by YouTube and other social media appears to have sparked the recent prank in central Greenwich, following a number of other soap-sud stunts in the region and around the country.
Register Citizen
JoyRide comes to an end for Westport cycling studio
WESTPORT — After 11 years in business, serving over 30,000 riders, JoyRide in Westport is set to close on Sept. 2, according to owners Amy Hochhauser and Rhodie Lorenz. The duo announced the closure in an email sent Monday afternoon. “The past 2 ½ years have been an incredible...
Register Citizen
‘I feel like part of my childhood is being ripped away’: Cine 4 closes after 51 years
NEW HAVEN — When Dorothy Logan went to see “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” at Cine 4 earlier this month, she didn’t know it was her last opportunity to see a movie there. “I feel terrible,” she said. “Just the other night, I was online, looking up what was going to be there this weekend and I got nervous because it didn't say anything and I said, ‘Oh that's not a good sign.’”
Register Citizen
Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday
Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...
Register Citizen
‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ national muster in Branford with massive parade, Aug. 19, 20
BRANFORD — Talk about a parade. Beginning on Friday, Aug. 19, no fewer than 31 fife and drum corps from around the country and Limerick, Ireland will descend on Hammer Field for a two-day national muster that features a performance exhibition, a Saturday parade through the town of Branford, and a mass jam session.
Register Citizen
Father-son duo buy the Inn at Fairfield Beach, plan to ‘refresh a landmark in the town’
FAIRFIELD — The Inn at Fairfield Beach, a staple in the area, has taken on new ownership. Father-son duo Jeff and Mike Giannone, both Fairfield residents, recently bought the 6,804-square-foot, multi-story inn on Reef Road for $2 million. Mike Giannone said he and his father have known of the place for years.
Register Citizen
How did Stamford’s Alive at Five do this summer? 15,000+ tickets sold despite heat wave and a COVID cancellation
STAMFORD — Another Alive at Five series is in the books with a total of about 16,000 tickets sold this summer. It was the concert series’ second year at the city’s Mill River Park. The Stamford Downtown Special Services District previously held the shows at Columbus Park.
Register Citizen
Le Petit Café in Branford announces closing after 25 years
Le Petit Café, the celebrated French restaurant on the Branford Green, has announced plans to close after 25 years. Owners Roy Ip and Winnie Lui posted a statement to the restaurant's Facebook page Saturday, explaining the decision. "Unfortunately, we were recently informed that, due to regulatory and insurance requirements,...
Register Citizen
Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery
Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
Register Citizen
Tri-Town repeats as Tri-State champions
WATERBURY — The No. 1 Tri-Town Trojans and No. 3 Bethlehem Plowboys saved their best game for last in Game Two of the Tri-State Baseball League’s best-of-three championship series Monday night at Waterbury’s Municipal Stadium. The Trojans won their second Tri-State title in a row in a...
Register Citizen
‘Not just a dog’: Media attention, reward helped recover dog stolen in Milford car robbery
NEW HAVEN — Negotiators for the city and Tweed New Haven Regional Airport operator Avports, LLC have reached a tentative agreement for a 43-year lease that opens the door for airport expansion and would include moving Tweed's passenger terminal to the East Haven side. They will present it...
Register Citizen
Tentative Tweed New Haven Airport 43-year lease ready; Carfora miffed at lack of shared info
NEW HAVEN — Negotiators for the city and Tweed New Haven Regional Airport operator Avports, LLC have reached a tentative agreement for a 43-year lease that opens the door for airport expansion and would include moving Tweed’s passenger terminal to the East Haven side. They will present it...
Register Citizen
New Danbury principal named to replace retiring head of Reach/Endeavor
DANBURY — A new principal has been named the head of the public schools’ Reach/Endeavor programs following the retirement of a longtime educator. Rodney Powell will take over for retiring Principal Jackie DiNardo, the girls’ basketball coach who worked for Danbury schools for over 35 years. Powell...
Register Citizen
Danbury man’s drowning at Candlewood Lake ruled an accident, medical examiner says
NEW FAIRFIELD — A Danbury man was pronounced dead after he was pulled from Candlewood Lake Monday evening, according to state police. Police identified the man as Adao Nogueira, 53, of Danbury. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Nogueira’s death as an accidental drowning. Emergency personnel...
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven man charged in February social club shooting in Hamden
HAMDEN — A New Haven man is in custody after his arrest in a February social club shooting. Montrell Brewer, 30, was arrested on a warrant at Superior Court in Meriden July 26, Hamden police said Tuesday. He was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. It wasn’t clear why police announced his arrest Tuesday.
Register Citizen
CT state parks reach parking capacity, close to new visitors
Several state parks have closed to new visitors Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park, located in New Fairfield, was the first to close around 11:40 a.m., officials...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man pleads guilty in Norwalk barbershop arson case
STAMFORD — A Bridgeport man has pleaded guilty to starting a fire at a Norwalk barbershop weeks before it was set to open in 2020. Roselio Morales, 44, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and conspiracy to commit second-degree arson as a part of deal offered by a judge during a remote hearing at the state Superior Court in Stamford Tuesday.
Register Citizen
Stamford’s First Congregational Church was sold to provide housing. What will it take to make that happen?
STAMFORD — A century-old church. A swath of required open space. A 60-inch sewer pipe. A developer argued to Stamford’s Planning Board that, for years, that puzzle of logistical roadblocks has slowed progress on building a new housing project on land once owned by First Congregational Church in Downtown Stamford.
Register Citizen
1 year after Danbury Fair mall shooting, what’s city doing to address youth violence?
DANBURY — Just before the one-year anniversary of last summer’s shooting at the Danbury Fair mall, the teen accused of inciting the fight that left one person wounded and resulted in a lockdown of the mall received a suspended jail sentence — causing some to question what, if anything, is being done to address youth violence.
Register Citizen
Property transfers in Trumbull
The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk's office from Aug. 6 through Aug. 12. 811 Daniels Farm Road. Stephen Kelemencky to Diana C. Lochridge. $488,000. 1216 Arganese Place, Unit 106. Santander Bank to Alberto...
