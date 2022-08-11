Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
WTOP
WSSC opens water station in Montgomery Co. as boil water advisory continues
Part of Montgomery County, Maryland, is under a boil water advisory Friday following a water main break. WSSC Water said customers in the area of Cabin John and Glen Echo are under the advisory after a water main break Thursday night on a 12-inch pipe that runs along MacArthur Boulevard, which has since been repaired.
WTOP
Tips for driving during excessive rainfall
The National Weather Service’s mantra “Turn Around Don’t Drown,” which strives to convey the seriousness of flash flooding and the action drivers should take when faced with a water-covered roadway, is a catchy slant rhyme and an important rule of thumb. In metro areas where traffic...
Boil Water Advisory to continue for parts of Montgomery County following water main break
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Thousands of Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) Water customers will have to boil their water for the second day following a water main break Thursday night in parts of Montgomery County. Officials are urging some Montgomery County residents to boil their water before consumption following...
WTOP
House fire in Loudoun Co. displaces 4
Four people in Lucketts, Virginia, were displaced Friday after a garage fire damaged part of their home, according to fire officials. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said that the blaze in Lucketts broke out Friday afternoon at a home on Spinks Ferry Road. Fire crews from Virginia and Maryland arrived...
fox5dc.com
71 water rescue calls completed by Prince George's County officials amid heavy storms
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Prince George's County Fire Department says they completed 71 water rescue calls within six hours on Wednesday as severe weather including flash flooding hit the area. The storms moved across Wednesday evening quickly bringing water to low-lying areas with a history...
Bay Net
Man Stabbed Multiple Times In Great Mills; Assailant Still Not Located
GREAT MILLS, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that a man has been seriously injured as a result of a stabbing that took place. At approximately 10:39 p.m. on August 13, first responders were called to the scene in the 22000 block of Mojave Drive for reports that a man had been stabbed multiple times.
Fire in kitchen of Michelin-starred restaurant extinguished by DC firefighters
WASHINGTON — Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a fire at a Michelin-starred restaurant in D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood early Friday morning. DC Fire and EMS crews were initially called to the 3200 block of Grace Street Northwest for a fire alarm around 3:30 a.m. Vito Maggiolo, public information officer for...
bethesdamagazine.com
Neighbors want to know what will happen with Bethesda tunnel digger’s house
Residents of a Bethesda neighborhood are still waiting to find out the fate of a house owned by a millionaire stock trader who was convicted of manslaughter after a man died in a basement fire while helping to dig tunnels under the home. Daniel Beckwitt, now 31, dug the tunnels...
themunchonline.com
NBC Washington
‘It Was Unstoppable': Prince George's Woman Rescued From 5 Feet of Floodwaters Inside Apartment
A Greenbelt, Maryland, woman had a terrifying experience Wednesday when flash floodwaters tore into her apartment, trapping her inside as water rose as high as 5 feet. The woman, who did not want to be named, said water quickly poured into her lower level apartment unit when the storms hit.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services to Temporarily Close Montrose Store for Conversion to Its Upgraded Brand of ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’
Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) will close its Montrose store by Saturday, Aug. 27, to complete a refurbishment and rebrand to its upgraded “Oak Barrel & Vine” retail line. The location may close sooner, depending on inventory. The upgraded store will reopen in late fall.
themunchonline.com
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking garage
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault inside a parking garage in the Rockville Town Center area Thursday night, August 11, 2022. The assault was reported inside a garage in the unit block of Helen Heneghan Way at 10:30 PM Thursday.
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Silver Spring 7-Eleven
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket, purchased for 50-cents, was sold at the 7-Eleven at 13401 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. According to the Maryland Lottery, the winning numbers on August 9 were 77770 and delivered 20 winning tickets, each worth over $10,000 or more, including the ticket previously mentioned. Details below:
More than $20K raised after 15 people injured by car crashing into pub
Within 20 hours of its creation, a GoFundMe page established by Mike DeRobbio raised more than $20,000 towards a $50,000 goal to help an Arlington, Va., pub after a motorist drove into it.
WJLA
$20 million grant announced for new pedestrian, cyclist bridge over Potomac
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — This week two major federal grants were announced that will improve the D.C. region’s network of trails for bikers and pedestrians. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority announced a $20 million grant from an infrastructure bill signed by the president last year that will used to help fund a new bridge across the Potomac just for bikers and pedestrians. The total cost is $88 million and the rest will be funded by state and local tax money.
fox5dc.com
Riverdale Park officials call for Prince George's County to improve stormwater infrastructure
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. - Officials in Riverdale Park, Maryland are asking for infrastructure changes to stormwater management in Prince George's County to help better protect the area from flooding during heavy rainstorms, a problem the town dealt with twice during this week. In a letter to the Prince George’s County...
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Police Seeking Information About Attempted ATM Burglary
CROFTON, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Fire & Explosives Investigation Unit is currently seeking information. Around midnight on August 11th, suspects were seen driving a black Jaguar XJ, who would later attempt to burglarize a drive-up ATM. The ATM was located at the Shore United...
WTOP
Woman dies after hitting tree in Prince William Co. motorcycle crash
A woman has died after the motorcycle she was driving struck a tree in Prince William County, Virginia, on Saturday, according to police. Brooke Allyson Shambeck, 56, of Oakton, Virginia, died after being transported to an area hospital. Police say Shambeck was part of a group of motorcycle riders traveling...
Drive-by Shooting in Laurel, No Injuries Reported
LAUREL, MD – Police investigated a drive-by shooting Laurel on Wednesday and did not find...
