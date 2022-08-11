ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale Park, MD

WTOP

Tips for driving during excessive rainfall

The National Weather Service’s mantra “Turn Around Don’t Drown,” which strives to convey the seriousness of flash flooding and the action drivers should take when faced with a water-covered roadway, is a catchy slant rhyme and an important rule of thumb. In metro areas where traffic...
ANNANDALE, VA
WTOP

House fire in Loudoun Co. displaces 4

Four people in Lucketts, Virginia, were displaced Friday after a garage fire damaged part of their home, according to fire officials. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said that the blaze in Lucketts broke out Friday afternoon at a home on Spinks Ferry Road. Fire crews from Virginia and Maryland arrived...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Local
Maryland Business
City
Riverdale Park, MD
Bay Net

Man Stabbed Multiple Times In Great Mills; Assailant Still Not Located

GREAT MILLS, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that a man has been seriously injured as a result of a stabbing that took place. At approximately 10:39 p.m. on August 13, first responders were called to the scene in the 22000 block of Mojave Drive for reports that a man had been stabbed multiple times.
GREAT MILLS, MD
themunchonline.com

2030 North Capitol Street NW

4 bedroom - Great NW DC location - Make your home in this spacious 4 bedroom duplex in NW DC. This unit features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. Tenant pays gas and electric. No Pets Allowed. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 2030 N Capitol...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services to Temporarily Close Montrose Store for Conversion to Its Upgraded Brand of ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’

Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) will close its Montrose store by Saturday, Aug. 27, to complete a refurbishment and rebrand to its upgraded “Oak Barrel & Vine” retail line. The location may close sooner, depending on inventory. The upgraded store will reopen in late fall.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

401 13th Street NE #210

Awesome location - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Capitol Hill fully upgraded - Capitol Hill community near Eastern Market and Lincoln Park. This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath luxury condominium features 9 ft ceilings, stainless appliances, granite countertops, maple cabinets, hardwood flooring & washer dryer in unit. Secured entrance, two story lobby, 1 reserved garage parking space available, storage cage available for tenant(s) use, 3200 sq ft roof deck for entertainment and sightseeing, elevators & rear courtyard for BBQing and relaxation. Moments to bike trail and the best DC living has to offer. Move in fee $250.00. This is a no pet property (dogs or cats).
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Assault in Rockville parking garage

Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault inside a parking garage in the Rockville Town Center area Thursday night, August 11, 2022. The assault was reported inside a garage in the unit block of Helen Heneghan Way at 10:30 PM Thursday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

$25,000 Winning ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Silver Spring 7-Eleven

A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket, purchased for 50-cents, was sold at the 7-Eleven at 13401 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. According to the Maryland Lottery, the winning numbers on August 9 were 77770 and delivered 20 winning tickets, each worth over $10,000 or more, including the ticket previously mentioned. Details below:
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

$20 million grant announced for new pedestrian, cyclist bridge over Potomac

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — This week two major federal grants were announced that will improve the D.C. region’s network of trails for bikers and pedestrians. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority announced a $20 million grant from an infrastructure bill signed by the president last year that will used to help fund a new bridge across the Potomac just for bikers and pedestrians. The total cost is $88 million and the rest will be funded by state and local tax money.
POTOMAC, VA
Bay Net

Anne Arundel Police Seeking Information About Attempted ATM Burglary

CROFTON, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Fire & Explosives Investigation Unit is currently seeking information. Around midnight on August 11th, suspects were seen driving a black Jaguar XJ, who would later attempt to burglarize a drive-up ATM. The ATM was located at the Shore United...
CROFTON, MD

