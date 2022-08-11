Read full article on original website
Why Is Australia Both a Country And a Continent?
Australia is unique in many ways. It’s home to a diverse array of landscapes and some of the most unusual animals on Earth. The Land Down Under is also the only place on Earth that qualifies as both a country and a continent. The definition of a continent isn’t as concrete as you might expect, but a few qualities help earn Australia that distinction.
