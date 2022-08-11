Read full article on original website
Related
China expert warns US on 'edge of war,' says Biden not 'preparing Americans for what is coming'
Gatestone Institute senior fellow and author Gordon Chang issued a dire warning about the threat of China making an aggressive move against Taiwan on "Fox & Friends First" Monday, telling hosts Carley Shimkus and Griff Jenkins that President Joe Biden is not "preparing Americans for what is coming." Chang also warned that U.S.-China relations have reached "one of the most dangerous moments in history" after U.S. lawmakers made an unannounced visit to Taiwan.
How Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act delivers five winning issues to the GOP
The FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was a reckless political stunt meant to show the left that Attorney General Merrick Garland will keep the heat on former President Donald Trump. It was unprecedented, seemingly unnecessary, and infuriating to the millions who saw the heavily armed agents’ 10-hour search vividly spotlighting our uneven application of justice.
Health care workers win $10M settlement over hospitals' COVID vaccine mandate: 'This is a big wakeup call'
Some Chicago health care employees are set to receive financial payouts after winning a settlement against NorthShore University HealthSystem over the company's COVID vaccine mandate. NorthShore will be required to pay $10.3 million to employees who were denied religious exemptions. Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, was behind...
Fox News
Mexico President Lopez Obrador urges calm amid cartel violence, US government staff told to shelter in place
Mexico President André Manuel López Obrador is urging calm after his country was rocked by several days of cartel-fueled violence. "I want to tell the people of Mexico to be calm, that there is governance, there is stability," López Obrador said during an address from the National Palace in Mexico City.
Comments / 0