Lisa Kudrow Explained Why Jerry Seinfeld Can Partially Take Credit For The Success Of "Friends"

By Alex Gurley
 4 days ago

Lisa Kudrow says that Jerry Seinfeld once tried to take credit for the success of Friends — and he's kind of not wrong.

Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images, Jason Mendez/Everett Collection

Back in 1994, Friends premiered on the same network as Seinfeld , at the height of the series' success.

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

During Friends ' first season, it had good ratings, but things drastically changed for the show when it started airing after Seinfeld reruns in 1995.

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"It was in the summer when we were in reruns after Seinfeld , where Seinfeld was our lead-in, where we exploded," Lisa recalled in an interview with Daily Beast .

David Livingston / Getty Images

And Lisa says that Jerry didn't hesitate to point that out when they met at an event.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Netflix

"I remember going to some party, and Jerry Seinfeld was there, and I said, 'Hi,' and he said, 'You’re welcome,'" Lisa explained.

Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images

She continued, "I said, 'Why, thank you…what?' And he said, 'You’re on after us in the summer, and you’re welcome.'"

Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

And while Lisa doesn't want to "take anything away from the writing on Friends , or the cast, or how good Friends really was," she says she did agree with him.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"I said, 'That’s exactly right. Thank you,'" Lisa shared.

Kurt Krieger - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

While Jerry can't take all the credit for the popularity of Friends , it certainly sounds like he helped set them up for success early on!

You can read all that Lisa had to say here .

