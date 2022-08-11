ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Customer attacks Meijer cashier over dispute in self-checkout, Michigan sheriff says

By Kaitlyn Alanis
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

A 32-year-old woman was going through self-checkout with two younger girls when a Meijer cashier told her “she had too many items to use the self-scan checkout,” according to Michigan authorities.

The woman said “she had two separate orders” — one for her daughter — and finished the grocery transaction, but she didn’t leave the Rochester Hills store, according to a news release from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The 55-year-old cashier went to use the restroom on her break shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, authorities said.

“While in the restroom, the cashier overheard someone speaking,” according to the news release. “She looked through an opening in the stall to see what was happening when the suspect kicked the locked stall door in, causing it to strike the employee on the head.”

The worker composed herself and looked out to see that the woman had left the restroom, officials said.

But the customer was again waiting for her to exit the bathroom , according to WJBK.

“The suspect waited and confronted the cashier, grabbing her by the hair and throwing her to the ground,” authorities said. “Further, the suspect punched her repeatedly before leaving the store with the two young females. A tuft of the cashier’s hair was found lying on the ground near where the assault had taken place.”

The customer drove away, and the cashier declined medical treatment at the store.

About a week later, on Aug. 9, detectives requested the public’s help in identifying the customer. She has since been identified.

Authorities say the Pontiac woman is not yet in custody, WDIV reported, but the case will be sent to the prosecutor’s office on Aug. 11.

Pontiac is about 10 miles west of Rochester Hills in the Detroit metropolitan area.

23-year-old store clerk kills man assaulting him behind the register, Texas cops say

Man ambushes Walmart worker with machete he stole from the store, Indiana cops say

Food Lion worker stabbed in chest during attempted robbery outside store, NC cops say

Jack in the Box staff fight ends with one facing homicide charge, Tennessee cops say

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
City
Pontiac, MI
State
Texas State
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester Hills, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Checkout#Cashier#Wjbk
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
12K+
Followers
889
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy