CHICAGO (AP) — AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn homered, Lance Lynn threw six solid innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Pollock, Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu each had two hits for the White Sox, who remained 2 1/2 games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland. “It’s huge. We have to keep things rolling,” Vaughn said. “We’ve got a big series against the Astros coming up, four games. If we can roll into that, hopefully give ourselves some momentum going forward.” Harold Castro homered and Javier Báez had two hits for the Tigers, who have dropped seven straight and 10 of 11. Detroit struck out 14 times.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO