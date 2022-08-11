ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville criminal justice advocate pleads guilty to federal charge in detention center plot

By Kirsten Fiscus, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P72fa_0hDa0UIM00

A Nashville man found guilty last month of breaking into the Downtown Detention Center while it was under construction and hiding firearms in the walls on Thursday pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

Alex Friedmann was arrested in early 2020 after he was caught on video surveillance impersonating a construction contractor, stealing two keys and hiding three firearms and numerous blades in the facility.

Friedmann was the managing editor of Prison Legal News, and frequently quoted in news stories about prison reform. He also served as the associate director of the Human Rights Defense Center, a nonprofit organization that campaigns on behalf of prisoner rights.

Friedmann was initially charged with felony vandalism in connection with the case.

Prosecutors with the Davidson County District Attorney's Office last month said Friedmann's actions cost the county over $250,000 in damages for the cost to rekey the entire facility and overtime pay for employees tasked with reviewing thousands of hours of footage.

Friedmann's attorneys didn't deny their client vandalized the facility, but accused the state of overcharging him. A jury didn't agree and found Friedmann guilty.

He faces between 25 and 40 years in a Tennessee prison. He's scheduled to be sentenced next month.

During an investigation into Friedmann's actions, police learned that he'd moved several locked crates to a friend's home in Joelton. Investigators found the crates which contained assault rifles, handguns, shotguns and a 37mm launcher.

Friedmann, who had previously been convicted of armed robbery and assault, was subsequently charged in federal court with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

“In my 35 years of law enforcement, rarely have I felt an individual needs to be held accountable to the greatest extent of the law as Alex Friedmann," Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall said Thursday in a statement. "He terrorized the entire Davidson County Sheriff’s Office downtown campus and today’s federal court action proves his evil plan was much broader than initially realized.”

Federal sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4.

Contact Tennessean reporter Kirsten Fiscus at 615-259-8229 or KFiscus@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KDFiscus.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Police arrest South Nashville carjacking suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved in an armed South Nashville carjacking last month, police said Sunday. Police arrested Dequantae Bufford, 20, after they spotted a 2014 Ford Mustang that had been taken on July 30. Detectives followed the vehicle to...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detention Center#Convicted Felon#Vandalism#Sentencing#Prison Legal News#Office
WSMV

Funeral service held for former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The funeral service for longtime Metro Police Chief Joe Casey was held on Saturday. Casey served with Metro Police for 38 years, including 15 years as the chief. Casey was known for helping those less fortunate across the city. He started the department’s annual Christmas basket...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Woman Sought in Ongoing Phone Scam Believed to be Identified

In this particular case, a male caller, who reportedly claimed to be with the Sheriff’s Office, told a man that there was an outstanding warrant for his wife and that he needed to pay $4,200 cash to prevent her from being arrested. The victim told police that he met...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police: 2 women accused of scamming men on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police issued arrest warrants for two women Friday who is accused of targeting men on Broadway in downtown Nashville for a fraud-related crime. An investigation led by Central Precinct detectives led to the identification of Felicia N. Anderson, 33, as one of the two...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgnsradio.com

Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case

What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
MANCHESTER, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

WOMAN BEHIND ONGOING PHONE SCAM AT LARGE

Police say the woman has been identified as 38-year-old Sarah Hamilton. An arrest warrant charging her with felony theft has been issued. In early July 2022, police reported two men and one woman fell victim to the scam that reportedly starts with a man calling the victims, saying he has knowledge of their address and other personal info and that he is with the sheriff’s office. He then goes on to tell the victims that warrants are out for their arrests, and that if they paid cash, the charges would be dismissed.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy