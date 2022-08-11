Read full article on original website
Ask me about the Symphony
It’s about tourism and economic development. It’s about investment in Natchez. It’s about JOBS…. Something exciting is happening in Natchez on Aug. 30! Out of all the cities along the Mississippi River, from New Orleans to Minneapolis, Natchez has been chosen to be the “Godmother City” of the American Symphony, American Cruise Lines’ newest and sleekest vessel. What this means is that our city on the highest hill will soon become the “Port of Origin” for the Symphony, meaning by 2025 cruises will begin and end here!
Preservation Commission is doing its job
We need to cut the city’s Preservation Commission some slack. The Preservation Commission is being criticized for taking its time in making a decision about or approving guidelines for murals in our historic district. Well, it should. The members have a very important job to do here — a...
Rosco on the Radio, beloved Natchez radio voice, dies
NATCHEZ — Dave Kimbro, known best as Rosco on the Radio, has died, announced his work family at 95 Country WQNZ and Listen Up Y’all Media. Kimbro had been battling an illness. He began working at the station in 1970 as a young man broadcasting football games. He...
Co-Lin celebrates 50 years of serving Natchez area
NATCHEZ — Copiah-Lincoln Community College celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Natchez campus on Friday. The main branch of Co-Lin was founded in 1958 in Wesson followed by Co-Lin Natchez in 1972, said Co-Lin President Jane Hulon Sims, Ph.D. Friday’s celebration welcomed special guests, leaders from...
Willie Edgar Rice
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Willie Edgar Rice, 84, of Ridgecrest, LA, who died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Ferriday will be Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church with Bishop Justin Conner officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction...
Irene R. Smith
VIDALIA – Funeral services for Mrs. Irene R. Smith, 91, of Vidalia, LA will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the Greater Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Vidalia, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Dr. Raymond Riley, Sr. will officiate.
‘We’re not going to be able to stay in this budget,’ Ferriday budget passes amid concerns over payroll
FERRIDAY, La. — The Ferriday Board of Aldermen unanimously passed an operating budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Tuesday, despite disagreements about increases in payroll expenses. Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd said she had concerns about the town making payroll. “We’re already starting with a deficit of $471,100,” she said,...
Charles Hayes, Jr.
FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Charles Hayes, Jr., 82, of Ferriday, LA will be held Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the New Morning Star Baptist Church in Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Pastor Danny Lewis will officiate.
KNOE TV8
Church loans land to NELA school after tornado destoys building
TALULLAH La. (KNOE) - Upper-level Tallulah Academy students will attend classes in a new location when they go back to school Wednesday. A tornado destroyed the main building in March, giving them no place to hold classes for the new year. That is, until a nearby church stepped in to help.
Natchez Adams School District quickly closing enrollment gap
NATCHEZ — Natchez Adams School District’s student enrollment has picked up drastically over the past three weeks since school started but still lags behind last school year. As of Tuesday, the district was still 168 students shy of the 2021-22 school year’s enrollment. The district has 2,667 students...
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
Natchez man says he fell victim to moving company scam
NATCHEZ — A Natchez man says he was the victim of a moving company embezzlement scheme that has led to the arrest of two men in Oxford. An employee and the owner of Spyder Moving Services, a moving company that services areas throughout Mississippi and Tennessee, were arrested this week on embezzlement charges in.
Winnsboro men greet students as they return to school
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 12, 2022, around 7 AM, Winnsboro Mayor Alice Wallace, “Winnsboro Elementary Proud,” local fathers, coaches, pastors, and City of Winnsboro employees joined together to greet students as they return to school. According to reports, approximately 50 men were at the event.
Peré resigns from school board, withdraws from November election
VIDALIA, La. — “Nicky” Peré has resigned from the District 5B seat on the Concordia Parish School Board. A letter from Peré’s attorney Andy Magoon, which was read aloud at Thursday’s board meeting, states his resignation is “effective immediately due to ongoing family and health issues. Mr. Peré appreciates the opportunity to serve his district as part of the board and intends to remain active in community activities that favor education and the development of children’s educational and athletic opportunities.”
Jack DeLoach Lobrano III
Jack DeLoach “Beau” Lobrano III died August 9, 2022. He was born November 22, 2002, in Flowood, MS and lived his entire life in Centreville. He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Clinton, LA. His pure innocent heart and ability to love unconditionally made him dearly loved by everyone he met and encountered. He adored his family, friends, teachers, and caregivers immensely. He enjoyed traveling with his family, especially to Disney World where he loved riding Big Thunder Mountain. He recently took a mother and son trip to Tennessee where he enjoyed going up and down the mountain to visit The Cross in Sewanee. The simplest pleasures brought great joy to Beau. He enjoyed trips to visit his grandmother, sleeping in his daddy’s arms, and playing with his protective dogs, Pippa and Baby. He was always so happy to receive their doggy kisses.
Tracy Perry
WOODVILLE — Tracy Perry died unexpectedly of a heart attack at her home on July 13, 2022. She was born in New Orleans, LA on May 4, 1957, to John and Seawillow Kennedy. For fun, Tracy loved to cook and she loved sharing her recipes and menus with her friends and family on social media. Everybody loved Tracy and she loved everybody. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren.
LDWF updates Chronic Wasting Disease control area
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on August 10, 2022 to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on August 3, 2022 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. LDWF has published a map of the CWD Control area which remains under a feeding and carcass export ban.
Mississippi police chief: Federal lawsuit is an effort ‘to destroy me and our town’
A Mississippi police chief says a recent federal lawsuit filed against him is part of an ongoing effort to “destroy me and our town.”. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins posted a statement on social media Monday afternoon responding to articles about the lawsuit filed in late July against him and the City of Brookhaven.
Officials looking for Mississippi man who has been missing for three days
Mississippi officials are looking for a man who hasn’t been seen or heard from for three days. The Wesson Police Department is searching for Tony Taylor, 51. Police say Taylor lives off of Highway 51 in Wesson and has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 6. Taylor...
