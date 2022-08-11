ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

CDC Issues Updated COVID Guidance

New COVID guidelines are out now from the CDC. Updated guidance says students can remain in class if they are exposed to COVID, moving away from remote learning. The agency also recommends that people no longer quarantine after COVID exposure, unless they are in a high-risk congregate setting, such as a jail or homeless shelter.
Free COVID-19 Vaccinations and Testing at State Fair

File Photo (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging the public to get free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots at the Illinois State Fair. The IDPH is partnering with health care stakeholders to provide various health services during the fair. They include COVID-19 vaccines and tests, oral health exams for children, HIV and STD screenings, and physical exams.
Women Killed After Being Stuck by Train at Crossing in Wilmington

The Will County Coroner’s office has announced an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Wilmington. On Thursday, at 8:30 pm, the woman was struck at the railroad crossing on North Kankakee St. near the intersection of Chicago St. in Wilmington. Wilmington Police and AmTrak Police are investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
WILMINGTON, IL

