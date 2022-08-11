Read full article on original website
Related
wjol.com
CDC Issues Updated COVID Guidance
New COVID guidelines are out now from the CDC. Updated guidance says students can remain in class if they are exposed to COVID, moving away from remote learning. The agency also recommends that people no longer quarantine after COVID exposure, unless they are in a high-risk congregate setting, such as a jail or homeless shelter.
wjol.com
Free COVID-19 Vaccinations and Testing at State Fair
File Photo (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging the public to get free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots at the Illinois State Fair. The IDPH is partnering with health care stakeholders to provide various health services during the fair. They include COVID-19 vaccines and tests, oral health exams for children, HIV and STD screenings, and physical exams.
wjol.com
Polio Believed To Be Circulating New York City After Being Found In Sewage
NEW YORK (AP) – Health officials say it is possible that hundreds of people in New York state have gotten polio and don’t know it. The pronouncement came Friday after they said the virus that causes the potentially deadly disease has been detected in New York City’s wastewater.
wjol.com
Women Killed After Being Stuck by Train at Crossing in Wilmington
The Will County Coroner’s office has announced an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Wilmington. On Thursday, at 8:30 pm, the woman was struck at the railroad crossing on North Kankakee St. near the intersection of Chicago St. in Wilmington. Wilmington Police and AmTrak Police are investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
Comments / 0