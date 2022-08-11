LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Campio Sports announced the matchups for the inaugural Battle in the Vault, which will take place at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 20. In addition to the Huskers’ contest with Queens University which had been previously announced, Mississippi State will face Drake, while Concordia will host Oklahoma Wesleyan. Start times and broadcast information for all three games will be announced at a later date, although Nebraska will play in the evening.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO