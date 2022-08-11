Read full article on original website
Huskers prepare for Ireland game against Northwestern
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska football team began installing its game plan for its season-opening game against Northwestern on Tuesday. The Huskers face the Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, Aug. 27. Nebraska practiced for more than two hours in wet conditions outside Memorial Stadium. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said...
Men’s Basketball: Battle in the Vault matchups set
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Campio Sports announced the matchups for the inaugural Battle in the Vault, which will take place at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 20. In addition to the Huskers’ contest with Queens University which had been previously announced, Mississippi State will face Drake, while Concordia will host Oklahoma Wesleyan. Start times and broadcast information for all three games will be announced at a later date, although Nebraska will play in the evening.
Troopers locate stolen semi-trailer filled with Amazon products
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Troopers have recovered a stolen semi-trailer full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on I-80. The incident occurred Friday near Waverly. Friday morning, NSP was notified by a trucking company that a trailer they had reported stolen was believed to be traveling in...
One dead after crash on I-80 near Seward
SEWARD, Neb. (Press Release) -The Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a fatal crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 near mile marker 379 westbound at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday. The preliminary investigation shows that the first tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on I-80 and struck the rear...
Troopers find 258 pounds of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a New York man after locating more than 250 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 last week. The incident occurred at approximately 11:40 a.m. CT Thursday. While on patrol near Hershey, a trooper observed an...
