Vidalia, LA

Woman arrested after stealing over $184K from Vidalia business owner, deputies say

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 21, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into financial crimes after receiving a call from a Vidalia business owner, regarding numerous financial transactions being conducted without authorization. According to deputies, they discovered evidence that an employee conducted the illegal transactions, which consisted of funds being transferred between business accounts and then moved to multiple third-party cash applications.

During the investigation, investigators learned that forged checks were submitted for payment under fraudulent pretenses, along with four separate loans that were taken out using the owner’s identity. Based on the evidence recovered, a search warrant was obtained for 37-year-old Krysten H. Jones’ Natchez, Miss. residence.

With the assistance of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed on July 28, 2022. During the search, multiple electronic and computer devices were seized, along with financial documents recovered from both inside the residence and from garbage cans.

According to authorities, the total amount obtained in the alleged fraud was over $180,000. Jones was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

  • Bank Fraud
  • Felony Theft
  • Forgery
  • Money Laundering
  • Identity Theft
  • Computer Fraud

The investigation remains ongoing with pending forensic exams of the devices seized during the search warrant.

Comments / 1

