Movies

R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby

One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Diane Keaton
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Captain Marvel #40

THE HAMMER OR THE NAIL? Captain Marvel’s magical tribunal doubles down as Carol struggles to break free of her prison using only what she came with—namely, herself. But if Earth’s Mightiest Hero can’t solve this puzzle, she’ll be Captain Marvel no more, which was maybe the master plan all along?
#Linus Movies#Entertain#Comedy#Millennials#Body Swap#Mack Rita
Variety

‘The Rehearsal’ Subject Angela Addresses Religious Disputes, Says She’s ‘Satisfied With How the Cut Came Out’

Nathan Fielder brought “The Rehearsal” to new heights with this week’s episode, tackling the issue of raising a (fake) child in an interfaith household on his HBO social experiment series. Angela, the subject of the show’s primary rehearsal, addressed the episode’s heated religious discussions, as well as why she chose to exit her rehearsal, in a video posted to the “Nathan for You Businessposting” Facebook group, named after Fielder’s previous Comedy Central show. Angela, who has now appeared in four episodes of “The Rehearsal,” is a devout Christian who approached her childrearing simulation with an interest in faith-based education. But after...
aiptcomics

‘Ms. Marvel & Wolverine’ #1 is a must read for X-Men fans

Starting this week, Ms. Marvel is embarking on a series of team-ups in one-shot stories written by Jody Houser. First up is Wolverine, in an adventure set in New York with art by Ze Carlos. Considering Ms. Marvel just wrapped up the first season of her Disney+ show, and Wolverine is one of the most popular superheroes ever, it’s a match made in heaven. That said, is it an adventure worth exploring?
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #117

A ravenous sasquatch is on the loose and keeps eating all the ingredients for an up-and-coming TV chef’s new show! Can Mystery Inc. capture the monster in time to save the food and save the show?. Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #117. Writer: Ivan Cohen. Artist: Valerio Chiola. Letters: Saida...
aiptcomics

‘Inu-Oh’ review: Anime rock opera is the best concert movie in years

Inu-Oh is an animated rock opera about two young men that have been ostracized by society. Set in 14th century Japan, the film follows a blind musician named Tomona and a cursed dancer named Inu-Oh. When the two become friends, their talents make them stars. Their storytelling goes against tradition and the pair soon find themselves targets of the Japanese military.
aiptcomics

‘Shang-Chi by Gene Luen Yang Vol. 3: Family of Origin’ review

Shang-Chi has been nothing less than exciting and action-packed since Gene Luen Yang took over the series. Yang has also done some important world-building involving Shang-Chi’s family, creating a giant tapestry of characters to explore and use. With the second story arc collected in a second volume, readers can now explore the third story arc out this week. To say “Family of Origin” makes the story around Shang-Chi’s family more complex would be an understatement.
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: X-Men ’92: House of XCII #4

REIGN OF XCII! Krakoa has cordially invited friend and foe alike to the Inner Circle Gala…but could that really be a staging ground for something more planet-sized? This ’90s-tastic take on the X-Men’s Krakoan Era continues as both the mutants and their foes reach for the stars!
aiptcomics

‘There’s Something Wrong With Patrick Todd’ #2 review

The first issue of There’s Something Wrong With Patrick Todd hit me like a ton of bricks – it felt edgy and exciting, not unlike a Quentin Tarantino movie. The question remains, though: can it survive the sophomore slump many series fall prey to as it sets up its larger story? The answer is…almost!
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman: One Bad Day – The Riddler #1

Tom King and Mitch Gerads, the Eisner Award–winning duo behind Mister Miracle, The Sheriff of Babylon, and Strange Adventures, reunite to dive deep into the mind of Batman’s most intellectual foe…the Riddler. The Riddler has killed a man in broad daylight for seemingly no reason, but…there’s always...
aiptcomics

‘Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Vol. 2: The Engine Job’ review

Something is refreshing about Doctor Aphra as a character in a universe where the good guys seem to take themselves far too seriously. An adventurer and artifact hunter, Aphra is also quite good at getting herself into trouble, as is seen in the latest collection out this week titled The Engine Job. Collecting Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #6-10, Alyssa Wong continues to write an exceptional lead character and proves they are very good at getting Doctor Aphra in and out of trouble in the nick of time.
aiptcomics

Watch ‘Midnight Suns’ #1 trailer

Marvel Comics has released a trailer for the upcoming Midnight Suns miniseries. The five-issue series is written by Ethan Sacks with art by Luigi Zagaria and is set to kick off its first issue on September 14. Announced in June, the series promises to “embrace the legacy of the original fan-favorite series” with a new lineup that “reflects today’s Marvel Universe”.
