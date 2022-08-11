Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Herbruck’s cuts ribbon on Pennsylvania location
A Michigan poultry ranch recently expanded into Pennsylvania. Saranac egg producer Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch recently celebrated the completion of Blue Springs Egg Farm, a cage-free egg-laying facility in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania. Herbruck’s family members and local state and elected officials were present at Blue Springs for a ribbon-cutting event and...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Real estate firm names new regional director
A residential real estate firm with a local presence recently filled a leadership role. RE/MAX of Michigan earlier this month said it appointed Ashley Dane as regional director. She previously served for four years as the regional director of technology for the company. Located in Grand Rapids, Dane now is...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Arbor Circle hires new child welfare director
A West Michigan mental health service provider added a new member to its leadership team. Arbor Circle recently appointed Chelsea Tucker to the role of child welfare director. In her new role, Tucker will lead the organization’s work in foster care and adoption. She also will be responsible for Ottawa County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program.
