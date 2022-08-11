Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
CNBC
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary days after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Zaslav praises ‘Flash’ movie
Ezra Miller, who portrays Barry Allen, aka The Flash, as part of the DC Extended Universe, has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont. The felony burglary charge against Miller comes almost a year before Warner Bros. is slated to release "The Flash," a $100 million film that is part of the studio's DC franchise.
Filmmaker Kevin Smith tears into Warner Bros. for scrapping 'Batgirl' instead of 'The Flash': 'In The Flash movie, we all know there's a big problem'
"The Flash" movie is facing controversy over its star Ezra Miller, who has been arrested twice this year.
wegotthiscovered.com
Anticipation for ‘The Flash’ hits zero after news of Ezra Miller reshoots
What a year it’s been for Ezra Miller, who is set to play the titular hero in The Flash. What a month it’s already been for studio Warner Bros. as they canned Batgirl, and now the forces are aligning again as reshoots begin. Somehow, in spite of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. has three contingency plans for ‘The Flash’ in light of ongoing Ezra Miller situation
All is not good in Flash land. It’s become the biggest irony of the DCEU that, while projects that enjoyed a lot of positive buzz, such as Batgirl, have been shelved, The Flash is still on its way, despite the ever-growing number of troubling headlines featuring the name of the movie’s star, Ezra Miller. In light of the Justice League actor being charged with a felony burglary earlier this week, the latest word has it that Warner Bros. has drawn up three contingency plans for the Scarlet Speedster’s solo film.
Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals
Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
Apparently Warner Bros. Wanted To Bring A Major DC Crossover Event And More To The DCEU Before The Discovery Merger
Before Warner Bros. merged with Discovery, there were reportedly plans for the DCEU to adapt a major DC crossover event, among other projects.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
wegotthiscovered.com
Why hasn’t ‘The Batman 2’ been greenlit by Warner Bros yet?
One of the biggest movies to come out in 2022 was The Batman, and fans and critics alike praised the film. Robert Pattinson put his own take on the legendary DC character and did not disappoint. The plan that has been circling around is for Pattinson and director Matt Reeves to make another Batman trilogy that creates a Bat-verse separate from the DCEU.
wegotthiscovered.com
The difference between Marvel and DC disappointment is neatly summed up in a single tweet
It’s tough being a DCEU fan. Since Man of Steel, Warner Bros has been desperately trying to emulate the success of the MCU, though their chaotic decisions never seem to work out. Right now we’re apparently on the cusp of a “reset” of DC movies, though before that there’s at least a year of uncertainty ahead of us.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ director speaks out on those Jessica Jones rumors
When the Disney Plus series that eventually became She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was first announced, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans instantly placed Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones at the top of their cameo wish-list. After all, the rights to the street-level favorites had reverted back...
With DC Fans Fretting Over Green Lantern's Streaming TV Show, HBO Max Has Addressed The Issue
In the aftermath of Batgirl being cancelled, there’s been concern about if Green Lantern could be next, and HBO Max has now addressed the issue.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Prey’ star reveals the unlikely way he was cast in an iconic role
Dane DiLiegro wasn’t told he’d be playing one of the most legendary monsters in film history. Instead, he was contacted on Instagram by special effects artist Alec Gillis “to be the reference guy for a design pitch on a project that they were working on in Canada.” That project was Prey, and DiLiegro is the latest human to play the Predator, the giant, ferocious space alien that has been scaring moviegoers since 1987. Unfortunately, he skipped the “long, arduous story” of how he went from Instagram pitch to pitching his legacy in cinema, but he did tell Screen Rant some of the details—and how grateful he is for the experience:
Warner Bros. Weighing Fate of ‘The Flash’ as Its Ezra Miller Problem Grows
The fate of Warner Bros.’ The Flash hangs in the balance as actor Ezra Miller continues to make headlines for their controversial behavior and various arrests. An outright shelving of the film is not off the table, though it would be a last resort. Warners — and its new parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery — had hoped to avoid the line of fire, because its big-budget DC superhero tentpole isn’t scheduled to hit theaters until June 23, 2023. But the pressure is mounting by the day.More from The Hollywood ReporterDC Films "Reset" Adds More Confusion for Warner Bros.' SlateEzra Miller Charged With Felony Burglary in...
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans pick apart the remains of ‘Batgirl’ roasting Keaton’s Batsuit
The fallout from Warner Bros. canceling Batgirl is still being felt, with fans discussing Michael Keaton’s ill-fated return as Batman with some choice words for his Batsuit. It was meant to be a grand return to one of his most iconic roles, with Keaton originally appearing in Batgirl before another appearance as Bruce Wayne in 2023’s The Flash. Instead, his Batgirl appearance has been left in the cold, sterile archives of Warner Bros., just waiting to get leaked one day.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans wonder if Matt Reeves took Joker too far in ‘The Batman’
A deleted scene from The Batman has the Joker looking realistic — too realistic as far as some fans are concerned. “Do you think the Joker design from The Batman might be too extreme for the general public?” Vince_Tsung asked their fellow Redditors about the newest live-action rendition of the DC Comics supervillain.
digitalspy.com
Shazam! star reunites with Zachary Levi on Netflix's Spy Kids reboot
Shazam! actor DJ Cotrona will reunite with his co-star Zachary Levi for Netflix's Spy Kids reboot. According to Deadline, the actor has joined the cast for the reboot movie, directed by Robert Rodriguez. Cotrona has also worked with the director and previously starred in the TV adaptation of Rodriguez's Dusk Till Dawn.
DC Previe: The Flash #785
Just when the speedsters seem to have snapped Barry out of Pariah’s clutches, Wallace seems to be falling in…and the creator of Barry’s mind prisons isn’t about to let the team of speedsters just run off. And even if they could, where exactly would they run to…? The Dark Crisis tie-in storyline races to its conclusion!
