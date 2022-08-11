ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017

Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
wegotthiscovered.com

Warner Bros. has three contingency plans for ‘The Flash’ in light of ongoing Ezra Miller situation

All is not good in Flash land. It’s become the biggest irony of the DCEU that, while projects that enjoyed a lot of positive buzz, such as Batgirl, have been shelved, The Flash is still on its way, despite the ever-growing number of troubling headlines featuring the name of the movie’s star, Ezra Miller. In light of the Justice League actor being charged with a felony burglary earlier this week, the latest word has it that Warner Bros. has drawn up three contingency plans for the Scarlet Speedster’s solo film.
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
wegotthiscovered.com

Why hasn’t ‘The Batman 2’ been greenlit by Warner Bros yet?

One of the biggest movies to come out in 2022 was The Batman, and fans and critics alike praised the film. Robert Pattinson put his own take on the legendary DC character and did not disappoint. The plan that has been circling around is for Pattinson and director Matt Reeves to make another Batman trilogy that creates a Bat-verse separate from the DCEU.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ director speaks out on those Jessica Jones rumors

When the Disney Plus series that eventually became She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was first announced, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans instantly placed Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones at the top of their cameo wish-list. After all, the rights to the street-level favorites had reverted back...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Prey’ star reveals the unlikely way he was cast in an iconic role

Dane DiLiegro wasn’t told he’d be playing one of the most legendary monsters in film history. Instead, he was contacted on Instagram by special effects artist Alec Gillis “to be the reference guy for a design pitch on a project that they were working on in Canada.” That project was Prey, and DiLiegro is the latest human to play the Predator, the giant, ferocious space alien that has been scaring moviegoers since 1987. Unfortunately, he skipped the “long, arduous story” of how he went from Instagram pitch to pitching his legacy in cinema, but he did tell Screen Rant some of the details—and how grateful he is for the experience:
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Weighing Fate of ‘The Flash’ as Its Ezra Miller Problem Grows

The fate of Warner Bros.’ The Flash hangs in the balance as actor Ezra Miller continues to make headlines for their controversial behavior and various arrests. An outright shelving of the film is not off the table, though it would be a last resort. Warners — and its new parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery — had hoped to avoid the line of fire, because its big-budget DC superhero tentpole isn’t scheduled to hit theaters until June 23, 2023. But the pressure is mounting by the day.More from The Hollywood ReporterDC Films "Reset" Adds More Confusion for Warner Bros.' SlateEzra Miller Charged With Felony Burglary in...
wegotthiscovered.com

DC fans pick apart the remains of ‘Batgirl’ roasting Keaton’s Batsuit

The fallout from Warner Bros. canceling Batgirl is still being felt, with fans discussing Michael Keaton’s ill-fated return as Batman with some choice words for his Batsuit. It was meant to be a grand return to one of his most iconic roles, with Keaton originally appearing in Batgirl before another appearance as Bruce Wayne in 2023’s The Flash. Instead, his Batgirl appearance has been left in the cold, sterile archives of Warner Bros., just waiting to get leaked one day.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans wonder if Matt Reeves took Joker too far in ‘The Batman’

A deleted scene from The Batman has the Joker looking realistic — too realistic as far as some fans are concerned. “Do you think the Joker design from The Batman might be too extreme for the general public?” Vince_Tsung asked their fellow Redditors about the newest live-action rendition of the DC Comics supervillain.
digitalspy.com

Shazam! star reunites with Zachary Levi on Netflix's Spy Kids reboot

Shazam! actor DJ Cotrona will reunite with his co-star Zachary Levi for Netflix's Spy Kids reboot. According to Deadline, the actor has joined the cast for the reboot movie, directed by Robert Rodriguez. Cotrona has also worked with the director and previously starred in the TV adaptation of Rodriguez's Dusk Till Dawn.
aiptcomics

DC Previe: The Flash #785

Just when the speedsters seem to have snapped Barry out of Pariah’s clutches, Wallace seems to be falling in…and the creator of Barry’s mind prisons isn’t about to let the team of speedsters just run off. And even if they could, where exactly would they run to…? The Dark Crisis tie-in storyline races to its conclusion!
