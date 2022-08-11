Read full article on original website
‘Stranger Things’ fans trying really hard not to invest in this ‘DnD’ theory
The latest season of Stranger Things is still dominating conversations. Despite more than a month passing since the final episode’s airing, season four of the supernatural show weighs heavy on fans’ minds. In the penultimate season of the mega-popular show, it brought new characters and threats to light and left just enough of its story dangling to keep viewers hooked.
‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ Star Terry Crews & Co-Creator Channing Powell On Anthology Series Debut, Crossovers, & Flagship Show Ending
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of tonight’s debut of the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead The Walking Dead may be coming to an end soon, but Tales of the Walking Dead is coming out of the gate with big ambitions, according to co-creator Channing Powell. “Well, we were hoping to make six little movies,” the showrunner and long-time TWD writer says of the six-episode first season of the anthology season that debuted on AMC tonight. “We kind of came into it thinking, okay, we’re creating six different pilots, and they can all have a different tone,” Powell adds of...
‘Westworld’s’ Season 4 Finale Suggests the Show Is at the End of the Line: TV Review
SPOILER ALERT: This review contains spoilers for the Season 4 finale of “Westworld,” entitled “Que Será, Será,” now streaming on HBO Max. Reviewing the first four episodes of “Westworld’s” fourth season, I noted that the show seemed unnecessarily convoluted, purposefully obscuring what was even happening until the season’s fourth episode. With the back half of “Westworld’s” season having now aired — the finale dropped August 14 — that convolution seems to have served a purpose. The show spent half its 2022 episodes avoiding getting to the point because, once there, there wasn’t that much to say. The reveal at midseason was that...
‘The Sandman’ stars ask fans to ship their characters, forgetting they’re siblings
What with all the serial killers, waking nightmares, and whatnot, The Sandman‘s first season wasn’t exactly a romcom, but fans being fans, a few ships have nevertheless risen up to capture viewers’ attentions. Folks would love for Tom Sturridge’s Dream to find love in future seasons, for instance. Just hopefully not with another member of the Endless. Why is that a risk? Because a couple of cast-members of the Netflix hit want fans to be shipping their characters, despite the fact they play siblings.
10 Marvel characters who might appear in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’
The newest Marvel Disney Plus series is almost here with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law set to release on August 18, 2022. The series will follow Jennifer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany, as she navigates being a top-notch lawyer while tackling the responsibilities of a up-and-coming superhero. The series is set to be a comedy and will run for nine episodes.
Denise Dowse, ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, Dead At 64
Actress Denise Dowse, known for her work on Beverly Hills: 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, died on Saturday at 64 years old. The actress has been in a coma and word came down on Saturday night that she is now dead. “I want to take this moment to thank our...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
‘Grantchester’ Season 7 Finale Recap: A Big Change for Will
Big changes were in store for Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) in the dramatic season 7 finale of 'Grantchester' on PBS.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 hosts, judges, and how to watch
Nights at the ballroom are coming back to us sooner rather than later with Dancing With the Stars making its return to television this fall. From a premiere date to a new host, there’s been lots of new information announced in the past few weeks. To make it all easier to digest, we’ve compiled all you need to know about the upcoming 31st season of the hit dancing show.
‘Grantchester’ Season 8: Everything We Know So Far
Another season of 'Grantchester' is coming to PBS, and it will see Will (Tom Brittney) dealing with the consequences of a terrible accident.
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Recap: Kanan Comes Home & Business Is Booming For Raq
Power Book III: Raising Kanan is back. Peep our recap of season 2's premiere episode.
MCU fans already happy to share how they’d rework and improve Phase Four
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nowhere near finished, but fans are already sharing how they’d rework and improve the various film and television titles to have rolled out to our screens since the post-Avengers: Endgame era began. Hindsight is almost always 20/20, and while it’s a...
A supernatural superhero thriller takes a dark turn on streaming
There’s no rule that says superhero stories need to be fast-paced, fun-filled, and candy-colored tales of costumed crimefighters, and you get the feeling that even prominent enemy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Martin Scorsese would have gotten a kick out of last year’s The Innocents. While not strictly...
A polarizing video game comedy uses cheat codes to crack the streaming Top 10
There’s a school of thought that believes the best video game movies are the ones that aren’t even based on existing console favorites, with the likes of Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji sequels, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Wreck-It Ralph, Free Guy, Crank and Ready Player One all making for a solid argument. Depending on which side of the divide you fall on, last year’s Hero Mode could be worthy of adding to the discussion, too.
The difference between Marvel and DC disappointment is neatly summed up in a single tweet
It’s tough being a DCEU fan. Since Man of Steel, Warner Bros has been desperately trying to emulate the success of the MCU, though their chaotic decisions never seem to work out. Right now we’re apparently on the cusp of a “reset” of DC movies, though before that there’s at least a year of uncertainty ahead of us.
‘Prey’ star reveals the unlikely way he was cast in an iconic role
Dane DiLiegro wasn’t told he’d be playing one of the most legendary monsters in film history. Instead, he was contacted on Instagram by special effects artist Alec Gillis “to be the reference guy for a design pitch on a project that they were working on in Canada.” That project was Prey, and DiLiegro is the latest human to play the Predator, the giant, ferocious space alien that has been scaring moviegoers since 1987. Unfortunately, he skipped the “long, arduous story” of how he went from Instagram pitch to pitching his legacy in cinema, but he did tell Screen Rant some of the details—and how grateful he is for the experience:
You’ll get to see a lighter side of Daredevil in ‘She-Hulk’
One of the darkest Marvel superheroes will be getting a lighter touch in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Yes, Daredevil will likely withhold some of his death-defying stunts in the upcoming Disney Plus MCU series, according to series creator Jessica Gao. She’s not saying that he will be a coward—far from it. But he will be a little greener in She-Hulk as opposed to the blood-red tone of Netflix’s Daredevil. Gao explained to The Direct how much fun she had working with a Daredevil out of his element:
Fans react to HBO Max cancellation uncertainty the only way they know how; with memes
Ever since David Zaslav assumed control of freshly-minted multimedia conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max subscribers have been on tenterhooks waiting to discover the fate of their favorite shows or original movies. With the plug getting pulled on Batgirl when the DC Comics adaptation was in the final stages of...
‘Prey’ star explains how he was sold on playing a huge alien hunter
Dane DiLiegro said that the catalyst for his new Predator were the keywords “feral,” “animalistic,” “wild,” and “primal.”. Those are what director Dan Trachtenberg used to inform DiLiegro’s portrayal of the iconic, dreads-wearing and dread-causing alien in Prey. This installment takes the Predator to the Comanche Nation in 1719, so the primeval setting required a primeval redesign of the ornery antagonist. As DiLiegro told Screen Rant, Predator went from a clunky wrestler to a sleek warrior:
