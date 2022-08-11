ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

EVRAZ to sell steel mill in Pueblo after sanctions from alleged ties to Russia

By Frank Heagle
 3 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo. — EVRAZ steel manufacturing company says it is looking to sell its North American assets, including several steel mills in Pueblo.

EVRAZ’s website claims they are the largest North American producer by volume in steel rails and large diameter pipe markets. EVRAZ North America has six production sites in the United States, including Pueblo, and employs more than 1,400 people.

The company says they do not intend to provide additional information on this process until it is finalized.

This decision comes after one of the owners, Roman Abramovich , was tied with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the U.S. Treasury Department. Due to the controversial relationship, EVRAZ has been under sanction by several countries.

The company has denied it supplied products to the Russian military or products that were used for military purposes.

Comments / 4

Carrie McNemar
3d ago

my concern is what will happen to the employees. They employee so many people and the potential sales or sale could impact thier jobs and or retirement. I hope this doesn't go south and people loose thier livelihood.

Phillip Apalacio
3d ago

yea sell it off so the plant will close and then we will have to keep importing our steel from China and Russia. I wonder how much in kickbacks envron execs will earn?

GrampaKool
2d ago

alot of people, unfortunately, are being affected by Russia's actions. The blame falls on them. I think many of the employees at the mill knew this was coming and it's unfortunate for them. They didn't ask for any of this, and, niether did the people of the Ukraine.

KXRM

Air Quality Advisory in effect for El Paso, Teller Counties

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Public Health has declared an Air Quality Health Advisory for Ozone for northern Teller and northwestern El Paso counties. The Air Quality Advisory is in effect for Friday, August 12, from 3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Public Health said air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

