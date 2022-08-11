EVRAZ to sell steel mill in Pueblo after sanctions from alleged ties to Russia

PUEBLO, Colo. — EVRAZ steel manufacturing company says it is looking to sell its North American assets, including several steel mills in Pueblo.

EVRAZ’s website claims they are the largest North American producer by volume in steel rails and large diameter pipe markets. EVRAZ North America has six production sites in the United States, including Pueblo, and employs more than 1,400 people.

The company says they do not intend to provide additional information on this process until it is finalized.

This decision comes after one of the owners, Roman Abramovich , was tied with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the U.S. Treasury Department. Due to the controversial relationship, EVRAZ has been under sanction by several countries.

The company has denied it supplied products to the Russian military or products that were used for military purposes.

