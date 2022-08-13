ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

southernillinoisnow.com

2022 08/14 – Marilyn Irvin

Marilyn Irvin, 87, of Bonnie, Illinois, passed away on August 11, 2022, at 9:53 am at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born November 9, 1934, in Jefferson County to the late Norris and Carrie Baker (Shelton). Marilyn married Robert Irvin Sr. on August 3, 1953, in Mount...
BONNIE, IL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Noodlers return for one weekend only

TULSA, Okla. — The Noodlers are making their much-anticipated return to downtown Tulsa!. The Tulsa Drillers beat the Midland RockHounds on Thursday as the Tulsa Noodlers, and will continue sporting the moniker throughout the weekend at ONEOK Field. The team announced the return of the Noodlers on Thursday for...
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?

If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
TULSA, OK
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 08/28 – Gary L. Rice

Gary L. Rice, age 56, of Central City, IL, passed to his Heavenly home on Sunday, August 7th. He passed peacefully in his sleep, after battling aggressive cancer, in his home with his loving wife Sandy by his side. Gary L. Rice was born May 9th, 1966 son of James...
SALEM, IL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
TULSA, OK
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 08/21 – Ernest Joe Stonecipher, Jr

Ernest Joe Stonecipher, Jr. 94, of Centralia, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Hospice House of Murray, KY. Graveside Services are set for Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park. A visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home in Centralia. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com or the Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Lady Bobcats Head To Fairfield Tournament Saturday

The Franklin Park Lady Bobcats will look to snap a brief 2 game skid today when they play at the Fairfield Tournament hosted by Frontier College. Salem will play one of the two 10:30 games when they open with Hamilton County on the middle field. The winner will play the 9am winner between Flora and New Hope.
SALEM, IL
KTUL

Firefighters extinguish fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several fire departments worked to extinguished a fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home near 65th West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard around 12:45 p.m., and the smoke could be seen from Interstate 44 to the east.
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Leonard, Okla. man speaks out after having little access to water for a month

LEONARD, Okla. — A Leonard, Okla. man told FOX23 that he’s had barely any water for a month. This is a follow-up to a story FOX23 did in July, where some Bixby residents were without water for over a week. Residents in the Lake Bixhoma-area had no access to water for 11 days, until it was finally restored. The city of Bixby came up with a temporary solution to restore water to residents.
BIXBY, OK
moreclaremore.com

John Melville Bayless: Banker, Builder, and Businessman

Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Banker, builder, and businessman, John Melville Bayless came from Cassville, Missouri, and made significant contributions to the “up building” of Claremore, Indian Territory, before Oklahoma statehood in 1907. He most notably built the Sequoyah Hotel which housed his family’s Bank of Claremore and the Windsor Opera House. He planned and began building the Claremore Athletic Club and his family’s home the Belvidere Mansion. Yet these were not the first of his entrepreneurial endeavors.
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa nature center looking for volunteers

TULSA, Okla. — A nature center in north Tulsa is looking for volunteers. Oxley Nature Center, located in Mohawk Park near East 56th Street North and North 97th East Avenue, held a meet and greet last week with staff and other volunteers for people who are interested in getting involved.
TULSA, OK

