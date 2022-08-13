Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thechronicle.news
Michael Total: What Oklahoma Metropolis can educate Tulsa about shedding | Native Information
On a Wednesday afternoon in late October 1991, Mayor Ron Norick was enjoying golf when he obtained a telephone name from the CEO of United Airways. Oklahoma Metropolis was certainly one of three finalists for a $1 billion upkeep facility, a mission that dozens of cities nationwide, together with Tulsa, had initially sought. Now the corporate had decided.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 08/14 – Marilyn Irvin
Marilyn Irvin, 87, of Bonnie, Illinois, passed away on August 11, 2022, at 9:53 am at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born November 9, 1934, in Jefferson County to the late Norris and Carrie Baker (Shelton). Marilyn married Robert Irvin Sr. on August 3, 1953, in Mount...
Tulsa Foundation For Architecture To Give Tunnel Tours
Dozens of people will be seeing a part of Tulsa Saturday that many people may not know exist!. The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving 24 tunnel tours for people to get a glimpse of a moment in history beneath the streets of Tulsa. People will be able to see...
Tulsa Noodlers return for one weekend only
TULSA, Okla. — The Noodlers are making their much-anticipated return to downtown Tulsa!. The Tulsa Drillers beat the Midland RockHounds on Thursday as the Tulsa Noodlers, and will continue sporting the moniker throughout the weekend at ONEOK Field. The team announced the return of the Noodlers on Thursday for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?
If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 08/28 – Gary L. Rice
Gary L. Rice, age 56, of Central City, IL, passed to his Heavenly home on Sunday, August 7th. He passed peacefully in his sleep, after battling aggressive cancer, in his home with his loving wife Sandy by his side. Gary L. Rice was born May 9th, 1966 son of James...
Adorable: Siamang infant born at Tulsa Zoo
Caretakers at an Oklahoma zoo have welcomed an adorable new addition to its ranks.
Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant
TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
RELATED PEOPLE
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 08/21 – Ernest Joe Stonecipher, Jr
Ernest Joe Stonecipher, Jr. 94, of Centralia, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Hospice House of Murray, KY. Graveside Services are set for Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park. A visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home in Centralia. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com or the Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Muskogee radio station moving into Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee-based radio station Okie Country 101.7 is relocating this September to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Museum in Muskogee. The news release said the “two icons of the extraordinary Oklahoma music scene will soon share the building and have an opportunity to join forces in many events, projects and more.”
publicradiotulsa.org
Tribal leader concerned HB 1775 affecting how native history is taught in classroom
A local tribal leader is concerned that House Bill 1775 is affecting how Native American history is being taught to Oklahoma students after hearing that an educator has decided not to teach from the "The Killers of the Flower Moon." According to the Oklahoman, a Dewey Public Schools teacher won't...
Tulsa man dead after rollover on US-412 Friday night
TULSA, Okla. — On Friday night, a 60-year-old man from Tulsa was killed in a crash near US-412 and 65th W Ave, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Mark Hopkins (SIC) was traveling east on US-412 at a high rate of speed and departed the roadway for an unknown reason.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IN-DEPTH: How the deadly drug fentanyl is impacting Tulsa
Tulsa police say fentanyl busts are on the rise; How the deadly drug, Fentanyl, is impacting Tulsa
Spavinaw man in critical condition after Tulsa collision
TULSA, Okla. — A 32-year-old Spavinaw man is in critical condition after a collision in east Tulsa on Saturday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash took place on I-44 westbound just west of 145th E Avenue and involved three vehicles:. A Toyota Corolla, driven with Dena...
southernillinoisnow.com
Lady Bobcats Head To Fairfield Tournament Saturday
The Franklin Park Lady Bobcats will look to snap a brief 2 game skid today when they play at the Fairfield Tournament hosted by Frontier College. Salem will play one of the two 10:30 games when they open with Hamilton County on the middle field. The winner will play the 9am winner between Flora and New Hope.
KTUL
Firefighters extinguish fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several fire departments worked to extinguished a fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home near 65th West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard around 12:45 p.m., and the smoke could be seen from Interstate 44 to the east.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
Leonard, Okla. man speaks out after having little access to water for a month
LEONARD, Okla. — A Leonard, Okla. man told FOX23 that he’s had barely any water for a month. This is a follow-up to a story FOX23 did in July, where some Bixby residents were without water for over a week. Residents in the Lake Bixhoma-area had no access to water for 11 days, until it was finally restored. The city of Bixby came up with a temporary solution to restore water to residents.
moreclaremore.com
John Melville Bayless: Banker, Builder, and Businessman
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Banker, builder, and businessman, John Melville Bayless came from Cassville, Missouri, and made significant contributions to the “up building” of Claremore, Indian Territory, before Oklahoma statehood in 1907. He most notably built the Sequoyah Hotel which housed his family’s Bank of Claremore and the Windsor Opera House. He planned and began building the Claremore Athletic Club and his family’s home the Belvidere Mansion. Yet these were not the first of his entrepreneurial endeavors.
Tulsa nature center looking for volunteers
TULSA, Okla. — A nature center in north Tulsa is looking for volunteers. Oxley Nature Center, located in Mohawk Park near East 56th Street North and North 97th East Avenue, held a meet and greet last week with staff and other volunteers for people who are interested in getting involved.
Comments / 0