Meeker ranch providing animal therapy needs help during drought and inflation
Meeker, Okla. (KOKH) — A ranch in Meeker that offers animal therapy says now they need your help. They say a drought and the cost of hay is making it harder to feed their animals. Singing Grace Ranch is a Christian non-profit offering therapy to humans and animals. "All...
CHEF'STORE: Sweet Treats from Cake Palate Design
She's been baking sweet treats since she was a kid, but now Arisha Smith is taking the metro by storm with her amazing cake and cupcake designs. Arisha Smith, Owner of Cake Palate Designs, stopped by the L.O. studios to share some of her incredible treats. She also fills us in on some of the popular trends we'll soon be seeing and why it's important to note if you're getting married or just planning your next event.
Surf OKC hosts first Pro/Am surfing competition this Saturday at RIVERSPORT
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City is hosting its first Pro/Am surfing competition on Saturday, Aug. 13 at RIVERSPORT. Surf OKC is hosting the FlowTour Pro/Am surfing competition. The competition aims to attract local amateur competitors as well as regional professionals who will compete for series points and cash prizes of up to $1,000. Spectators can attend the event for free.
Oklahoma City named the 8th best city in the United States for barbecue
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City residents don't need to go far to find some great barbecue. A new report from real estate company Clever found that Oklahoma City is the eighth-best city in the United States for barbeque. "Oklahoma City's BBQ scene extends far beyond simple affordability," Clever's...
Man brought to OU Medical with gunshot wound, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived was delivered to a hospital on Saturday morning. Reports say friends brought a man to OU Medical after crashing into a nearby retaining wall. Officials say the victim was shot in the chest following a skirmish. The man...
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
Oklahoma City police send son of fallen officer off to school in style
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department helped send the son of a fallen officer to school in style this week. Kaden Dragus, the son of fallen officer Jonathan Dragus, began his senior year of high school this week. Several officers lined up to greet Dragus and...
2022 Firelake Fireflight Balloon Festival
Malcolm Tubbs previewed the 2022 Firelake Fireflight Balloon Festival. It's happening from August 12 and 13 at 1702 S Gordon Cooper Drive in Shawnee. For more information, call (405) 275-3121 or visit www.firelakeballoonfest.com.
'Be involved': Parents urged to be vigilant about the digital world as kids go to school
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — According to the FBI, there are more than 500,000 online predators active each day. More than 50% of victims are ages 12 to 15 and 89% of victims are contacted through chat rooms and instant messaging. FOX 25 spoke to Oklahoma City police about their...
"A blessing:" OKCPS holds 2nd back-to-school bash
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On the morning of August 13, Oklahoma City parents who felt unprepared for this school year got just what they needed. Not to mention, it was all in one place. A Fox 25 crew stopped by the 2nd Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) back-to-school bash.
Changes in OKC real estate market indicate a 'cool down' in home sales
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Signs of change are coming to the Oklahoma City real estate market, with experts seeing a slight cooldown in home sales. Experts told Fox 25 they have seen a large number of houses in the metro hit the market this summer, and they say this is a good thing for both buyers and sellers.
Woman killed in collision in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left one person dead in Logan County. Officials say two vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-33 just to the east of County Road 76. 73-year-old Sharon Maloy of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead at...
Recent Oklahoma law aims to protect nursing mothers in the classroom
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Teachers are faced with a number of obstacles, but there's a new law in place to protect nursing mothers in the classroom. Cameelah Pennington Cook wears many hats, or shoes for that matter. The classically trained dancer is the Dance Director at Classen SAS in Oklahoma City, but she's also Violet's mother.
Suspect shot following hostage situation overnight in northeast OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man in the hospital overnight. Officials say the incident occurred near N Lincoln Blvd at NE 34th St in northeast Oklahoma City. Reports show officers were initially told it was a domestic dispute that escalated into a...
17-year-old killed in ATV crash in Kingfisher
KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a ATV crash on Saturday night that left a 17-year-old dead in Kingfisher. Officials say a juvenile was driving an ATV with a passenger on East 800 Road when he drove off the road and hit a tree. The 17-year-old was taken...
Rachael Zion Clay arrested after shooting, barricading incident in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) — 36-year-old Rachael Zion Clay has been taken into custody after law enforcement says she barricaded herself in a patrol vehicle on Friday afternoon after she allegedly shot both a deputy and a civilian. She is being held at the Grady County Jail. The Grady County...
Court documents: Warr Acres woman murdered her husband over fears of being 'exorcised'
WARR ACRES, Okla. (KOKH) — A Warr Acres woman who allegedly murdered her husband last month was scared that he was going to take her to a hospital and have her "exorcised," court documents show. Police said 56-year-old Lois Watson called 911 shortly after 1:30 a.m. on July 30...
Medical Examiner report: Man found in Shawnee last year died by suicide
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death for a body found in Shawnee last year. The body was later identified as John Ayers, a 64-year-old man who had been missing since 2015. Ayers arrived at the Medical Examiner's office sealed in a body...
Back to School: As inflation rises, so does the cost for school lunches
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As inflation is forcing parents to spend more on school supplies this Back to School season, higher prices are hitting districts as well. Namely, the cost of food. "We are not immune to inflation, just like nobody is," said Fort Gibson Public Schools Superintendent Scott...
Attorneys for Richard Glossip file clemency petition with Pardon and Parole Board
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorneys for Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip filed a clemency petition with the Oklahoma Board of Pardon and Parole on Friday. Glossip is slated to be put to death on September 22. He was convicted of ordering the 1997 beating death of motel owner Barry Van Treese in Oklahoma City in what prosecutors said was a murder-for-hire carried out by Justin Sneed.
